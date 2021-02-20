Nobile: Next Pandemic Could Be a Cyberattack…Says Schwab

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile invites us to reflect on the alarm launched by the founder of the World Economic Forum on the subject of cyberattack. An absolutely chilling perspective. Good reading.

§§§

FOR KLAUS SCHWAB A CYBER ATTACK COULD BE THE NEXT PANDEMIC

On 8 July 2020, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab spoke of a likely global cyber attack that would make Covid-19 look like a “minor disturbance”.

Schwab says: «We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.» Here is the video https://www.youtube.com/watchv=MtBGjr0X9nk&list=PLEc9HODjpQAPkTRigc_PiY6uqNYuZ1LIo&index=2

There are two things, either Schwab is a catastrophist or a psychic. But this could be an already established program to speed up what they call the Great Reset. Why the suspicion? Why the suspicion? First of all, to carry out, as Schawb says, a global cyber attack requires groups of malicious persons on all continents. Do they use satellites from space that can be operated by simple smartphones? https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/ast-science-going-public-through-spac-at-1point8-billion-valuation.html Sure, they exist, and we hope that those responsible have taken steps to protect them. If not, it means we are done for, since the Great Reset programme is supported by the major powers on the planet.

Is it possible that such a devastating threat, which I’ve been been thinking since the 2003, when the blackouts in the northeastern United States, was not on anyone’s mind? After the experience of the blackouts, which have been repeated several times, and which for a few hours wiped out all the activities of at least fifty million Americans, did we need Schwab to remind us of this? Are the governments of the richest and most powerful countries less intelligent than the Teutonic catastrophist? I think such a catastrophe could happen only with the consent of those with unspeakable interests: the same people who mounted the Covid-19 terror, i.e. the promoters of the Great Reset.

How can we take seriously the rulers, the WHO and Schwab’s friends, who have shut the mouths of thousands of doctors who have treated Covid-19 with existing drugs? We cannot give credit to governments who have hidden the number of suicides and the increase in the number of depressed people caused by their mediatic terrorism. We cannot give credence to those who have systematically ruined thousands of small and large companies and, incredibly, forced hospitals not to accept non-Covid patients. They have made the elderly die alone without the comfort of family members, kept our children locked up at home to attend school. A sequence of crimes sufficient to create a Nuremberg-type trial.

On the subject of Covid, I would like to conclude with a very brief note on the Draghi government. If they continue to talk about the sacred vaccine and to impose lockdowns, without giving space to doctors who have cured the virus with simple drugs, it means only one thing: every man for himself! If Gates predicted the Covid pandemic a few years ago, we should also expect the cyber-pandemic.

I suggest buying a piece of land, some chickens and a goat that provides milk. There is only one alternative. In addition to God’s help, young people must get organised and take action.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

