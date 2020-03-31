RVC. THE SOAKED CRUCIFIX: FOOLS, OR SOMEONE BRINGS BAD LUCK…31 Marzo 2020 Lascia il tuo commento --
Marco Tosatti
Dear Stilumcuriali, this story of the miraculous Crucifix kept for half a millennium in San Marcello, in Rome, and ruined by the rain in its mass media trip to St. Peter’s Square, to act as a shoulder to the reigning Pontiff, in Romana Vulneratus Curia (Wounded by the Roman Curia) has not really gone down. And above all he didn’t like a comment, which I don’t want to define in order not to seem ungenerous, according to which the Crucifix was wet not by rain but by … but read RVC, and then we’ll talk about it.
§§§
RVC to Tosatti.
Dear Tosatti, reading on Stilum Curiae and on this link, this story of the crucifix ruined by the rain, I had only one – double – feeling that imposed itself to my poor cervix and conscience.
Either the act was premeditated or “someone” brings bad luck.
My first reaction to reading the news was: <But who could have been that iconoclastic imbecile who decided to put a 500-year-old wooden crucifix, moreover miraculous, in the rain>?
My second reaction, after reflection, was: <I suspect that it was put voluntarily to deteriorate an icon of Christ miraculous, so that it would stop doing miracles>.
My third reaction referred to the article by the now legendary Andrea Tornielli, who writes that the “crucifix was soaked by the tears of heaven”.
Having overcome the dismay that came over this reading, dismay arose as I was forced to think how may someone, not even in his worst moment of revolting Deamicisian sentimentality, to think that it was the tears of heaven that wet It, I thought that perhaps Tornielli was right.
Tornielli, unconsciously, gave us the real unconscious explanation of the fact.
Heaven cried yes, but for his Church in ruins.
But didn’t Tornielli realize that he invited his readers to think just that?
A little later, my fourth reaction was: <But won’t it be that these people here, besides the rest, also bring bad luck>?
Tertium non datur, wrote Aristotle in his Metaphysics.
RVC
§§§
STILUM CURIAE HA UN CANALE SU TELEGRAM
@marcotosatti
E ANCHE SU VK.COM
stilumcuriae
SU FACEBOOK C’È LA PAGINA
stilumcuriae
SE PENSATE CHE
STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE
SE PENSATE CHE
SENZA STILUM CURIAE
L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA
AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!
ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE
SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA
OPPURE CLICKATE QUI
Questo blog è il seguito naturale di San Pietro e Dintorni, presente su “La Stampa” fino a quando non fu troppo molesto. Per chi fosse interessato al lavoro già svolto, ecco il link a San Pietro e Dintorni.
Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.
L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.
Se invece volete aiutare sacerdoti “scomodi” in difficoltà, qui trovate il sito della Società di San Martino di Tours e di San Pio di Pietrelcina
LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI
Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….
Viganò e il Papa
FATIMA, IL SEGRETO NON SVELATO E IL FUTURO DELLA CHIESA
Fatima El segreto no desvelado
SANTI INDEMONIATI: CASI STRAORDINARI DI POSSESSIONE
PADRE PIO CONTRO SATANA. LA BATTAGLIA FINALE
Padre Pío contra Satanás
La vera storia del Mussa Dagh
Mussa Dagh. Gli eroi traditi
Inchiesta sul demoniocovid 19, crucifix, pope, saint peter
Categoria: Romana Vulneratus Curia
Questo articolo è stato scritto da Marco Tosatti