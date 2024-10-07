We Move Europe. Riconoscere uno Stato Palestinese come Via alla Pace in Medio Oriente.
7 Ottobre 2024
Pubblicato da Marco Tosatti
Marco Tosatti
Carissimi StilumCuriali, un amico fedele del nostro sito, V.M., ci inoltra questo messaggio che portiamo alla vostra attenzione mentre si compie un anno dal raid di Hamas, e dall’inizio di una guerra di pulizia etnica e sterminio ai danni della popolazione della striscia di Gaza. Che Dio aiuti quella povera gente. Buona lettura e diffusione.
§§§
|
|
|
|
Caro Vittoriano,
Mentre tratteniamo il respiro per l’orrore di ciò che sta accadendo in Medio Oriente , sappiamo una cosa: finché tutti non saranno al sicuro nella regione, nessuno potrà essere al sicuro.
Mentre le famiglie dormono per le strade di Beirut perché è “più sicuro” delle loro case, gli abitanti di Tel Aviv fuggono nei rifugi antiaerei e i bambini palestinesi affrontano la morte ogni giorno , nessuno nella regione sarà al sicuro. [1]
Il popolo palestinese e i suoi alleati vengono cancellati dalla terra in cui vivono, dai media e dai colloqui internazionali. Mentre ciò avviene non può esserci pace. [2]
Riconoscere la Palestina e il diritto dei palestinesi alla terra su cui vivono darà il tono alla pace. [3] I nostri leader sono rimasti in silenzio per troppo tempo, dobbiamo assicurarci che sentano la pressione di prendere posizione e parlare a favore della Palestina. .
Insieme abbiamo già fatto pressione sui nostri leader nazionali. Ora ci rivolgeremo ai nuovi Commissari europei, le cui descrizioni dei compiti sono ancora in gran parte da scrivere. Si avvicinano momenti chiave in cui questi potenti europei dovranno ascoltare i loro cittadini e promettere ciò che manterranno nel loro nome. [4]
Le voci globali per riconoscere la Palestina stanno crescendo. Questi sono i momenti della storia che possono far pendere la bilancia. Tu, Vittoriano, hai già aggiunto il tuo nome. Aiuterai a far crescere questo movimento e darai ai tuoi amici e familiari un modo per parlare a favore della pace?
|
In solidarietà,
Rachel (Amsterdam), Olga (Bologna), Jolanta (Praga) e tutto il team WeMove Europe
|
|
|
|
|
Dear Vittoriano,
As we hold our breaths in horror at what is happening in the Middle East, we know one thing to be true: until everyone is safe in the region, no one can be safe.
While families sleep on the streets of Beirut because it’s “safer” than their homes, the residents of Tel Aviv flee into bomb shelters, and Palestinian children face death every day, no one in the region will be safe. [1]
The Palestinian people and their allies are being erased from the land they live on, from the media and from international talks. While this is taking place there can be no peace. [2]
Recognising Palestine and the Palestinians’ right to the land they live on will set the tone for peace. [3] Our leaders have been silent for too long, we need to make sure they feel the pressure to take a stance and speak out for Palestine.
Together we’ve already put pressure on our national leaders. Now we will turn to the new European Commissioners whose job descriptions are still largely unwritten. Key moments are coming up where these powerful Europeans have to listen to their citizens and promise what they will deliver in their name. [4]
Global voices to recognise Palestine are growing. These are the moments in history that can tip the scales. You, Vittoriano, have already added your name. Will you help grow this movement and give your friends and family a way to speak up for peace?
|
In solidarity,
Rachel (Amsterdam), Olga (Bologna), Jolanta (Prague) and the entire WeMove Europe team
|
|
WeMove Europe is a community of people from all walks of life, who call Europe our home, no matter where we were born, where we live or who we love. In the name of a brighter future for people and the planet, we come together to sign petitions, send letters and protest on the streets to make our voices heard.
Our power comes from each other. And it’s thanks to small monthly donations, fivers and tenners, that we can keep going. Please help keep WeMove Europe strong by chipping in.
DONATE!
§§§
Aiutate Stilum Curiae
IBAN: IT79N0 200805319000400690898
BIC/SWIFT: UNCRITM1E35
§§§
Condividi i miei articoli:
Tag: m.o. palestina, palestina, we move europe
Categoria: Generale