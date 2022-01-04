From Fatima: Testimony of a Succubus Church, without Mercy

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia has sent us this testimony – in my opinion tremendous – of what can happen and is happening in the Catholic Church. I hope you “enjoy” this sad reading.

§§§

Dear Tosatti.

Over New Year’s, I spent two days in Fatima.

I am very attached to Our Lady of Fatima, to the value and meaning of the messages which she gave to the shepherd children, to the event related to Saint John Paul II which shook the world in 1981, and which is also tied to my personal story.

For about twenty years I have been going with a certain frequency to spend the last days of the year in Fatima, in order to give a special significance to the last day of the year.

And also to the first day of the new year. Ever since the new church building was constructed in front of the Basilica (a kind of sports-pavilion-like structure, very similar to the one in San Giovanni Rotondo, where Padre Pio is venerated), the building where now the most important events take place instead of in the Basilica, the atmosphere has changed.

Inside the pavilion there is an enormous horrendous crucifix; while outside a gigantic stylized crucifix has been imposed.

They have also cancelled the traditional candlelight procession that, up until a few years ago, took place after the so-called “midnight mass” for the end of the year.

But this is not why am sending you this comment.

This year at the solemn Mass for the end of the year (celebrated by the bishop I suppose), at the moment for the distribution of the Holy Eucharist, the celebrant specifically stated in several languages that Communion would be given only in the hand, inviting those present not to insist on asking for it on the tongue.

Therefore, I limited myself to making only a “spiritual communion.”

But not far in front of me I witnessed the following scene.

An elderly woman in a wheelchair, whom I presume was also ill, who was being pushed by another younger woman, asked for communion on the tongue.

I could not hear exactly what was said both because of the distance and also because it was in Portuguese.

I heard the woman who was pushing the wheelchair repeatedly asking the priest to give communion on the tongue, while the priest kept shaking his head and explaining (I suppose) that he could not do it.

I asked myself a simple question: will communion in the hand also be forced on a dying person?

And also to a member of the faithful who is deprived of both limbs?

Do you know, Tosatti, that at that moment I was only thinking intensely of the vision of Pope Leo XIII when he listened to the famous conversation in which Satan asked for even more time in order to corrupt the priests?

But is this outrage even imposed in Fatima?

RVC

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: FATIMA



Categoria: Romana Vulneratus Curia