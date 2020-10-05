MASKS, COVID. THE IMBECILE IS THE KAPO OF GLOBALIST REGIMES

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, while a government (in Italy) that stands on a Parliament disavowed by a long series of electoral results (the M5S is on its way to disappearing) decides unconstitutional measures with instruments that are clearly incongruous and of dubious constitutionality such as the DCPM, putting in place a soft dictatorship with the complicity, alas interested, of the regime mass media and of the person who should guarantee (please do not laugh) our constitutional freedoms, Agostino Nobile gives us a comment to the situation that is an outburst from the heart. Good reading.

The fool who serves as kapo for globalist governments

In “ Heretics”, published in1905, G. K. Chesterton wrote “It was never people driven by conviction who carried out such widespread persecution. It was careless people who filled the world with fire and oppression. It was the hands of the indifferent which lit the fires; it was the hands of the indifferent which turned the wheel.”

When the British writer penned these words, television did not exist. If so, he would have added another being, much more dangerous than the indifferent. A being shaped by the media whIch in my opinion, portrayed Coronavirus in an offensive way. This being stubbornly rejects common sense.

Fools, who have existed since the beginning of humanity, have multiplied like rabbits, under the influence of televised media. Rabbits are quite harmless, but fools influenced by the media, have become the most dangerous members of our communities. Above all, because through their vote, they influence the fate of their country.

Intrinsically, a fool will always vote for leaders who will bring him to human and material misery. Just take a look at the dictatorships examined by Chesterton. A fool will never learn from his own experience, or from those surrounding him, because his mentality is ideological. He hates reality.

Inside his brain , he lacks “antennas” and possesses an ideological hood which prevents him from receiving the external signals which would cause him to analyse events. He possesses no memory, and can be told anything and everything.

Aware of his rational limitations, he delegates his choices to those who make him feel intelligent, or cause him to feel part of a proud group of fools. The fool has a natural aversion to common sense or facts , preferring ideas which fuel his resentment. Being proud of his ignorance, the only release for stress he possesses is hatred. Just observe Antifa, BLM and similar groups.

Since the arrival of Coronavirus, idiots have been acting with an increase of idiocy . Observe the idiot as he jogs with his mask, or drives round with his windows closed.

Nowadays, the most powerful idiots have everything under their control. From the Church to politics, from the media to finance. They appear on television to shamelessly flaunt kindly emotions which they do not possess, greeting each other by touching elbows or the tips of their toes.

In 2018, Italian left wing personalities, such as Boldrini, did not spare a word for eighteen year old Pamela Mastropietro, who was hacked to pieces by a black man with an axe. Yet they knelt in Chambers to remember the African American Floyd , who followed a criminal life style, accidentally killed by foolish policemen. These politicians were elected by tribes of idiots, which in Italy and the western world «, comprise about 30% of the population.

We have all seen the strange characters at the entrance of supermarkets, forcing us to follow arrows on the ground, maybe obliging us to walk 100 metres even if the entrance is empty. They continually instruct us to cover our noses with masks, although virologists have endlessly repeated that breathing one’s own breath causes inhalation of carbon dioxide, which causes respiratory insufficiency. This is the quickest way to damage blood and lungs… Because the media does not mention this, it is perceived as untrue. Even though it would be enough to run half an hour with a mask on to give anyone the definitive answer.

We can tell a fool these true facts, by advising him to make a brief search on a hospital website, or consult an authorised doctor. No way would he consider giving up an idea learned from the TV, not even if his life depended on it. This is not a joke .

After I pointed out the dangers of mask wearing to a supermarket checkout assistant, who wears a mask eight hours a day, she replied “I know it is bad for my health, but it is the law and we must respect it .”

Agostino Nobile

