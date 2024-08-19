Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we offer to your attention this article published by the Allesati dell’Eucarestia e del Vangelo.

FILIAL SUPPLICATION: “If you do not speak, the stones will shout” Letter to the Cardinals. Flash mob

by Veronica Cireneo

Ah, how long among us, known or unknown Sons of God, have we been registering in our consciences and in those of others pain and dismay at this delirious world turned

upside down.

From the profane to the sacred how many absurdities, lies, abuses!

We suffer in particular from the confusion of the Church, Mother and Teacher, from the

Eternal and Clear Word, stricken by the cancer of progressivism, where everything is as

good as its opposite.

How much disaffection it generates towards Her, this comatose state of faith, perfectly

discernible in those who by faith would make radical life choices: the consecrated.

Many of them improvise themselves as clowns on the Altar, and when one encounters a

brother in crisis, who once, with the certainty of bringing him closer to Salvation, one

would invite to a priest and a confessional, one cannot now do so casually. In fact, one

risks sending a wounded lamb straight to the wolf’s mouth instead of to a specialised

rescuer.

The Churches have emptied. So many sects have sprung up at this juncture. Everyone

says: “God is here. He is not there. I have him!”

But: “Do not follow them” says Jesus.

Extra ecclesiam, nulla salus

Many blame Francis for this debacle and many are those who have been accusing him of

heresy, schism and apostasy for years. And many more are those who violate the third

commandment, deserting even the Sunday Mass. They reject the Sacrament of

Confession and Communion because they detest the pronouncement in the canon of the

name of the Pontiff they consider anti-pope, which is why, according to them, at the

Consecration of bread and wine, transubstantiation would not even take place.

This madness has reached such levels that many of them go so far as to deprive dying

relatives of the viaticum, for fear of committing mortal sin by receiving a sacrament

from one who is in union with a heretic.

How many people have presented their souls to the afterlife without the comfort and

justification derived from Confession and Communion, even though they had the desire

to do so!



there would be no need for a regular canonical process. All that would be needed would

be an official declaration by the one who has the power to do so. Not anyone, but only

It is for this reason, and because of the seriousness of the condition in which the Church,

faith and souls find themselves, that the “Alleati dell’Eucarestia e del Vangelo”, in

collaboration with the association “Iustitia in Veritate”, humbly address a filial

supplication to three Cardinals of the Holy Roman Church, known for their fidelity to

the Truth, a filial supplication, so that they may ascertain and officially express a

definitive word on the heresies, pre- and post-election to the Petrine throne, of which the

Reigning Pontiff is accused, judging him, so that some order and due correspondence

between the Catholic hierarchy, the Bimillenarian Sound Doctrine of the Church and Her

Founder, Spouse, Sovereign and Master: Our Lord Jesus Christ may return and finally

proceed expeditiously on the path of the Faith of all times, without doubts and

infidelities. We thank them in advance.

P S. The letter addressed to the Cardinals, which, considering the importance of the

cause, we hope you will send and have sent in significant numbers, is reproduced below

in full and in PDF format. It is possible to send to the addresses of your Most Eminent

Eminences, even just the PDF preceded by the words: I SHARED AND

UNDERTAKEN the following missive, indicating Name, City of residence and date of

sending.

In the subject line: Filial supplication.

Addresses to which to send the plea:

Card. Burke

1) 1) communications@rlb.us.com Cardinal Muller

2) mueller@org.va Cardinal Sarah

Good work.

God assist us and may His Will be done.

Laudetur Jesus Christus

§§§

“IF YOU DO NOT SPEAK,

THE STONES WILL CRY OUT”

I endorse and subscribe to the following plea. Name ….

City…

Date….

Most Reverend Eminences,

Cardinals L.R.Burke, G. L. Müller and R. Sarah,



feel tired and almost unhorsed by continuous scandals that show no sign of being

resolved, but rather are amplified in every sphere in number and gravity, without anyone

We therefore turn to You, whose faith, sensitivity and stubbornness in the defence of the

Holy Church of God and Its doctrine are well known to us, to plead for Your official

intervention regarding the heresy of certain statements of the reigning Pontiff, before and

after his election, which seem, to most, to contradict and oppose the Revealed Truth,

thus jeopardising the salvation of our souls and especially of the younger generations. We turn to you, Princes of the Church, the only ones whose task it is to make an official

pronouncement, which the confused and disoriented Catholic people yearn for, because

we know Your battles for the custody of the faith and the safeguarding of the spiritual

order established over the centuries, the backbone and marrow of our salvation. We know Your own doubts about the lawfulness of certain statements already made and

officially made public, on the subject of the family, abortion, homosexuality, synodality,

and Your love for the Gospel, the Eucharist and the repudiation of all heresy. We also know how Your and others’ attempts at formal and filial correction, aimed at

rectifying or retracting the most scandalous hierarchical pronouncements have fallen on

deaf ears. Those pronouncements that raise serious doubts about the adherence of the current

pontificate to the authentic Catholic faith, which are difficult to reconcile with Its

catechism. We refer to those reported, for example, in these articles: on Abu Dhabi, in Amoris

laetitia accused of 7 heresies and in Fiducia Supplicans. Articles emphasising statements that blatantly contradict the Catholic faith and Revealed

Truth and which have generated so much confusion, jeopardising the unity of the Church

and the salvation of souls. The time has come, Your Eminences, for these heresies to be judged and condemned and

for those who are often placed at the top and in strategic positions to be removed, as if

the Church’s task was to destroy itself. In fact, at the moment in the Church, incomprehensible excommunications and

reductions to the lay state, often inflicted in a scandalous manner, are being meted out to

ministers who are faithful to doctrine and morals, while at the same time others are being

promoted to ever higher positions. These people, like people who have infiltrated the

One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic and Roman Church, seem to want to turn it upside down,

through a slow and inexorable metamorphosis that turns the Church from One into none

and a hundred thousand, from Holy into prostitute, from Catholic into relative and from

Apostolic into anti-Christian. Never before has the Holy Church needed to separate itself from the ambiguities,

confusion and moral decadence that grips, anaesthetises and numbs the consciences of

the entire world, placing souls in favourable conditions for eternal perdition. How many invalid and sacrilegious confessions and Communions are made on the basis

of erroneous statements, pronounced against Catholic doctrine and morals, even reported

in the above-mentioned documents of “Amoris Laetitia” and “Fiducia Supplicans”? It is clear that an authoritative official pronouncement by You on the heresies that are

spreading during the current pontificate, which could place the Pontiff outside the

Church, would bear inestimable fruit in terms of unity and the salvation of souls. We know that Canon 1404 of the Code of Canon Law expressly states that: “The First

See is judged by no one”. But it is also true that, in the face of this, St. Robert Bellarmine, Doctor of the Church, in

his treatise on the Roman Pontiff, claimed that: “A Pope who is a manifest heretic ceases

per se, automatically, to be Pope and to command, just as he automatically ceases to be

a Christian and a member of the Church. Therefore, he can be judged and punished by

the Church. This is the teaching of all the ancient Fathers who taught that manifest

heretics immediately lose any jurisdiction”.



belongs the power to pronounce a clear and definitive word on the age-old question of

We await your pronouncement as a matter of urgency, dear Eminences, while we plead

for a powerful divine intervention. We are the Church militant and we want to make our contribution, doing everything in

our power to defend the Faith and Truth, against the anti-Christic forces that would like

to disintegrate it. Each and every one of us will be called to account. We do not beseech Your intervention for our sake, for we wish to suffer all that Our Lord

Jesus Christ wishes for us. But we beseech You for the sake of His Name, for the sake of His Bride, for the

salvation of our souls and for the salvation of the souls of the new generations, which are

being catechised everywhere by the world, by the evil one and by the flesh. The new generations are in great danger, Your Eminences! On them and on the little

ones rests the heaviest of Crosses, involuntarily assumed as an inheritance already

deprived of love, the fruit of centuries and centuries of errors and horrors for which we

alone are responsible. How will these young people be saved from despair and the clutches of the evil one, in

the sad and tribulated times in which they wander lost, without knowing the authentic

Gospel and God’s Love for them? Who will help them?

Your Eminences, after God’s, the Church and our souls are in Your hands. We give Glory

to the Lord and to Mary Most Holy Our Queen and Advocate, that they may always be

praised and may bless, confirm, protect and save us. So be it. With filial gratitude, in the month of the Precious Blood of Christ. Gli Alleati dell’Eucarestia e del Vangelo in collaboration with Iustitia in Veritate

[Here pdf to download with related links] Saturday 13 July 2024

(Anniversary of the 3rd Apparition of Fatima) You will also find our updates on this and this telegram channel

Contact: alleatieucarestia@gmail.com Translation from italian by: Silvano Article version: Italian, Spanish, French

§§§

