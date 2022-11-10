Bishop Gaenswein: Letter to Minutella is Pure Fake News. It is False.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it seems important to me to offer this short article for your attention, in my translation, by my colleague Petra Lorleberg, whom we thank sincerely for the courtesy of republishing. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

The private secretary of the Pope emeritus Benedict XVI responds to the question of kath.net on the authenticity of an alleged letter. By Petra Lorleberg

Vatican (kath.net/pl) “I am happy to respond to your request, and with firmness: the letter is a fake and a lie: Fake news pure and simple!” The private secretary of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, the Curial archbishop Georg Ganswein, is very clear in his answer to the request from [German Catholic news outlet] kath.net. A letter is circulating on social media that claims to be Archbishop Ganswein’s complete rejection with regard to the emeritus.

The clear tone of the answer of Archbishop Ganswein permits the conclusion that Ganswein is decidedly annoyed by the deliberate falsification of such a letter. Furthermore, the recipient of the letter must not automatically be the one who has forged it.

§§§

