Trump Ordina la De-Classificazione dei Documenti sull’Assassinio dei Kennedy e di Martin Luther King.

Marco Tosatti

Carissimi StilumCuriali, l’amico Umberto Pascali, che ringraziamo di cuore, offre alla vostra attenzione questa scheda informativa di estrema importanza per la conoscenza della storia che stiamo vivendo. Buona lettura e diffusione.

SCHEDA INFORMATIVA: IL PRESIDENTE DONALD J. TRUMP ORDINA LA DECLASSIFICAZIONE DEI FILE DELL’ASSASSINIO DI JFK, RFK E MLK 23 gennaio 2025 FORNIRE AGLI AMERICANI LA VERITÀ DOPO SEI DECENNI DI SEGREGAZIONE: oggi il Presidente Donald J. Trump ha firmato un Ordine Esecutivo intitolato Declassificazione dei documenti relativi agli assassinii del Presidente John F. Kennedy, del Senatore Robert F. Kennedy e del Reverendo Dottor Martin Luther King Jr. L’ordine esecutivo stabilisce che, a più di 50 anni da questi assassinii, le famiglie delle vittime e il popolo americano meritano la verità.

In particolare, l’ordine ordina al Direttore della National Intelligence e ad altri funzionari competenti di: (2) Esaminare immediatamente i documenti relativi agli assassinii di Robert F. Kennedy e Martin Luther King Jr. e presentare un piano per il loro completo rilascio entro 45 giorni. (1) Presentare entro 15 giorni un piano per il rilascio completo e integrale di tutti i documenti relativi all’assassinio di John F. Kennedy.

IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP STA METTENDO FINE AI RITARDI INFINITI: nel suo primo mandato, il Presidente Trump ha ordinato alle agenzie di muoversi verso la divulgazione di maggiori informazioni sull’assassinio di John F. Kennedy, e ora sta ordinando che il lavoro venga completato. Il President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act del 1992 prevedeva che tutti i documenti relativi all’assassinio fossero resi pubblici entro 25 anni, in assenza di una certificazione presidenziale che attestasse che: Il danno identificabile è di gravità tale da superare l’interesse pubblico alla divulgazione. Il continuo rinvio è necessario a causa di un danno identificabile alla difesa militare, alle operazioni di intelligence, all’applicazione della legge o alla conduzione delle relazioni estere; e

Nelle certificazioni dell’ottobre 2017 e dell’aprile 2018, il Presidente Trump ha ordinato alle agenzie di rivalutare le riduzioni e di divulgare qualsiasi informazione che non fosse più giustificata. Il Presidente Biden ha ritardato la divulgazione nel 2021, 2022 e 2023.

In questo decreto, il Presidente Trump ritiene che il mantenimento della segretezza dei documenti relativi a John F. Kennedy non sia nell’interesse pubblico e sia atteso da tempo. Conclude inoltre che la divulgazione dei documenti relativi agli omicidi di Robert F. Kennedy e Martin Luther King Jr. è nell’interesse pubblico. IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP MANTIENE LA PROMESSA DI RILASCIARE I REGISTRI DEGLI ASSASSINI: durante la sua campagna elettorale, il Presidente Trump ha promesso di rilasciare i registri degli assassini per fornire agli americani la verità. Il Presidente Trump si è impegnato in più occasioni a rilasciare i documenti relativi a JFK, affermando specificamente nel giugno 2024 che lo avrebbe fatto “presto”.

Presidente Trump: “Quando tornerò alla Casa Bianca, declassificherò e svelerò tutti i documenti relativi all’assassinio di JFK. Sono passati 60 anni, è ora che il popolo americano conosca la VERITÀ!”.

BRIEFINGS & STATEMENTS FACT SHEET: PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ORDERS DECLASSIFICATION OF JFK, RFK, AND MLK ASSASSINATION FILES January 23, 2025

PROVIDING AMERICANS THE TRUTH AFTER SIX DECADES OF SECRECY: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order entitled Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Executive Order establishes the policy that, more than 50 years after these assassinations, the victims’ families and the American people deserve the truth.

Specifically, the Order directs the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to: (1) Present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F. Kennedy assassination records; and (2) Immediately review the records relating to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.



PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ENDING THE ENDLESS DELAYS: In his first term, President Trump ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F. Kennedy assassination, and now he is ordering that the work be completed.

The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 required all records related to the assassination be released in 25 years, absent a presidential certification that: Continued postponement is necessary due to an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or conduct of foreign relations; and Such identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure.

In October 2017 and April 2018 certifications, President Trump directed agencies to reevaluate redactions and disclose any information that no longer warranted withholding. President Biden delayed disclosure in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In this Order, President Trump finds that continued withholding of the John F. Kennedy records is not in the public interest and is long overdue. He also concludes that releasing the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassination records is in the public interest.

PRESIDENT TRUMP DELIVERS ON PROMISE TO RELEASE ASSASSINATION RECORDS: President Trump promised during his campaign to release assassination records to give Americans the truth.

President Trump pledged on multiple occasions to release the JFK files, specifically stating in June 2024 that he would do so “early on.”

President Trump: “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!”

