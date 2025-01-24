Viganò and the “Bishopess” Budde: Servants of the Globalist Agenda Have Private Interests in Migrants and Gender.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, we offer for your attention this post published on X (formerly Twitter) by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Open the link for the video. Enjoy reading and sharing.

(13) Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò su X: “When the servants of the globalist elite placed at the top of the institutions – both civil and religious – talk about welcoming illegal immigrants, they do not tell you that they make huge profits from the management of immigrants. When they talk about the rights of the LGBTQ+ https://t.co/nk0n3lm62l” / X

§§§

When the servants of the globalist elite placed at the top of the institutions – both civil and religious – talk about welcoming illegal immigrants, they do not tell you that they make huge profits from the management of immigrants. When they talk about the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they do not tell you that they have a conflict of interest since they themselves are involved. When they talk about going green, they do not tell you about their non-disinterested investments in the alternative energy sector. This betrayal of their institutional role is what unites them: they earn money and increase their social power to the extent that they support the globalist agenda. The new “archbishop” of Washington Robert McElroy or the outgoing Wilton Gregory and Donald Wuerl, but also Blase Cupich and Joseph Tobin – all “nephews” and heirs to the perversion of Theodore McCarrick and sponsored by the deep state just as he was – would have spiced their sermon to the new President Trump with the same slogans used by Mrs. Budde at the National Cathedral. The Episcopalian “bishopess” (who is not a Bishop, just like her male colleagues, who do not possess Apostolic Succession) obeys, just like Bergoglio, subversive supranational powers that represent a threat not only to the institutions they preside over, but also to the State. And like her “Catholic” counterparts, Budde lives in clear contradiction with what she preaches: Bergoglio condemns those who build walls but toughens the penalties for those who enter the Vatican illegally (up to four years in prison), while Budde believes she can cover up the fact that she lives in a two-million-dollar villa by displaying the rainbow flag on her balcony. “Bishopess” Budde is not the only one preaching welcome and compassion for migrants (illegal immigrants and criminals who violate the Nation’s borders, spreading violence and chaos) and for “gay, lesbian and trans children” (corrupted by perverted and pedophile adults to be their docile prey): together with “Mrs.” Budde – and not too far away in terms of theological positions – there are the exponents of the Bergoglian church who infest and occupy the Catholic Church. And if the Evangelicals already have women priests and bishops, Bergoglio is preparing to join them by appointing a “Prefectess” of a Dicastery of the Roman Curia and replacing the Cardinal Governor of the Vatican State with a women. The Trump Administration will be able to effectively counter these ecclesiastical subversives only by bringing to light and punishing the scandals and crimes that they are still covering up and by which they are controlled under blackmail, no more and no less than the exponents of politics and civil society.

§§§

Aiutate Stilum Curiae

IBAN: IT79N0 200805319000400690898

BIC/SWIFT: UNCRITM1E35

ATTENZIONE:

L’IBAN INDICATO NELLA FOTO A DESTRA E’ OBSOLETO.

QUELLO GIUSTO E’:

IBAN: IT79N0 200805319000400690898

Condividi i miei articoli:



Categoria: Generale