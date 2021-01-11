Nobile: Dante’s Inferno Opens to Journalists. Italian. But Not Only

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile with his typical clarity points out one of the biggest problems that afflicts our society in this moment; not only Italy, of course, but Italy is very high in the ranking that Nobile could draw up on regime information. Enjoy your reading.

DANTE’S INFERNO OPENS TO JOURNALISTS

The death of information that is even minimally free means the death of democracy

It is difficult to establish the percentage of corrupt journalists, but from what we have seen in the four years of the Trump Presidency, it must be close to 99%. Thus, the American presidential elections, admitted and not granted that they were transparent, were heavily tainted by a world media that is 99% anti-Trump.

If Dante was alive I am certain that he would have added journalists to the 9th and final circle of hell among those who commit fraud. Considering the harm that they do to human dignity and freedom, we can consider them the executioners of our society. They are the ones who won the American elections, certainly not the sleazy China Biden and Kamala Harris. She and Nancy Pelosi are two of the most immoral and lying women in American history.

No one supports abortion more than them, or pushes to support “abortion after birth,” or rather the killing of the innocent after birth. This crime alone would be enough to end up in the last circle imagined by the Florentine poet. Which is not at all imaginary, since hell has been described by the great mystics who had not a few hand-to-hand combats with the devil.

But the two haters, along with China Biden, also want to cancel the figure of the male and the female. They find the definitions of father, mother, son, and grandson to be scandalous. Grandparents will disappear forever thanks to euthanasia which supposedly is meant to become obligatory around the age of 70. Unless some ailment comes first.

The amorphous Biden said that an 8-year-old child should be free to choose his or her own sexual orientation. If you don’t believe it watch this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Qj4sx5JTx0

To this we add that the new occupants of the White House are supported primarily by Xi Jinping, and by the only companies that have profited from the lockdown: Google, Facebook, Twitter, and above all by the investment management multinational BlackRock, the most powerful and richest corporation in the world that since its origin in 1988 have been sucking the world’s wealth and making the rich richer.

Are the corrupt journalists aware of these facts, which a sane mind cannot consider to be merely small details?

For my part, I am aware that, reading Dante’s lines about hell, some pompous person who considers himself more enlightened than believer would have a big laugh. To such a person, if it would not cause too much disgust, I would recommend reading the life of Padre Pio. He is only one of many saints who were tormented by the Evil One, who dragged traitors, the corrupt, liars, and murderers into his home.

According to human standards of every time and culture, slanderers are part of the most despicable type of human beings on earth.

But in Italy, who are they? It’s enough to see the newspapers and TV shows that demonize Trump , the one President who has been against abortion since 1973 when America legalized abortion, the only one who renounced wars and created peace between Israel and the Arab nations. With regard to the economic and social successes of The Donald, which have been methodically covered-up by the media, I suggest the brief article which was published here at Stilum Curiae:

https://www.marcotosatti.com/2021/01/08/nobile-la-lunga-lista-di-successi-di-trump-ignorata-dai-media/

There are so many corrupters in the media that the father of the Italian language should have added quite a few pages to his Divine Comedy. But perhaps, as in the case of the four zones of the 9th circle of hell, where Dante condemns, among others, the fratricide Cain and the traitor Judas, he would use only a few names of journalists as representatives of the entire infamous class.

It is certain, however, that their lies and silenced truths, which intend to mislead millions of voters, lead millions of human beings to despair and death. It would thus not be surprising if Dante had placed them in the most uncomfortable circle.

Agostino Nobile

