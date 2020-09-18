RVC. SOROS-JESUIT ALLIANCE. AUGUSTE COMTE WILL BE HAPPY ..

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia (RVC for short) read the recent article by Pietro De Feo about how George Soros is funding the Jesuits, a topic which, you will recall, Stilum Curiae addressed a few days ago. His opinion? Certainly stimulating and counter-cultural, as usual, with deep roots in the history of philosophy…Enjoy your reading.

§§§

RVC to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, the good Pietro De Feo has commented in the newspaper Libero on the news that came out a few days ago, but with a few considerations that I did not find pertinent.

If Soros finances the social work of the Jesuits and then also finances pro-abortion organizations, I do not think that we ought to draw conclusions about the shared intentions of the beneficiaries of the same donations.

I was convinced, among other things, that it was the Jesuits who were financing Soros…in order not to expose themselves directly. In the past they did this as a discreet way of supporting the election campaign of Obama and Clinton – and today Biden’s campaign against Trump.

Soros finances everything that in his opinion can subvert the natural order. But the fact that he has given little more than $400,000 per year (1.7 million over four years) is truly a pittance. It amazes me only because it is so little!

He probably doesn’t trust them. How stingy of him!

Soros has given much more each year to the radical party of [Marco] Pannella and [Emma] Bonino, which instead he trusts.

What instead I find more significant is their common hatred against sovereignty. Soros is anti-sovereign and hates Salvini exactly as Pope Bergoglio despises him, and this merits a comment.

Soros’ teacher is [Karl] Popper, who sees in sovereignism-nationalism the defense of the identity of a national people. Sovereignty was seen as a great obstacle to the process of homogenization and integration of a utopian and outdated form of globalism. A globalism that has failed in every way: economically, culturally, socially, politically, and morally.

The fact that Soros continues to hate sovereignty is understandable, because after all these crises he still fears a return to the protection of national cultural-political identities that would permit the most easy and rapid solution to all of the problems that distress us.

The fact that Bergoglio showed contempt for sovereignists at the beginning of his pontificate surprised me a little more; Catholicism is a universal religion that has no borders.

But not any more. The environmentalist religion mixed with universal brotherhood that is the subject of the coming Encyclical cannot tolerate sovereignty.

And this is probably where the Soros-Jesuit alliance was formed. It is the same alliance that Auguste Comte had already well elaborated and planned when he proposed to the Superior General of the Jesuits that he should prepare to become Pope so that he could bring together a single church that was positivist, gnostic, pantheist, deist, etc.

§§§

