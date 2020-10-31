KILLERS ARE NOT CRAZY. THE CRAZY ARE US, BERGOGLIO AND THE LEFT.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile has sent us this reflection full of indignation and bitterness. Good reading.

§§§

Muslims launch attacks in Nice, Avignon and Lyon

Europeans counter attack with teddy bears and “I am” slogans

Brahmin Aoussaoui entered a church in Nice on the morning of Thursday 29th October and killed three people, beheading some of them with a knife This is yet another warning of what will happen increasingly throughout Europe. The Islamists who commit these bloodthirsty atrocities are driven by their religious doctrines, but also by the leftist political powers – politicians, intellectuals and the man without shame dressed in white. These powers pamper and protect Islamists, to the point of marginalising anyone who dares to criticise Islam.

We can clearly see that those who attack and slaughter Christians living in both Western and Islamic countries are not lone agitators, as portrayed by politicians, nor the mentally ill, as portrayed by the media. Young Muslims who risk their lives are absolutely certain they will be rewarded by Allah. It is written in the Koran and they grow up being brainwashed by this doctrine.

If the crimes of Islamists are supported by the Islamic doctrine, there is no doubt that ambiguous , even suicidal, behaviour is actually coming from governments and from Bergoglio. Anyone listening to the words of the Pope, the Italian President Mattarella and the PM Conte, along with other European leaders, is left stunned and incredulous. Mattarella, with his comments on the Islamic butcher in Nice, highlighting the need “to oppose fanaticism of any kind” leaves one stunned. The empty words of Macron, Conte & co have the same effect.

There is not one word uttered which clearly condemns Islam and its deadly doctrine. Yet the finger is pointed at extremists of all other religions. No attention is given to the fact that it is only Muslim fundamentalists who massacre innocent people in all parts of the world. It does not matter that ISIS has slaughtered thousands of Christians and Muslims who have refused to partake in violence. It does not matter if in certain Muslim countries the rape of Christian women is part of everyday life. It does not matter that in many Muslim countries Christians are considered “grade C” citizens, if they are lucky.

Why are these people allowed to tell such colossal lies? The answer is simple. They have all understood that imbeciles will support and vote for them regardless. Therefore, the real culprits responsible for all these massacres, are those who vote in the afore mentioned politicians.

I do not feel the need to point out the responsibility born by Bergolio. Suffice to say that this most recent murderer arrived in Europe at Lampedusa. The very place where the man dressed in white first preached his doctrine of open boarders, reprimanding Catholics who did not share his vision. This man without shame, responded to the recent attack in Nice by saying “French people should react to evil with good”. In September 2016, following yet another terrible attack in Nice, he said “To hatred, respond with dialogue”. Exactly the same non-reaction without indignation. Meanwhile, Christians continue being killed inside churches and on the streets, by the so called “mentally ill”.

It is fortunate that people do not appear to be intimidated. Their response is resolute. They place stuffed teddy bears amidst the blood of the victims, perhaps holding signs painted with slogans such as “Je suis…” If they then join in chorus, soulfully singing the worn out anthem “Imagine”, then of course peace will reign once more in the world…

Agostino Nobile

§§§

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: attacks, islam, muslim, nice



Categoria: Nobile