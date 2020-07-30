USA. “PROGRESSIVES”, LIKE HERE IN ITALY, WORK FOR CHAOS.

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, Prof. Maurizio Ragazzi has sent us this reportage-commentary on the behavior of U.S. Democrats in the face of the spread of violence and crimes committed by those who say they want to protest against racism and racial discrimination. Violence and crimes which, of course, see as victims above all the poorest and most disadvantaged sections of the population, who would like peace and order to be restored. Contrary to what the people want democrats are simply trying to use the unrest againts Trump.

Facing the riots: Democrats vs Republicans

(Maurizio Ragazzi, DPhil, Washington DC)

It would have been plausible to presume that Democrats would join President Trump’s fight to suppress the criminal violence that has plagued US cities. This is all the more so as this violence by professional criminals has not spared Democrats’ constituencies, including attacks on Democratic mayors who had explicitly supported the (delusional) claims by rioters, starting from defunding the police. Contrary to these expectations, for Democrats the only “enemy of the people”, to be fought relentlessly, even at the cost of destroying the country, remains President Trump.

On July 22, to fight against the rioters’ criminal plans and actions, President Trump had extended to other cities Operation LeGend,[1] which had started in Kansas City, MO, and had borrowed its name from LeGend Taliferro, the four-year old black child who had tragically been killed in his sleep. (Evidently, to rioters, such “black lives” as that of this innocent child do not seem to matter much.) Pursuant to this operation, federal agents were dispatched to cities with a view to helping local police defeat criminal violence, in addition to protecting federal buildings and the people within them. The local population, above all those living in the poorest and most violent areas, welcomed these federal forces, hoping that a measure of normality would be re-established within their neighborhoods. Their mayors, though, saw it differently: they soon got engaged, not in support, but against federal agents!

Already on July 21, by letter addressed to Attorney General Barr and Acting Secretary Wolf, 14 mayors (all Democrats) of the most violent and degraded cities had voiced their opposition against any attempt by President Trump to remedy their inefficiency and complicity. They wrote that, while “the majority of the protests have been peaceful”, where this is not the case “it still does not justify the use of federal forces”.[2] In other words, according to these mayors, the federal government should have remained idle, while the local administrations, embracing “the worse the better” approach, would try to gain some electoral advantage.

As if this were not enough, on July 27, the mayors (again all Democrats) of Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, Portland, OR, Albuquerque, NM, Washington, DC, and Kansas City, MO (cities which have recently reached new highs in murders and violence), reinforced their message: by letter to Congress, they even denounced as “unlawful and repugnant”, not the rioters’ crimes, but the actions by the federal agents, who courageously risk their lives and health to re-establish order.[3]

In summary, the bulk of Democratic representatives are only concerned with attacking President Trump, and depicting the violent episodes in their (poorly) administered cities as mere exercises of freedom of expression. Perhaps, they would benefit from paying a visit (under the usual protection of their body guards) to the neighborhoods where rioting has been most intense, from asking the inconsolable parents of LeGend Taliferro and other murdered children what they think of these “exercises of freedom of expression”, and from visiting those cities where local administration’s support for the police has been decisive in avoiding or suppressing violent disorders.

As the November elections approach, the irreconcilable differences between the two parties could not be clearer. One can only hope that US voters, despite the one way censorship put in place by big tech and the conglomerates of (dis-)information, may distinguish between weeds and wheat, and that they be allowed to vote in peace, without electoral fraud and intimidation.

[1] The transcript of President Trump’s speech on July 22 is at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-operation-legend-combatting-violent-crime-american-cities/.

[2] The text of the letter is at https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/508511-14-mayors-ask-feds-to-stop-deploying-officers-to-cities-in-response-to.

[3] The text of the letter is at https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/509214-mayors-urge-congress-to-pass-legislation-against-deployment-of-federal.

