THE LEFT IS SUPERIOR TO JESUS CHRIST. AND IT WORKS FOR ORWELL.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Agostino Nobile has sent us a biting reflection on the current situation, and on the deception (self-deception) that left-wing ideologies, starting with Marxism, have succeeded and still succeed in spreading. Good reading.

The Left superior to Jesus Christ?

For too many years, those holding left wing views, both in Italy and around the world, have promoted themselves as defenders of humanity, the weak, peace and justice. What exactly have they done to deserve this title?

Are their members former missionaries who have shared their lives with the poor? Have they eaten every day manioca and slept in dilapidated dwellings? Have they donated a part of their wealth each year to people living in second and third world countries? Or at least, have they adopted a child in a faraway place, giving them a chance to eat, dress and attend school?

History reveals the truth. The left promote themselves as saviours of society. Yet their Marxist ancestors have, in just a few decades, claimed more lives than the total death toll from all wars of the last two thousand years. No culture or race has escaped from their doctrine against reason and against life.

Marxism was aggressively pushed forward as the only doctrine capable of furthering the interests of the working class. In reality, from 1917 the poor of all cultures worldwide were left in poverty whilst dictators and their entourages drank champagne.

From a standpoint of logic, this may seem bizarre. However, those of the left wing are convinced they are superior to all, even Jesus Christ, they have attempted to erase Him from History.

They believe Marx to be the true Messiah, although the more than one hundred million human beings killed by his doctrine, plus those who lost their minds in the Gulag and the Laogai, did not seem convinced.

Those intelligent left wingers, educated in respectable schools remain convinced that Soviet communism was born during a popular uprising against Tsar Nicholas II. They conveniently ignore that the Tsar resigned in March 1917. In October the same year, the Bolsheviks overthrew the transitional government led by the Prime Minister of the Russian Republic, Aleksander Karensky.

Were the Bolsheviks supported by the entire population? Only by a small fraction. How then, were they able to gain power? They received money from the West. From bankers and billionaires trying to achieve what they are still trying to achieve today.

A universal reorganisation of economic and political life, with a single world government led by a single power.

To achieve this it was necessary to eliminate Christianity. They failed to do this at the time. Now, with the backing of high finance and using different methods, they have the same plan. This time they are backing China.

We could visualise the Left as the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood, disguised as the kindly grandmother. Despite the historical lesson of inhumanity in the name of communism, supporters are convinced that under the red handkerchief there really is a granny.

They are so brainwashed that even under torture, they would not accept reality. It is understandable. An Orwellian brainwashed mind runs the risk of falling into an unbearable depression. Hence their petulant persistence.

High finance with the support of the left, is determined to repeat the strategy of the Marxist masters, today in the twentieth century. This time they promote themselves as defenders of the races (whites excluded), the marginalised and the weak. However, they are trying to appear kinder than their ancestors. They will not kill you if you decide against sending your son for lessons in homosexuality. They just take your job away or, as happened in Germany, they send you to jail https://ionainstitute.ie/german-mother-jailed-for-removing-children-from-sex-ed-classes/

In Norway, where they try even harder to be seen as kind, they take children away from overly Christian families. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2019/september/our-hearts-are-shattered-norway-takes-permanent-custody-of-3-american-children-from-christian-parents

The Left is following the same path as communism in the last century. Their current financiers do not bother to hide. They distribute millions of dollars in order to corrupt those very people who should be defending us. First and foremost, the governments we have placed our trust in. Also the magistrates, journalists, teachers and famous faces. Needless to say, the most welcome guests at the anti-Christian moloch banquet are the Bergoglians.

The most memorable example of communism and the left was shown to me by a lady I met in the 1990’s in St Petersburg. She had lived all her life under Soviet Communism. Holding the crucifix she wore around her neck between her fingers, she said to me “Do you know why you see all these sad faces around us? Because they have also taken away our hope”.

The Antifa movement, BLM and all the left wing acronyms, have only one purpose, whether they know it or not. To pave the way for Orwellian totalitarianism. The billionaire globalists not only want to subjugate our thoughts and deprive us of our souls. They want to erase all references to male, female, and cultural identity. It will be easier in the near future, to eliminate humans who do not even distinguish their sexual identity. Humans who throw their lives away because they lack dignity and hope.

Agostino Nobile

