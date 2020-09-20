NOBILE, THE USA: THE EXTREME INDOCTRINATION OF THE LEFT

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile has sent us this reflection on a phenomenon that is present in the USA, but not only, and that is heavily affecting our lives and our societies, and that is probably not going to end soon. Good reading.

§§§

The major sources of indoctrination by the left wing

I have been rereading the article written by Louis Freedberg , published on EdSource entitled Highlighting Strategies for Student Success https://edsource.org/2020/president-trump-accuses-schools-of-extreme-indoctrination-of-children/635299 This site, linked to the American Democrats, criticises Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore in July 2020.

President Trump accuses schools of “extreme indoctrination […] “our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children. […] in our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets and cities that are run by liberal Democrats in every case is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism and other cultural institutions. Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that they were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies – all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.”

Freedbergh clutches at straws to disprove Trump’s remarks, but is still supported by readers of this pro-democratic website. I will cite just four comments, which show us the level of common sense possessed by many young Americans.

“I’m in 7th grade right now and in 5th and 6th grade, every teacher I’ve had instead of 3 have been pushing left wing politics. They always talk about how their favorite president is Obama and that Trump’s wall is a joke. They also constantly get legal immigration mixed up with illegal immigration.”

“Trump’s comments at Mount Rushmore explain why so many young white Marxists of privilege have been arrested during the BLM/Antifa sponsored white acting and looting across the nation for the past several months.”

“I remember being forced to watch Obama’s inauguration, but now I’m told teachers disallowed students from watching Trump’s. How is this not evidence of political discrimination? Why are kids being taught a different version of history ? How come school districts run by Democrats have plenty of funds but somehow have a higher dropout rate than non-government run schools?”

“I’m a high school student and since I was in 2nd grade I’ve noticed that about 1/4 of what they teach us in science and history is propaganda to promote the Democrats’ point of view. Most of the time it’s small things like saying in history class that racism isn’t completely gone. Although other times there bigger things that tell you that you have to believe specific things. One example of this is in sixth grade when we had a test on evolution and one of the questions on a test was multiple choice. In it, the “wrong” answer was that we all came into existence at the same time and the “right” answer was that we evolved from bacteria.”

The television and newspapers in Italy did report on Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore, but very quietly. Maybe they did not want to excite the centre-right, who at present seem to be enjoying success just in certain areas.

Since the 1960s , Italy’s education system and media, have been controlled by the left wing. Maybe one day soon this matter will be addressed. A population who are continuously deceived, will never vote for their own interests. As has been witnessed many times, the bias of certain newspapers – principally Il Corriere Della Sera, La Repubblica, Il Fatto Quotidiano and Avvenire – has reached shameful extremes. If citizens are continuously instilled with feelings of guilt, which are mostly without cause, the clear aim of the journalists is to work against Italian citizens.

In May 2019, records of telephone calls published have confirmed Luca Palamara, former president of the CSM, National Magistrates, known as “Red Toga” (left-wing magistrates, link with Democratic Party), conspiring against Salvini’s centre-right party. This represents one of the biggest scandals combining justice and politics. The same corruption is within the Journalist’s Union?

A journalist who ignores the daily criminality of illegal immigration, yet highlights the crimes of a few Italian nobodies, does not inform readers, he deceives them. If the code of ethics is properly applied, such journalists should be disqualified. Yet, thanks to the far reaching influence of the left, they seem to occupy the most prestigious media slots.

The philosopher and writer Marcelo Veneziani, supports the words of the US President. In his article “La sinistra è una Cupola” he writes: “ the left is a mafia-type institution, which has a permanent power. It upholds it’s power by manipulating a populistic reign, real life and the interests of the population.”

I would urge parents to take a look at their children’s textbooks, of both teenagers and youngsters. I did so a few years ago, and the situation here is quite severe like in the USA.

In state schools there are many drawing by children showing slavery by European Freemasons, but young children are told that these were white men, maybe Christians. On the stairs inside another school, in large letters there is written Respect, Friendship, Tolerance, Inclusion, Loyalty,Love, Courtesy and lastly Peace. These are the famous talisman words. Each morning and each afternoon, students are brainwashed, step by step. Superficially, these words could inspire good intentions. In reality they aim to erase identity, awareness, Italian history and the true history of slavery. Please read a summary in Italian: ttps://www.marcotosatti.com/2020/06/25/nobile-i-blm-sanno-che-in-africa-gli-schiavisti-sono-i-neri/

When you hear these talisman words immediately recognise them as “Shameful of your culture, selfish and bad while the foreigner is good, especially if he is Muslim. If he is black, then he is best of all. To explain these paradoxes, I recommend reading the following article in English: https://www.marcotosatti.com/2020/06/25/nobile-does-blm-know-that-in-africa-the-blacks-enslave-the-blacks/

The truth is, good and bad have no nationality or colour. Cultural and religious principles can be human or inhuman.

Today, the centre right is having apparent success, but above all because the continual arrivals and crimes of irregular immigrants. Instead, Salvini and Meloni would probably be condemned by perpetual opposition We can no longer limit news to economic problems, when the media and schools’ agenda is brainwashing our children and society as a whole.

When schools, President of the Republic and The Pope continually advocate inclusion and opening borders to Muslim immigrants, they have an aggressive agenda. If we do not react immediately our children will be deprived of their identity. They will be overcome with guilt for the evil done by their ancestors. They will persecute their own nationality, and give away their homes to non Italians.

I wish I were exaggerating, but the left wing agenda subsidises illegal immigrants, while millions of Italian citizens live in precarious conditions. Given this behaviour, there is only one conclusion.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

(Immagine by Marco Matteucci)

STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM

@marcotosatti

(su TELEGRAM c’è anche un gruppo Stilum Curiae…)

E ANCHE SU VK.COM

stilumcuriae

SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA

stilumcuriae

SE PENSATE CHE

STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE

SE PENSATE CHE

SENZA STILUM CURIAE

L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA

AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: fascism, indoctrination, left, trump



Categoria: Nobile