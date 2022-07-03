Msgr. X, The Papal Interview. Is he allowing himself to be persuaded by Bishop Viganò?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X read the interview that the reigning Pontiff gave to the Argentine press agency Télam, and he has sent us these considerations that we dutifully bring to your attention. Enjoy your reading.

From the desk of Monsignor X.

Dear Tosatti, I am reading, reflecting, and writing to you in real time about the interview, linked below, given by Bergoglio to an Argentine journalist. I prefer not to think about the reason why because I would increase my depressive state.

Someone reading it could think that they are letting themselves be convinced by Archbishop Viganò.

No, in order to understand Bergoglio the help of his Argentine psychoanalyst is ever more necessary. I begin with the final observation, interpreting the recommendations and judgments that he gives in this interview.

– Young people, whom the Holy Father declares that he trusts (even if they do not go to Mass), do not need priests who know how to help young boys in the street in the manner of Saint Philip Neri or Saint John Bosco; but rather priests who know how to tattoo themselves, who know [Italian rock band] Maneskin, and know how to go to the disco to hang out.

– During the lockdown, priests did a great job, says Bergoglio. That is, they did not do what Saint Charles Borromeo and his priests during the plague. They did not go out to bring people healing in body and spirit. NO. They closed the churches and called people on the telephone. … How cute. …

– Regarding his observations about the just war (in Ukraine), I did not understand a “peep” of what he says. He talks and rambles, contradicting himself and confusing himself. Maybe he was having a bad day when they asked him that question.

– His thoughts about the Reforms – well, here we need an in-depth consideration. I don’t have time right now to do it fully. I limit myself to commenting on what he said, that other people made the Reforms prior to his being named Pope in the 2013 Conclave.

But, if so, then why is it that for nine years now Spadaro and Tornielli (among many others) continue to write that things are not working in the Curia because someone is blocking the implementation of Pope Bergoglio’s Reforms? Isn’t it because they want to imply that his appointment as pope was the real “Reform” (carried out by joint action of the Saint Gallen Mafia, the Apostolic Palace, the first floor [Secretariat of State] and the Palazzo Giustiniani [headquarters of Italian Freemasonry]) while Benedict XVI was in fact ousted from the government of the Church?

(Was Cionci perhaps a bit right?)

Monsignor X

