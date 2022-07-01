Stilum Curiae Hits 30 Million Views, Against the Winds and the Seas and the Google Boycott.

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, just a brief post to inform you about the current state of our website. In recent days – about a week ago – Stilum Curiae hit 30 million views since the day it started in October 2016 when, following the closure by La Stampa of [my column] San Pietro e Dintorni, which caused a stomach ache to the hyper-politically-correct left-handed editors of the newspaper, I asked myself if I should finally think about having fun, or do something else…and the answer was “something else.”

The 30 million views have been accompanied by over 161,000 approved comments, and indeed moderating the comments is one of the most burdensome parts of the work. But from the beginning I decided that I wanted to permit and exchange of opinions and discussion, and despite the effort required and the constant need to moderate tones and presences, I do not want to remove this opportunity from those who read Stilum Curiae.

The last two years, as you well know, have been a battle. Against mainstream information that should be a cause of shame for the vast majority of my colleagues, and against various forms of censorship on social media, which certainly constitutes a precious tool for filtering news and conflicting opinions – especially in these times of controlled information that is a filthy slush.

If Facebook has blocked us a few times – thanks also to a certain good sense in the formulation of our headlines, LinkedIn has instead closed its doors to us, and we suspect that Twitter and Facebook – now Meta – have on more than one occasion activated shadowbanning against us.

But the most serious attack comes from Google, which has been preventing us from using Google Adsense for a couple of months now, that is, from loading advertisements. It was not a question of large revenues – everything in Stilum Curiae is on a small scale – but the ads were helpful in covering administrative costs. The reasons are, as always when dealing with these people, both spurious and unappealable at the same time: a violation of community norms. I recall that for example an article – which reported statements of Archbishop Schneider – was said, according to Google, to contain “derogatory content.” Perhaps towards the devil, who rightly took action. On the other hand, it is obvious that Stilum Curiae has caused, is causing, and will cause annoyance to someone; and thus we consider this deprivation as a medal. Our little boat – both mine and yours – will continue to sail, with the banner of Saint Michael the Archangel high on the mast…Infinite thanks to all of you.

