Nobile: The Georgia Guidestones, the New Ten Commandments of the Masters of the World

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, in his recent address in Venice Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò referred to a very specific monument, the Georgia Guidestones. Agostino Nobile explains to us what he is talking about. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

GUIDESTONES, THE RELIGION OF REASON

Perhaps in order to mimic the Ten Commandments, someone thought of erecting the Tablets of Reason in America.

On March 22, 1980, the Georgia Guidestones were erected. They are considered, especially by Christians, to be the Ten Luciferian Commandments. They are a granite monument located in the countryside near Elbert, Georgia, in the United States. In order to create an aura of mystery, an intriguing enough story was put out, even if a bit infantile. It seems that in 1979 a man with the pseudonym R.C. Christian commissioned the structure which, no doubt about it, follows the Masonic religion.

Given that mystery and confusion are the main drivers of conspiracy theories and counter-conspiracy theories, a theater of the absurd has been created, a bit like the pseudo-pandemic Covid-19. One speaks the truth and the puppeteers spread hoaxes to poison the scientific truth. In this case there is nothing scientific about it, but the evidence that disproves the goodness of this “Decalogue,” as we shall see, is overwhelming.

The Guidestones consist of four vertical slabs, arranged in the shape of a paddle wheel around a central granite pillar. The vertical slabs are surmounted by a covering slab. The four vertical slabs have the following ten guidelines or principles in eight different languages (English, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Swahili, Hindu, Hebrew, and Chinese), which claim to represent the New Era of Reason:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion—faith—tradition—and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth—beauty—love—seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth—Leave room for nature

An additional short message is engraved on the four borders of the plates in four ancient languages: Babylonian, Ancient Greek, Sanskrit, and Egyptian hieroglyphs. By chance, these four languages are of great importance in the teachings of the occult mystery schools, such as the Freemasons and the Rosicrucians. The absence of Latin, used for centuries in the West, leads one to think – indeed it gives the certainty – that it desires to cancel Christianity. For the Freemasons, the language that produced the greatest thought in history, from philosophy to mysticism, from literature to the arts to music, is to be obscured.

As we can see, the “Decalogue” could be part of our Bergoglio’s Laudato Si. But on closer inspection, it is the bishop of Rome who imitated the Masonic fathers, who a few centuries ago established exactly what is written on the Guidestones. One could object that Bergoglio has never said to reduce the population to 500 million. It’s true, he has never said that. But the pillar of ecological ideology he espouses stands on the diminution of the world population. Everything that deals with ecology hinges on the elimination of billions of human beings. According to ecologists, man is the principal poisoner of the biosphere. Without this prerogative ecologism has no reason to exist. Its only purpose is the mass elimination of human beings. And if Bergoglio does not understand this, it means that Church is in the hands of irresponsible people, men without scruples. Let’s not forget the comment he made in January 2015: “Don’t make children like rabbits to be good Catholics.”

Let’s return to the Guidestones.

The American writer and cartoonist Brad Meltzer, coming to the aid of the authors of the Decalogue of Reason, explained that the first “commandment” or counsel is probably intended for any eventual survivors of a possible Third World War. But, as a Neapolitan would say, ccà nisciun è fess – Nobody’s fool!

The fact that this “Decalogue” is the denial of God and the promotion of paganism and the various Gnostic philosophies born over the centuries leaves no doubt. In fact, Wikipedia writes: “The four outer stones are oriented to mark the limits of the 18.6 year lunar declination cycle. The center column features a hole drilled at an angle from one side to the other, through which can be seen the North Star, a star whose position changes only very gradually over time. The same pillar has a slot carved through it which is aligned with the Sun’s solstices and equinoxes. A 7⁄ 8 -in (22 mm) aperture in the capstone allows a ray of sun to pass through at noon each day, shining a beam on the center stone indicating the day of the year.”

This new morality is designed to control the entire human population and to depopulate the earth. The End-Game plan will be the total control and decimation of Humanity. The next New World Order, if not stopped, will thus seek to dramatically reduce the human population by 90% – by at least 4-5 billion people. They will continue to promote environmentalism thanks also to the support of the men of the Vatican. They will establish a world government with a new spirituality and morality, devoid of free will and therefore of dignity. More or less barnyard hens.

The French revolutionaries, like the Bolsheviks, created the most devastating slaughter with nice-sounding words. If Nazism, precisely because it was openly evil, collapsed in a few years, the deception of the so-called revolutionaries of the Masonic matrix survives: or better yet they have allied themselves with, and continue to subjugate millions of naïve people with, do-gooder ideology.

Why do so many humans serve and support this project that we may accurately call demonic?

We are convinced that many of them are naively unaware. But the leaders of the police and armed forces cannot allow themselves this type of ignorance, otherwise they ought to get a new job. To date only in France and the United States have dozens of generals who have caught on to it warned their rulers not to give in to globalist forces. In Italy, on the other hand, the defenders of the nation and of human rights have followed the anti-human Decalogue that drags their own children day after day into horror.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

