MGR. ICS: THIS CHURCH BELONGS TO THE EARTH, NOT TO HEAVEN.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, as Monsignor X reminds us, today is the Feast of Our Lady of Ransom. Only God knows how much we need this feast still today more than ever. Enjoy your reading!

§§§

Dear Tosatti, September 24 is (or once was) the Feast of Our Lady of Ransom. This feast recalls the founding of the Order of Mercedarians (around 1270), whose task was the liberation of Christian slaves who had been taken prisoner by the Muslims. Subsequently, the Order converted its mission to that of a liberation that is more important from the standpoint of Christian faith, the liberation of souls from the chains of sin, chains that are much heavier than those of any prison.

I would like to recall this feast because today we are living a paradoxical moment.

Much (if not all, unconsciously) of today’s modern and secular world seems to seek “bread” (of eternal life), demonstrates the need for values, declares that it seeks an ethical point of reference.

The contemporary church of today instead offers the world “stones,” slow food; it continually and uninterruptedly offers the world “non-values” in every sphere and reference of reality or persons.

But not only this, one part of the modern world appreciates the consistency of Catholics who are sure of their principles of loyalty, their sense of duty, their honesty…which are essentially based on their faith in the Savior, but above all are based on the union between, not the separation of, faith and works (something that greatly disturbs the Protestant world).

The present church instead despises these Catholics, calling them traditionalist Pharisees. This church sees (?) the melting glaciers but does not see the tears of Christ, that is, the tears of God, who weeps over the earth.

This church sees suffering creatures on the boats of its NGOs, but it does not see the drama of abortion (except with occasional opportunistic quotes).

This church sees and condemns consumerism, forgetting that it was the economic consequence of the dropping birth rate, which was tolerated by the same church after Vatican II and even recalled by the present pope when he said that Catholics should not be “like rabbits.”

This church literally forbids talking about the responsibilities of Vatican II, only because it does not want it to be linked to Vatican I, which Vatican II revolutionizes and denies in toto (in spite of professing the continuity of the Magisterium).

Finally, this church no longer appreciates any Order of Mercedarians that would like to still free those who are slaves of sin. This church seems to ignore what sin is, other than sins committed “against nature.” Not “contra naturam” however… It seems to think that we are all already saved and that we do not need conversion of heart, but only ecological conversion.

This church seems to be the church of earth, not the Church of Heaven. Let us therefore have recourse today, September 24, to Our Lady of Ransom, to her Divine Maternity, so that she may liberate us from the evil that oppresses us today.

§§§

