“I Want To Contemplate Your Holy Face”. Tomorrow is the Feast of the Holy Face

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, I share with you a letter that was written to me yesterday and that struck me by its simplicity and sincerity. Whoever is interested in the text of the Votive Mass can let me know; it is in a PDF. Happy reading.

§§§

Good day, Signore Tosatti,

I am replying to you after the last email of some time ago.

I am writing you about a feast day and devotion that is very dear to my heart.

Tomorrow is the Feast of the Holy Face. It is a feast that is not well known, whose diffusion has increased over time, but it is still not known and practiced as it should be.

The Lord requested of Blessed Mother Pierina de Micheli (1890-1945) that the Tuesday preceding Ash Wednesday would be dedicated to His Holy Face with a solemn Mass, asking the Church to place into the proper calendar of feasts.

Unfortunately, the times did not seem propitious, but I am convinced that we can do much as an apostolate to make this devotion known and spread it to as many people as possible.

In this regard, I would like to submit to you a text that was just published:

Fede e Cultura. “Voglio contemplare il Tuo Volto. La devozione che ha per fine il paradiso” [I want to contemplate Your Face: The devotion that has paradise for its goal]

It is a book that was recently published and which tells the story of the life and messages of Jesus to Sister Marie of St. Pierre (1816-1848), a Carmelite of Tours. Sister Marie was privileged by the Lord, who gave her many messages for the spread of the devotion to His Face, a devotion which finds its principal end in making reparation for sins and the conversion of sinners. The time of Sister Marie, the mid-19th century, was not dissimilar to our own time: atheism reigned supreme, secret sects threatened religious life, and evil was spreading. Thanks to the response which followed these messages, God had mercy on France, mitigating the chastisement on it and on the world.

In particular thanks to the prayers of Sister Marie, the revolutionaries were prevented from rising to power. This story is fully described in the book, along with the prayers that Sister Marie prayed for this. The messages given to Sister Marie influenced many souls of that era. Saint Therese [of Lisieux] received from her a love for the Holy Face, and she esteemed her so much that she wore a lock of her hair on her chest. The prayers also found a very strong response in Venerable Leon Dupont (a giant of the faith), and in the course of time the Archconfraternity of the Holy Face was erected, which is still in existence.

I recommend this book to everyone because it contains so much information and so many useful suggestions. There is also a chapter in which it is explained that the messages [about the Holy Face] are intimately connected with the apparitions at La Salette and then with Lourdes.

I have many other things to add, and a simple email is not enough for them all.

I ask you if you could remind all of your readers about the great feast tomorrow.

It is a feast day that among other things is intimately linked to the Sacred Heart, and thus it invites everyone to look with faith at the Face of Our Lord.

The times are sad and difficult, and the future will certainly be full of events that will shock our country. We can obtain much; we can still obtain Mercy for ourselves, for Italy, and for the world, and withhold the arm of divine justice. Jesus has promised many things by means of this devotion. In particular He said “through the offering of my Holy Face to the Father nothing will be refused you.” Let’s not waste graces. Let’s ask with confidence.

Please invite everyone to unceasingly offer this Divine Face to the Father, and I am convinced that heaven will not delay in responding. And also please invite everyone to wear the beautiful medal given to Mother Pierina.

There is also a Votive Mass for tomorrow; I will attach it so that you can spread it to priests you know. There is a text for Novus Ordo as well as for the Vetus Ordo.

Thank you

English Text of the Votive Mass of the Holy Face:

Opening Antiphon

Hear my voice when I call, O Lord; My heart says of you, “Seek his face!” Your face, Lord, I now seek. Do not hide your face from me. Be merciful to me and answer me.

(Ps. 27:7a,8,9a,7b)

Opening Prayer

Almighty God, Father of infinite goodness, who through the Holy Face of your Son, disfigured by his redemptive passion, make manifest your divinity to all in this holy temple; grant that aflame with love for you here on earth, we may come one day to contemplate you in the splendor of your glory. We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, for ever and ever. Amen.

First Reading (Is. 52:13-15; 53:1-5)

A Reading from the Prophet Isaiah

See my servant will prosper, he will be raised and lifted up and highly exalted. Just as there were many who were appalled at him, his appearance was so disfigured beyond that of any man and his form marred beyond human likeness, so will many nations marvel at him; and kings will shut their mouths because of him. For what they were not told, they will see, and what they have not heard, they will understand.

He grew up before him like a tender shoot, and like a root out of dry ground. He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.

He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering. Like one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he took up our infirmities and carried our sorrows, yet we considered him stricken by God, smitten by him, and afflicted.

But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon him, and by his wounds we are healed.

The word of the Lord

Responsorial Psalm (Ps. 67:1-7)

Response: Let your face shine upon us, Lord.

May God be gracious to us and bless us

and make his face shine upon us,

that your ways may be known on earth,

your salvation among all nations.

May the peoples praise you, O God;

may all the peoples praise you.

May the nations be glad and sing for joy,

for you rule the peoples justly

and guide the nations of the earth.

May the peoples praise you, O God;

may all the peoples praise you.

Then the land will yield its harvest,

and God, our God, will bless us.

God will bless us,

and all the ends of the earth will fear him.

Second Reading (1Pt. 3:8-15)

A reading from the first letter of St. Peter the Apostle

Beloved, all of you, live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with a blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.

For, “Whoever would love life and see good days must keep his tongue from evil and his lips from deceitful speech. He must turn from evil and do good; he must seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”

This is the Word of the Lord.

Gospel Acclamation (Ps 89:16)

Alleluia! Alleluia!

Blessed the people who have learned to acclaim you, who walk in the light of your presence, O Lord.

Alleluia!

Gospel Reading (Jn 20:1-10)

A reading from the holy Gospel according to John

Early on the first day of the week, while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene went to the tomb and saw that the stone had been removed from the entrance.

So she came running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one Jesus loved, and said, “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we don’t know where they have put him!”

So Peter and the other disciple started for the tomb. Both were running, but the other disciple outran Peter and reached the tomb first. He bent over and looked in at the strips of linen lying there but did not go in. Then Simon Peter, who was behind him, arrived and went into the tomb. He saw the strips of linen lying there, as well as the burial cloth that had been around Jesus’ head. The cloth was folded up by itself, separate from the linen.

Finally the other disciple, who had reached the tomb first, also went inside. He saw and believed. They still did not understand from Scripture that Jesus had to rise from the dead.

The Gospel of the Lord.

Prayer over the Gifts

God our Father, look upon us who carry the imprint of your only begotten Son, sacrificed for our redemption. Accept the gifts we offer you and make of us living bread acceptable to you. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Preface

It is our duty and salvation, always and everywhere to give you thanks,

Holy Father, Lord God omnipotent and eternal.

Above all, it gives us immense joy and delight

to offer unto you our praise in this holy temple,

wherein, through your wondrous providence,

you give us the grace of venerating the marvelous imprint

of your Son’s face, Jesus Christ our Lord.

Sustain the piety of your children

and shower upon your holy people

the gifts of your fatherly and infinite love,

fruit of the redemptive passion of your Son.

Through him the angels rejoice

and eternally adore the glory of your face.

May our humble voices join with theirs

in their hymn of praise.

Communion Antiphon (Ps 4:7b,8)

Look upon us, O Lord, let the light of your face shine upon us. You have filled my heart with greater joy than when their grain and new wine abound. Alleluia!

Prayer after Communion

Strengthened by this Sacrament, may the light of your face, that brings us peace and fills our spirit with joy, shine on us, Lord, so that we may overcome the vanity of this world and come one day to contemplate you in the light of your kingdom, you who are Lord for ever and ever. Amen.

§§§

