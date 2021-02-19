Nobile: Davos Works for Global Animalization of Society.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile sent us this rather chilling reflection on the intentions that the Masters of the World have towards us – yours, mine – towards the younger generations. And especially towards the younger generations. Watch the video that Nobile encloses, and discover who is the Dr. Strangelove of the beginning of the Millennium. Happy reading, and take heart. Tough times lie ahead….

§§§

LATEST FROM THE OMS: COVID DOES NOT INFECT BELOW ONE METRE IN HEIGHT

IN THE MEANTIME DAVOS WORKS FOR THE ANIMALISATION OF HUMANITY

All the governments of the world have welcomed the news as a panacea to the calamity that is sinking the economy. The Italian government has already issued the new anti-Covid decree. Thanks to this new discovery, many of us can do without masks, saving the state and therefore taxpayers millions of euros. It will finally be possible to walk and enter public places without a mask.

All you have to do is crawl. In other words, crawling. Restaurateurs will have to cut off the legs of tables, which must not be higher than thirty centimetres. Instead of chairs, there will be cushions on which customers can sit cross-legged (to avoid soreness or sciatica, it is advisable to alternate the position of the left leg with the right). Elderly people can always wear masks, as crawling could cause them to be knocked out on the spot. However, they are not allowed to enter in restaurants, as tables thirty centimetres above the floor would put them in serious mobility difficulties. Obviously, those over six feet tall and the obese will have to follow the elderly’s instructions.

In the event of any miscreants contravening the Government’s advice, the citizen is invited to alert the nearest authorities. As a reward, a freecovid pizza or a hill of beans will be donated. It’s your choice.

Have I described a paradox? But we already live in a paradox.

Ecologism represents the totalitarianism of the third millennium. The human being will probably still be a biped, but he will become a full-fledged animal. Give a look the short film from SkyNews Australia. Host and journalist Rowan Dean launches a scathing attack on the elites at the Great Reset in Davos. We are in the hands of raving lunatics reminiscent of Batman’s psychopathic Joker. But if the hideous comic book character has an irrepressible desire to do evil without end, the psychopaths who programmed the Great Reset have a plan that will make us regret the sum total of evil created by Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Hitler and the like.

I have already described Klaus Schwab & C.’s programme in other articles: digital money, biochips and the elimination of private property. We won’t own anything, not even our bodies, just think of liquid sexuality. Only the elite will own everything and eat what they want. Before the year 2030, while they will stuff themselves with meat and fish, the plebs will be inventing succulent insect recipes. They will adapt as they did with lockdowns, ridiculous masks adorned with unlikely symbols and elbow greetings. We will be irrelevant, without dignity, without God and, in our seventies, euthanised. Unless the ailments come first.

This is the dream of the lords of Davos, the UN, the IMF and Brussels, aided by the liberals and many right-wingers. Some, like the writer, have been saying this for years, but were considered conspiracists. Today, despite the fact that the ecological molochs have taken off their masks, we still have to put up with intellectuals, Catholics included, who talk about right and left, and about a Bergoglio who is turned around like a doll by the ideologists of the most inhuman dictatorship in history. While characters loyal to the new totalitarianism infiltrate all governments, the animalisation of man is spreading as fast as an unstoppable metastasis. The Covid is a unique opportunity in history. The plebs are showing that they are ready to crawl in front of fear and put up with all the abuse. Without protesting. That is why they are speeding up the animalisation.

The Jokers are powerful and rich, but they are only a few hundred lunatics. It is not impossible to bring them to their senses. Journalists must have the courage of the aforementioned Rowan Dean. Perhaps they are unaware that they will eat insects and walk on all fours? Naive. And the pope and his priests, are they really convinced that they will not have to work like slaves and partake of the culinary delights of the plebs? Have they forgotten that without the Christian God, man becomes a wolf?

Agostino Nobile

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK

cercate

seguite

Marco Tosatti

Su Gab c’è:

@marcotos

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: covid, davos, nobile, who



Categoria: Nobile