Stilum Curiae Surpasses 21 Million Visits, in Four Years and Three Months.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, here is a very short post, I would say almost just a service announcement, in order to announce to you that a couple of days ago Stilum Curiae surpassed the mark of 21 million visualizations since its official birth on the world of the web, that is since October 2016, four years and three months ago.

It is a tradition that Stilum announces each new million; not to boast, but to find in your support and fidelity the strength and courage to continue the route, on waters that are certainly stormy, and, as regards our boat, against the current, against the waves, and against the seas.

The progressive homologization of information, a bleak spectacle for those who believed and believe deeply in the possible nobility of this profession, spurs us on to continue in a work that has become increasingly heavy – you will notice that the number of daily articles has increased – and even if it is principally focused on the life of the Church it often makes forays into other fields. On the other hand, it is the Church, or rather its men, which often furnishes the primary reason for these extensions of interest.

The daily fatigue – whoever is the master of himself is a merciless and demanding master, the day at Stilum begins early in the morning and ends late at night – is alleviated by your faithfulness, your support, both moral and material, for which there is a constant need, and by the awareness that Stilum has conquered its own space and its own audience. Not only in Italy: the challenge of trying to publish translations and original articles in English and Spanish has meant that by now there is a constant presence of visualizations, hundreds and at times thousands in these various linguistic groups; which remains stable over the course of days.

(The complete list is much longer, a total of almost 90 countries)

And as always, the moment arrives to say thank you. To begin with, our collaborators, both explicit and anonymous, who enrich the usual news with their comments and reflections. To our translators, thanks to whose work Stilum has established bridgeheads in distant countries; to all of you, and in particular to those who offer help, large or small, to refurbish our boat with sails, rope, and tar. It is a small boat, but one that tries to keep shining a light – perhaps a small one, but clearly visible – into what seems to me to be an increasingly dense darkness. Perhaps I am a pessimist, but this is my present feeling, which spurs me to try to fight harder. We are not alone; there are many other voices that are being raised in the good battle; undoubtedly the adversary is skilled and strong, but the story of David and his slingshot encourages us not to fear. May God help us. Thank you from the heart to everyone.

