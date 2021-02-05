Nobile: If We Don’t Act, Non-Aligned Blogs Will Soon Be Blacked Out

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile exhorts us, in these difficult times full of lies, at all levels, to wake up, and without neglecting the fundamental weapon of those who believe, prayer, not to neglect actions that can counteract the tide of falsehood and evil that threatens to overwhelm us. In our small way, Stilum Curiae tries to do so. A small light can illuminate a great darkness…Deo Adiuvante. Happy reading.

§§§

CHRISTIANS ARE DISAPPEARING BECAUSE THEY HAVE BEEN ANNIHILATED BY A HISTORY OF THE CHURCH WRITTEN BY FREEMASONS AND MARXISTS

Since articles written by prominent Catholics also beat on the same sore spot, I am writing again on a topic that is particularly important for the survival of Christianity.

The analysis of the methods used by the left to eliminate Trump, described by American scholar John Horvat does not make a dent: https://www.marcotosatti.com/2021/02/01/john-horvat-quattro-lezioni-su-come-la-sinistra-ha-eliminato-trump/#comments. But the concluding sentence of the article seems to me the calling card of one who considers Christianity the faith of submission to the strongest, and not to the rational Christian God. I quote it: “Appealing to God and his Blessed Mother is the only way to get away from the road to disaster. Any other political strategy that excludes this appeal is doomed to failure.” Too bad this view has been always contradicted by history.

In fact, the so-called leftist culture rages only because slanders and lies are spread as truth by the major media on the planet, which are joined by the most famous people of the moment. Without media subservient to ideology, the left would have no chance to spread, because it is false, unnatural and anti-human.

But how does John Horvat’s message reach leftists? Clear and strong: don’t worry, we won’t struggle anyway. We will pray as long as you allow us to, then we will adapt. It smacks of an invitation to persecutions and massacres, such as have occurred and continue to occur in communist countries and in certain Muslim countries.

With this policy of renunciation, Christians are abdicating their sacrosanct and human right to fight in order to give space to those who will make them insignificant and ridiculous.

Those who renounce the struggle have always failed. This is the historical truth. Christianity has survived for two thousand years because our ancestors, though made up of all human types, were not pusillanimous. The vast majority would never have betrayed God for money, ego, or good living. Not because they were ignorant, but of great faith.

Thanks to a wrong theology today many believers are convinced that behaving like Christ in front of Pontius Pilate is the golden example to follow. But does anyone doubt that Jesus did not react because everything had already been established? Without death, Christ would not have been resurrected, and as Saint Paul says: if Christ has not been resurrected, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is also in vain (1 Cor.).

I am beginning to think that Christian pastors and intellectuals who teach not to react in measure to offense, are consciously or unconsciously self-defeating. Or perhaps simply clueless? By John Horvat’s reasoning we may well blame the so-called crusades and wars of our forefathers who defended with arms the attacks of Muslims. A vile meaculpism because it is based on historical falsehoods.

Several times I have written on this subject. Whoever wants can read the one of last June and spread it, because the articles on blogs, unlike TV networks, go in small steps (always better than standing still). https://www.marcotosatti.com/2020/06/20/nobile-to-pg-and-vigano-prayer-yes-but-also-action/

About network TV. Already in the distant ’90s, exactly in 1991, I wrote to some good Catholic apologists, suggesting the creation of a Catholic TV network run by well-prepared lay people, which among other things could spread the research of authoritative historians. Replies? Zero. I do not want to be disrespectful, but I have to say it all. If the apostles walked thousands of miles and gave their lives to spread the Good News, the current Catholics seem to have thought more about their own garden than the Church of Christ.

If today millions of Catholics and thousands of priests (popes included, see John Paul II) are convinced that Galileo Galilei was burned at the stake by the Church, and the crusades a giant rogue of the popes, we owe it also to those who have been content to write the truth only in books. By now everyone knows without a TV network the users of books and blogs reach laughable numbers. Especially today when people prefer to read by slapping their thumbs on the TV remote control.

Therefore, answering Mr. Horvat, we are certain that if prayer is not supported by historical truth and spread to all corners of the earth – as Jesus Christ teaches – soon the few Christians will perhaps be forced into the catacombs. I say perhaps because with electronic controls the latest dictatorship already controls every step we take, our tastes, our sexual, political and religious tendencies.

The non-aligned periodically get blacked out, both blogs and other types of social, and apparently soon permanently. As long as the site is limited to a few thousand visitors the censors turn a blind eye. As soon as it exceeds fifty thousand visits the persecution begins. How much more time do we have before creating a high diffusion means of communication like the TV network?

I conclude by recalling that dozens of pro-Trump blogs, very popular, have not been sufficient to erase the worldwide hatred spread by TV networks. If the President had not had on his side the FoxNews network (second most followed after the pravdesque CNN), he would not have even increased the number of his voters, then betrayed with fraud. In fact, one of the first promises made by The Donald was to create a TV network.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

Tag: blogs, nobile, trump, tv



Categoria: Nobile