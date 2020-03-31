RVC. THE SOAKED CRUCIFIX: FOOLS, OR SOMEONE BRINGS BAD LUCK…

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, this story of the miraculous Crucifix kept for half a millennium in San Marcello, in Rome, and ruined by the rain in its mass media trip to St. Peter’s Square, to act as a shoulder to the reigning Pontiff, in Romana Vulneratus Curia (Wounded by the Roman Curia) has not really gone down. And above all he didn’t like a comment, which I don’t want to define in order not to seem ungenerous, according to which the Crucifix was wet not by rain but by … but read RVC, and then we’ll talk about it.

§§§

RVC to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, reading on Stilum Curiae and on this link, this story of the crucifix ruined by the rain, I had only one – double – feeling that imposed itself to my poor cervix and conscience.

Either the act was premeditated or “someone” brings bad luck.

My first reaction to reading the news was: <But who could have been that iconoclastic imbecile who decided to put a 500-year-old wooden crucifix, moreover miraculous, in the rain>?

My second reaction, after reflection, was: <I suspect that it was put voluntarily to deteriorate an icon of Christ miraculous, so that it would stop doing miracles>.

My third reaction referred to the article by the now legendary Andrea Tornielli, who writes that the “crucifix was soaked by the tears of heaven”.

Having overcome the dismay that came over this reading, dismay arose as I was forced to think how may someone, not even in his worst moment of revolting Deamicisian sentimentality, to think that it was the tears of heaven that wet It, I thought that perhaps Tornielli was right.

Tornielli, unconsciously, gave us the real unconscious explanation of the fact.

Heaven cried yes, but for his Church in ruins.

But didn’t Tornielli realize that he invited his readers to think just that?

A little later, my fourth reaction was: <But won’t it be that these people here, besides the rest, also bring bad luck>?

Tertium non datur, wrote Aristotle in his Metaphysics.

RVC

§§§

