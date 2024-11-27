599 Docenti Universitari ed Esperti Chiedono l’Espulsione di Israele dall’ONU. Prima Firma, Pino Arlacchi.

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, offriamo alla vostra attenzione questo articolo pubblicato da L’Antidiplomatico, che ringraziamo per la cortesia. Buona lettura e diffusione.

Un appello coraggioso promosso da Pino Arlacchi, già vicesegretario generale dell’ONU, come primo firmatario e che conta l’adesione di 599 studiosi ed esperti chiede all’Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite di espellere Israele. Il documento intitolato è indirizzato al presidente camerunense dell’Assemblea Onu, Philemon Yang. Al suo interno si denuncia la persistente violazione del diritto internazionale da parte dello Stato di Israele e si sollecita un’azione immediata per proteggere la legittimità del sistema legale globale e i diritti del popolo palestinese.

Le violazioni denunciate

L’appello mette in luce una serie di trasgressioni storiche e attuali commesse da Israele, a partire dal mancato rispetto delle risoluzioni fondamentali delle Nazioni Unite:

Risoluzione 181 (1947): che sanciva la creazione di uno Stato palestinese.

Risoluzione 194 (1948): che garantiva il diritto al ritorno dei rifugiati palestinesi.

Risoluzione 273 (1949): che ammetteva Israele nell’ONU condizionandone il rispetto delle precedenti risoluzioni.

Secondo i firmatari, Israele ha anche ignorato l’opinione consultiva della Corte Internazionale di Giustizia (ICJ) del 2004, che condannava la costruzione del muro di separazione e ribadiva il diritto dei palestinesi all’autodeterminazione.

Israele, sostengono, ha inoltre violato molteplici risoluzioni del Consiglio di Sicurezza e ha messo in atto atti ostili contro organismi ONU, tra cui attacchi a strutture come l’UNRWA e l’UNIFIL, oltre a rifiutare ripetutamente la cooperazione con inviati e commissioni dell’ONU.



Genocidio e apartheid

Il documento sottolinea come le politiche israeliane nei confronti del popolo palestinese rappresentino una forma di genocidio ed epurazione etnica. L’acquisizione forzata di terre, la repressione dei diritti e l’oppressione sistematica vengono descritte come una minaccia esistenziale per i palestinesi, violando i principi cardine della Carta delle Nazioni Unite.

L’appello richiama il caso del Sudafrica durante l’apartheid, quando, nel 1974, l’Assemblea Generale espulse il governo sudafricano a causa della sua politica di segregazione razziale e della negazione del diritto all’autodeterminazione. I firmatari affermano che il caso israeliano sia altrettanto grave, se non più, e che il recente parere della ICJ (luglio 2024) fornisca una base legale solida per agire.



Un’azione necessaria e urgente

Secondo Arlacchi e gli altri promotori, l’espulsione di Israele dall’Assemblea Generale rappresenterebbe un passo cruciale per:

Affermare il diritto all’autodeterminazione del popolo palestinese, come richiesto dalla risoluzione del 18 settembre 2024.

Preservare la credibilità del sistema legale internazionale, minacciata dalla continua impunità israeliana.



Un messaggio per il futuro dell’ONU

L’azione proposta non è solo una risposta alle violazioni di Israele, ma anche un segnale della volontà dell’ONU di difendere i suoi principi fondanti e proteggere i diritti dei popoli oppressi. Espellere Israele, afferma l’appello, rappresenterebbe un passo decisivo verso la giustizia per il popolo palestinese e un rafforzamento della legittimità dell’ordine internazionale.

Con questo appello, i 599 esperti invitano la comunità internazionale a dimostrare che, a quasi 80 anni dalla sua fondazione, l’ONU sia ancora impegnata nella promozione della pace, della giustizia e della dignità per tutti i popoli.

