Brief Reflection on the “Synod on Synodality”. Duplicity and Fraudulent Character of the Neo-Church. C.M.V.

Marco Tosatti

Dear StilumCuriali, we offer for your attention these reflections by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on the Synod that has just concluded. Enjoy reading and sharing.

This is the link to the video:

https://x.com/carlomvigano/status/1851325234516808089?s=43&t=u_2LqhAK 2UFBVNFcpxcEAg

This is the text of the video:

The “synodal church” distorts the Papacy and the very nature of the Catholic Church, stating in words that it wants to democratize it, but in reality usurping that power that belongs only to Our Lord Jesus Christ, in order to use it for theopposite purpose to that for which Our Lord has established it.

In the Bergoglian fiction the Catholic Papacy no longer exists, nor does the Roman Catholic Church. Instead, there is an “ecumenical papacy” and a “new synodal church” that carries out what Bergoglio and his accomplices impose with fraud and blackmail.

The decision not to promulgate a post-synodal Exhortation and to give magisterial value to a final Document drawn up by lay people and non-Catholics serves to establish the permanent revolution, in which Faith, Morals and the Sacraments can be transformed, adapted to times and places, and are subject to the discretion of assembly bodies. The “collegiality” of Vatican II which extended the prerogatives

of the Papacy to the Bishops and Episcopal Conferences is now extended with“synodality” to the entire ecclesial body and even to non-Catholics.

The new syncretic church of humanity dreamed of by Freemasonry and all the enemies of the Catholic Church, in an anti-Catholic and antichristic key, certainly “subsists” in the Bergoglian church. Its ultimate goal is to oust Christ the King and High Priest, usurping His temporal and spiritual power.

The grotesque exposition of the Chair of Saint Peter, which descends from Bernini’s glory to follow Bergoglio, is in this sense emblematic, because it separates the symbol of Petrine power from its natural seat (in a literal sense), making it obvious for all to see that the chair is vacant. The “magisterium” of the Bergoglian church is no longer “ex cathedra” but “adversus cathedram.”

This should arouse dismay and scandal in those who, under the illusion of “defending the Papacy,” are instead collaborating in its dissolution at the hands of a usurping tyrant, against the will of Our Lord and the ecclesial body.

Open society and open church: two sides of the one coin of the globalist dictatorship. It is not surprising that the Jubilee 2025 advertising gadget (rightly presented with the emphasis reserved for the launch of a commercial product) presents disturbing similarities – even if only chromatic – with the icon of climate fraud, Greta Thunberg. The “light” brought by the “new synodal church” does not recall Christ, the only Light of the world, but rather the torch of Lucifer’s rebellion.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

October 29, 2024

Brief Reflection on the “Synod on Synodality”

The “Synod on Synodality” that has just concluded is a perfect icon of the duplicitous and fraudulent nature of the conciliar and synodal church. The usual promotion of the globalist agenda is all too evident. The hierarchical subversion of gender equality is at the origin of the surreal discussion about the “ordination” of women, of which a “pastoral experimentation” has already been approved to begin that will serve in the near future as an alibi for the official modification of doctrine on the Sacrament of Holy Orders. In the same way, the acceptance of LGBTQ+ ideology, which is also a globalist objective, was obsequiously transposed to the Synod after the premise was laid in Fiducia Supplicans. The deep church acts in total rupture from and in opposition to the ecclesial body, exactly as the deep state governs against the interests of citizens. Regardless of the individual articles of Faith that the Synod tampers with pastorally, it is also evident that the ultimate goal that Bergoglio has set for himself is to destroy the Catholic Church by distorting the nature of the Papacy as Our Lord established it. The church of Jorge Mario Bergoglio is a “synodal church,” therefore it is neither monarchical nor divine, but democratic and human. Its authority is not vicarious of the sacred Power of Christ but rather a false and deceptive expression of a supposed “will of the people,” or even worse it is a “sign of the Spirit” that a subversive organization is hiding behind. The faithful are being deceived by false shepherds and mercenaries.

Everything in the words and actions of the synodal church is a lie. Because its purpose is to impose by authority, under the guise of a request from the grass roots, things that no faithful Catholic has ever asked for, because they contradict the teaching of Our Lord. This authority, which has been usurped for the opposite purpose to that for which Jesus Christ established it, is completely illegitimate, and it is now the duty of each and every Successor of the Apostles to denounce this synodal farce, the final phase of the conciliar revolution, with which the Bride of the Lamb has been replaced by the Whore of Babylon that is subservient to the New World Order.

There are those who believe that the alarm about Bergoglio’s subversive intentions is excessive and unfounded, citing as an example of his intermittent orthodoxy his latest “encyclical” on devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This document represents a diversion to deceive the faithful, according to the well-tested strategy of deception typical of the Jesuit and Peronist Bergoglio, confirming his duplicity and intellectual dishonesty. The argument made in Dilexit Nos – treated in an apparently anti-modern key – constitutes a clumsy attempt at fraudulent reappropriation by the Society of Jesus of the cult of the Sacred Heart, of which it has been the historical custodian. This devotion, which arose to counter the Jansenist heresy, will inevitably be distorted to give the appearance of theological rigor to the opposing heresy, that is, to a form of doctrinal and moral laxity that admits everything as morally permissible because it has supposedly already been healed and forgiven by the infinite Mercy of God. Such false devotion is perfectly consistent with the Synod’s aim.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Domini Nostri Jesu Christi Regis

October 27, 2024

