THE ENCYCLICAL, A CONTRIBUTION TO THE RELIGION OF THE FREEMASON BROTHERS.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile wanted to comment for us on the recent encyclical of Pope Bergoglio, Fratelli tutti. In addition, we would like to recall the praise that the document has received both from the Grand Oriente of Italy and from the Spanish Brothers. And it seems interesting to us also to remember how much the reigning Pontiff is loved by Freemasonry in general, something that never happened with the popes who preceded him. Enjoy your reading.

All Brothers? A contribution to the “religion” of the Masonic brotherhood

As expected , the Encyclical “All Brothers” has been received with praise, but also with a certain embarrassment by some, like myself. As I reread it, I realise that a counter- Encyclical is needed in order to question many of the premises raised. I urge those more qualified than myself to examine certain points.

Firstly, on what premise should we all be brothers if there is no common Father? Apart from Christianity, no religion believes in a Father Creator.

It is clear that by putting Jesus Christ on the same level as the founders of the other religions , even Pachamama, one renounces the Father. This Encyclical, as we will see, should be read as a summa of Masonic imprint.

Reading certain extracts, we will see some examples of this.

Dreams, on the other hand, are built together. Let us dream, then, as a single human family, as fellow travelers sharing the same flesh, as children of the same earth which is our common home, each of us bringing the richness of his or her beliefs and convictions, each of us with his or her own voice, brothers and sisters all!

As we have seen, not children of God but children of the same earth. This would already be enough to cause concern. Let’s continue.

The Freemasonry call each other Brothers. Cardinal Ravasi, in an invitation to dialogue published 14th February 2016 in the daily newspaper Il Sole 24Ore, entitled his article Dear Freemason Brothers. We all know the Muslim Brotherhood. Those brothers who, by putting the Koran into practice, have massacred and are at present still massacring thousands of Christians.

The Freemasons are no angels either. They act in the name of Brotherhood and Freedom, starting with the French Revolution that created the two dictatorships of the twentieth century. They have killed more people than all others killed during the last two thousand years.

Most people know that slavery is part of Koranic doctrine and women are not allowed the rights reserved for men. In Hinduism, there are castes, from Brahmins down to Dalits. The latter are seen as so disgusting they call untouchables. In Buddhism, as in Hinduism, there is belief in the cycle of reincarnation. The belief that the poor, the demented, and the crippled are this way because they behaved badly. Since they must repay the mistakes of their previous life, taking care of them is strongly discouraged. The radical Hindus periodically massacre Hindus who have converted to Christianity, because for them every Dalit who converts to Christianity means one less slave. This is why Bergoglio’s sentiment “each of us bringing the richness of his or her beliefs and convictions, each of us with his or her own voice, brothers and sisters all!” is a paradox.

The backbone of Bergoglio’s Encyclical can be found in the Constitutions of Anderson (1723).

This was written by James Anderson, minister of worship in the Scottish Presbyterian church, who is considered the father of modern Freemasonry. In the paragraph “Concerning God and Religion”

we find: “A Freemason is bound by his condition to obey moral law, and he intends to do this rightly the Art will never be a stupid atheist or an irreligious libertine. Although in the old days , Masons were obliged to follow the religion of whichever country they lived in, nowadays it is seen as more convenient to force them to adopt the religion which all men agree upon, despite their own personal beliefs. They must be good and honest men whichever the titles or admissions may be which serve to distinguish them. Therefore Freemasonry has become a centre of union, the place to secure tight and sincere friendships between men who, under normal circumstances, would be perpetual strangers.”

Bergoglio, therefore, did not write anything new. Let us not delve into the concept of morality or we will be doomed. As a summary, we can say it is a complex mix of principles and preconceptions which regulate personal and collective behaviour, in relationship to a certain religious, philosophical, cultural and political thought process.

History teaches us that Christian morality has brought development in all fields, whilst morality codified by humans has always brought misfortune. This is proven sufficiently by the examples from major religions and the ideologies.

What are good and evil? These are concepts Freemasons believe are absolutes. Let me give a completely obvious example of two extremes. For a pious Muslim woman it is good to cover herself from head to toe. For young Western women it is normal to walk around in miniskirts which give a glimpse of their buttocks. These are two different morals, the first dictated by Allah, the second by stylist Mary Quant.

Having already persuaded millions of western women to have sex at will and then, in the event of an accidental pregnancy, kill their babies, the teachers of morality have now decided to legalise euthanasia, rented uteruses and same sex marriages. These ideas were unacceptable throughout all cultures until a few years ago. This is not morality. It is the corruption of consciences.

At this rate, once a certain number of judges with pedophile tendencies reach the Supreme Court, Pedophilia will become legal. Some of you may feel that I am exaggerating about this danger, yet it is common knowledge that for decades certain beauty creams and vaccines are producted from aborted foetus. In a very shot time they could start to legalise cannibalism, not in order to pacify the gods as the Aztec brotherhood and similar subcultures used to do. They will do it because human blood, especially children’s blood, may regenerate human cells. Since abortion is advertised and

subsidised by state funds (i.e. our money), they will also be able to advertise human blood on TV. Does this seem grotesque? A mother killing the baby she is carrying inside her is also grotesque. Yet

most decent people consider this normal nowadays.

Morality therefore, changes as the lobbies concerned decide It should. Those who pay the consequences, which are often atrocious, are always the weakest.

Let us examine another extract from the Encyclical.

“Opening up to the world” is an expression that has been co-opted by the economic and financial sector and is now used exclusively of openness to foreign interests or to the freedom of economic powers to invest without obstacles or complications in all countries. Local conflicts and disregard for the common good are exploited by the global economy in order to impose a single cultural model. This culture unifies the world, but divides persons and nations, for “as society becomes ever more globalized, it makes us neighbours, but does not make us brothers.

In reality, the Vatican has privileged relationships with the leading names of international finance as George Soros, plus the major leaders of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. This is not just for economic reasons, but mainly for liberal-Masonic affinities.

I sometimes wonder why, in light of this, it took so long for the Church unequivocally to condemn slavery and various forms of violence.

If he is being sincere, Bergoglio demonstrates for the umpteenth time his gross ignorance and his innate hatred for the Church. Factually, in Christian Europe the worst slave owners were the Freemasons. The Church, since the discovery of the New World, has fought against all forms of slavery. Why then, instead of pointing the finger at the Church, does Bergoglio not state clearly that Muslims who have followed the Koran to the letter, have for fourteen centuries had slavery as the backbone of their economy? This constitutes over one hundred million people, if we include deportees and those massacred Africans, Europeans and Asians.

We invite Bergoglio and his acolytes to make a trip to the coasts of southern Italy . Here they will find monuments which commemorate the carnage carried out by Muslims over the centuries , raping women and enslaving men and children alike . We can assure him that he will find no similar monuments in Muslim lands commemorating violence and slavery carried out by Christians . This is because Christians travelled to the Holy Land only to defend it, just as St Francis did. Bergolio now, through gross inconsistencies, portrays St Francis as the champion of Brotherhood between all religious groups.

One more important point. Slavery was never abolished by Muslims, Chinese or any other culture. Only by Christians. Without the gospel we would still have slavery legalized all over the world. This should make it crystal clear that without Jesus Christ , all humanity loses the best ally it possesses.

82.The parable, though, is troubling, for Jesus says that the wounded man was a Judean, while the one who stopped and helped him was a Samaritan. This detail is quite significant for our reflection on a love that includes everyone. The Samaritans lived in a region where pagan rites were practised. For the Jews, this made them impure, detestable, dangerous. In fact, one ancient Jewish text referring to nations that were hated, speaks of Samaria as “not even a people” (Sir50:25); it also refers to the foolish people that live in Sheche.

With the parable of the Good Samaritan Bergoglio tried to prove that it does not matter if one is Christian or Jewish, in order to be worthy of God. It is enough, as Anderson writes in his Masonic Constitution, to be good. Here again, since we talk of morality, confusion reigns. What does it mean to be good ? Anyone who has experienced living in a non-Christian and non-Westernised culture, knows that the concepts of good and evil, of beauty and ugliness are codified by religious or community beliefs.

The missionary Father Clemente Vismara recounts how when, at the beginning of the last century, he arrived in a village in Burma, he noticed that the men ate alone. Their wives and children had to hope that their man would leave some remnants, so they could eat. When Father Clemente pointed out this injustice to a woman, she was surprised. The behaviour was considered normal throughout the village.

Examining the parable of the Good Samaritan, I find no proof that the pagans seems totally good or the Jews are totally bad. This concept can only be found by a person who is incapable of understanding the human soul. We find good and bad (according to our own social codes) in all cultures, societies and families. Even among executioners there may be one who tries to lessen the suffering, whilst another does not care how the axe falls. Therefore, to believe that all believers are good and all atheists bad, or visa versa, is pure idiocy. Good and evil have no homeland, skin colour, sex or religion. For both society and the individual, Christian doctrine indicates the best way not to derail. Represents the moral codes of life, not the character trends of an individual.

For a true Christian a society which does not respect the weak cannot be worthy of being defined as civilised. The human rights enacted in 1948 would not exist without Christian doctrine. Historical data proves that for two thousand years Catholicism has, unlike other doctrines and ideologies, produced much more light than shadows.

Bergoglio does not mention atheism, but by putting Jesus Christ on an equal level to Pachamama and other religions, he nullifies him, and also the more human aspect of salvation for the Son of God. If we put aside a few truths, half truths, lies and inconsistencies, plus confusing facts coming out of Bergolio‘s mouth and from his pen, therefore we must conclude that the high leader of the Vatican is an atheist. If we are wrong we ask forgiveness, but we humbly ask him to comment urbi et orbi at least on the following Gospel passages:“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” – “Go into all the world and preach the godspel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.”

Our own days, however, seem to be showing signs of a certain regression. Ancient conflicts thought long buried are breaking out anew, while instances of a myopic, extremist, resentful and aggressive nationalism are on the rise. In some countries, a concept of popular and national unity influenced by various ideologies is creating new forms of selfishness and a loss of the social sense under the guise of defending national interests.

Italians and Europeans are exasperated not because they are nationalists and racists, but because they are increasingly poor and their governments give privileges to irregular immigrants, supporting them economically with the money of native citizens.

Bergolio must be coherent. We ask him to knock down the Leonine walls in order to welcome into the Vatican any needy immigrants, even though this may push the religious and lay people who work there to despair. Anyway, we already know this invitation will be ignored.

In this period of immense social, moral and economical upheaval we have an absolute need of a Pope illuminated by God. Bergoglio never speaks of the salvation of the soul and he has never (to my knowledge) mentioned the first letter to the Corinthians: And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain.

By denying the divinity of Christ the Pope is not only betraying Christians, but also all people around the world.Without the message of the Gospel billions of people of all cultures and social classes are condemned to barbarity.

Non-Christians do not know the true message of Christ, because they are deceived by their religious and governments. Anyone who has known and meditated on it has converted to Christ, Muslims, Hindus, Confucians, etc. The world is hungry for the Gospel, and if Bergoglio refuses to proclaim it, it means that he considers Jesus Christ harmful. An unforgivable blasphemy that should push the Christian faithful of all the churches into rebellion.

Agostino Nobile

