The European Union is an entity designed to take sovereignty away from individual nations, absorbing them into a technocratic superstate totally subservient to the interests of a very small, subversive, and criminal financial oligarchy. The principles that inspire it, its goals, and the means it intends to use are antithetical to our identity, our civilization, and our Religion. President Putin and President Trump must be clear about the threat posed by the warmongering globalism of the European Union, in which the traits of a dictatorship against its own citizens are increasingly emerging. And even if the Ukrainian issue seems close to a solution thanks to the talks between Moscow and Washington, it is imperative to oust from the international political scene those who – like Macron, Starmer, and Carney, but also von der Lyen and Draghi – believe themselves to be invested with a role that no one recognizes for them. The more the scandals and conflicts of interest of these courtiers of the globalist elite emerge – which regime censorship can no longer cover up – the more marginal their action will become and their presence embarrassing. A future of peace and concord among peoples is possible only where the subversaries who have been plotting against their peoples for decades are brought to answer before the public for their betrayals, their crimes, and their lies.

