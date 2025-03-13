Archbishop Viganò: The Massacre of Alawites and Christians in Syria, with the Complicity of “Democratic” Nations.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we offer for your attention this statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on what is happening in Syria ruled by the already Islamic terrorists, and supported by the West and Israel. Happy reading and circulation.

DECLARATION

of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò,

former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America

on the persecution of Christians and Alawites in Syria

In the past few days, violence and mass killings of Christians and Alawites in Syria have seen an unprecedented upsurge, with thousands of deaths in all regions under the control of the extremist Islamic movement Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Organization for the Liberation of the Levant), affiliated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

The reasons for this persecution of the two minorities by the Syrian government are to be found first and foremost in the regime change desired by the previous American Administration, in agreement with NATO and the European Union. The ouster of President Bashar al-Assad and the installation of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (whose party was until yesterday considered by the American State Department to be a terrorist organization) have inevitably led to the genocide of the Alawites and Syrian Christians.

This genocide is taking place today right before our eyes, even as the parliaments of the “democratic” nations and the “Catholic” hierarchy subservient to the interests of globalism remain silent.

Our Christian brothers are being barbarically killed in cities and villages. Elderly people, women, and children are being crucified and massacred purely because of their Christian Faith: a Faith that decades of compromises and concessions have almost completely erased in Western countries and especially among their leaders. And while the warmongering madness of international high finance is trying to persuade European nations to finance rearmament against the Russian Federation and to be ready to sacrifice our children in a reckless and specious war, on the Syrian front (but also in Gaza, where other Christians are being ethnically cleansed) the hierarchs of globalism are culpably silent, and indeed they are aligning themselves with a criminal terrorist on whom a ten million dollar bounty was hanging.

It is from the globalist deep state in the United States that this new hotbed of violence and extermination has been hatched: it is therefore from the United States that an action aimed at putting an end to the genocide of Christians and other minorities in Syria must start. At their side must stand all those who recognize Our Lord Jesus Christ as the only Savior, both individuals as well as societies and nations.

We cannot remain silent or inert in the face of the martyrdom of our Christian brothers. Those scenes of inhuman violence and cruelty that we see happening in remote lands could tomorrow be replicated in our own Western nations, which the betrayal of corrupt rulers has caused to be invaded by hordes of fanatical Mohammedans of military age, in order to impose on Europe ethnic substitution and the definitive cancellation of Christian Civilization.

I urge Catholics, during these days of Holy Lent, to pray, fast and do penance to implore from Heaven protection for the faithful who are being persecuted and martyred in Syria, Gaza, and many other parts of the world. May their example of heroic steadfastness in the profession of the true Faith animate, before it is too late, an awakening of the consciences of Christians and a return to God, on whom the peace, harmony, and prosperity of peoples depends. Deus vult!

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

March 12, 2025

