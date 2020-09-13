MARXISM IS ALIVE. IT IS DISGUISED AS LIBERAL IDEOLOGY.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Agostino Nobile has sent us this reflection which, as usual, brings elements of great interest, and which helps meditation on what is happening in these times, in our country and in the world. Good reading.

§§§

Marxism is not dead – It has just disguised itself as liberalism

I recently read an interesting article by the liberal Philosopher Yoram Hazony https://quillette.com/2020/08/16/the-challenge-of-marxism/ It confirms the warnings of many observers who have been widely ignored. I have dealt with this issue before, and feel it is necessary to revisit it. Liberalism has become an increasingly aggressive force.

Let us take an overview of Freemasonry and Marxism. At present we are faced with an updated form of Marxism. Freemasonry also adapts and represents itself throughout education and the media. Yet the same doctrine remains, that an ideological religion can only exist if the heart of Western traditions is annihilated.

These two ideologies, calling themselves progressive, demonize all traditions. This falsehood is being labelled “intelligence”. Marxism promotes the belief that the exploitation of the oppressed will only end if they take total control of government. The results in communist countries largely disprove this doctrine. History shows that the greatest injustice and largest massacres were caused by this doctrine. Yet there are still University professors and millions of young people who see Marxism as the solution for all social inequality.

Neo-Marxism is still promoting the same policies as a century ago. It is now demanding rights for minority racial groups, no longer the working class. It accuses all whites of global crimes. It encourages these minorities to rebel. If the organisers are not stopped, this movement will

attack all Western Society. What is happening in the USA now, will spread throughout the West.

More than ever before, social injustice in democratic society, is dramatised. Liberals are upping the aggression concerning liberal rights associated with Marxist beliefs. Finance is no longer controlled by democratic government, but by financial totalitarianism. Males have the right to become women and visa versa. The family no longer consists of male and female. As happened under communist rule, Christianity has been rejected in schools in favour of an atheist doctrine.There is no longer belief in dignity, honour, duty, family, nation and culture. Instead the acceptance of anything which goes against Western ethics and culture. People are taught to respect different cultures and animals , yet abortion and euthanasia are imposed . The mass immigration of young Muslims is subsidised, yet millions of families who are citizens are left in poverty.

The revolutionaries in France used the same technique. From my book entitled “Moloch – The End Of Europe – Evil and Lies” I quote :“Revolutionaries discriminated against french nationals, by promoting immigration. All immigrants were naturalised and many given jobs in government, administration, and management of state – funded newspapers. Jean Dumont recorded how immigrants formed military legions and clubs for agitators. The historian August Cochin noted ‘”a particular preference for foreigners, and the haste to naturalise them”.

In revolutionary France “foreigners are widely used. Carrier [a Nantes agitator] uses Germans [Protestants] for the drownings [of french Catholic families and religious persons].“

It is difficult not to find similarities with irregular immigration supported by current progressives.

Marx was correct when he wrote “Liberalism is the gateway to communism, which will take power from the State.” From the moment democracies expelled from schools and everyday life, the culture which ennobled human beings, Liberalism has become increasingly inhuman.

The protests and violence of the Neo-Marxists, BLM and Antifa, happening now in USA and U.K. are openly supported by progressives.

There are currently few things which distinguish these false progressives from Marxists. It has now reached the point where Left Wingers have thrown out the older liberals from universities and the media, and replaced them with neo-Marxists.

Agostino Nobile

§§§

