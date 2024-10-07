We Move Europe. Riconoscere uno Stato Palestinese come Via alla Pace in Medio Oriente.

Dear Vittoriano,

As we hold our breaths in horror at what is happening in the Middle East, we know one thing to be true: until everyone is safe in the region, no one can be safe.

While families sleep on the streets of Beirut because it’s “safer” than their homes, the residents of Tel Aviv flee into bomb shelters, and Palestinian children face death every day, no one in the region will be safe. [1]

The Palestinian people and their allies are being erased from the land they live on, from the media and from international talks. While this is taking place there can be no peace. [2]

Recognising Palestine and the Palestinians’ right to the land they live on will set the tone for peace. [3] Our leaders have been silent for too long, we need to make sure they feel the pressure to take a stance and speak out for Palestine.

Together we’ve already put pressure on our national leaders. Now we will turn to the new European Commissioners whose job descriptions are still largely unwritten. Key moments are coming up where these powerful Europeans have to listen to their citizens and promise what they will deliver in their name. [4]

Global voices to recognise Palestine are growing. These are the moments in history that can tip the scales. You, Vittoriano, have already added your name. Will you help grow this movement and give your friends and family a way to speak up for peace?