L’Amore Ardente di Paolo di Tarso. Un Docufilm di Elisabetta Valgiusti Domani su EWTN.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, un post–lampo per informarvi di un evento che avrà luogo, online, domani, 29 giugno, festa dei Santi Pietro e Paolo. Buona lettura e condivisione.

SAINT PAUL THE APOSTLE

Burning for Christ

1h docufilm di Elisabetta Valgiusti

EWTN PREMIERE TELEVISIVA Stati Uniti e Canada , 29 giugno 2024

In diretta https://www.ewtn.com/tv/extra-watch-live ore 20.00 (Italia)

Vedi clip e info www.savethemonasteries.org

Scritto, diretto, prodotto da Elisabetta Valgiusti

Jason Goodman interpreta San Paolo Apostolo

Paolo di Tarso affronta un drastico cambiamento della sua vita quando viene afferrato da Gesù Cristo sulla via di Damasco. È un punto di svolta per lui, fariseo osservante che perseguita i cristiani.

L’amore ardente di Paolo per Cristo è la forza che lo sostiene nelle avversità e nei pericoli nel corso della sua missione evangelizzatrice da Antiochia di Siria alle città dell’Anatolia e poi in Grecia fino al suo arrivo a Roma.

Gli insegnamenti di Paolo sono la più grande innovazione che il Cristianesimo presenta. Paolo ci dice: non rendetevi schiavi di nessun uomo, solo Dio può guidarvi sulla via della libertà, solo la verità ci rende liberi!

Paolo, cittadino romano, viene decapitato alle Aquae Salviae a Roma. Dal suo martirio, nel nome di Cristo e della sua libertà, scaturisce la Romanità del Cristianesimo.

Luoghi: Aleppo, Damasco, Mardin, Tarso, Gerusalemme, Malta, Roma.

SAINT PAUL THE APOSTLE

Burning for Christ

1h docufilm by Elisabetta Valgiusti

TV premiere EWTN USA – Canada , Saturday, June 29, 2024

https://www.ewtn.com/tv/extra-watch-live Live streaming USA Est time 2 pm – Italy time 8 pm

Watch clip and info www.savethemonasteries.org

Written, directed and produced by Elisabetta Valgiusti

Jason Goodman performing St. Paul the Apostle

Paul of Tarsus faces a drastic change in his life when he is grabbed by Jesus Christ on the road to Damascus. It is a turning point for him, an observant Pharisee who persecutes Christians.

Paul’s ardent love for Christ is the inner strength that supports him through all the adversities and dangers in his evangelizing mission from Antioch in Syria to the cities of Anatolia until his arrival in Rome.

Paul’s teachings are the greatest innovation that Christendom presents. Paul tells us: do not make yourselves slaves to any man, only God can guide you on the path to freedom, only the truth makes us free!

Paul, a Roman citizen, is beheaded in Rome at Aquae Salviae. His martyrdom, in the name of Christ and His freedom, the Romanness of Christianity flows.

Locations : Aleppo, Damascus, Mardin, Tarsus, Jerusalem, Malta, Rome

EWTN©2024

