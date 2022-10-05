Msgr. X: When the Cardinals Manipulate the Gospel, and Saint Peter.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, it seems to me that this time our friend Monsignor X is truly outraged. Read a bit of what he writes…enjoy your reading.

§§§

The significance of Saint Peter’s words manipulated by a Franciscan cardinal, the Pope’s vicar general and the Archpriest of Saint Peter’s, as well as the creator and organizer of the Fratelli Tutti Foundation: Mauro Gambetti.

In the Sunday, October 2, edition of Corriere della Sera on page 23: “Peter’s words are still relevant. His life projected [in film] on the Basilica” (another “videomapping” event on Saint Peter’s, after the animal show [on December 8, 2015]).

In practice, it’s a “re-interpretation” (let’s call it that) of the figure of Saint Peter made with Cardinal Ravasi. Accomplished, naturally in a way that is “sustainable, on the economic and ecological level” who knows what that means).

Then, he makes an excusatio non petita (which is actually an accusatio manifesta), and anticipates that there will be unfounded and wicked criticisms of it, made anonymously, which will thus be impossible to answer.

Oh well.

Interviewer G.G. Vecchi, the “vaticanista” of Corriere, asks him: “And what does Peter say today?” and the answer is the summary of the new Gospel according to Gambetti: “His humanity, sometimes his discouragement, is very relevant: we have fished all night and have nothing to eat, while these people need to be fed…These are the same problems we have today” (and he continues in a confusing way to speak of universal brotherhood…).

But where is this phrase found in the Gospels? Has Gambetti even read them?

Cardinal Gambetti merges and manipulates the Gospels to adapt them to the message of Fratelli Tutti. But he does so ignoring and confusing the true evangelical messages of two different Gospels which speak of the Divinity of Christ and the Eucharist.

Well, I don’t know how to define this impudence, which borders on blasphemy. But what do the Gospels actually say?

Luke 5:1-11: recall how along the Lake of Genessaret Jesus gets into Peter’s boat to teach the crowds. Then he says to Peter: “Put out into the deep and cast your nets for a catch” and Peter answers “Master, we have been fishing all night and have caught nothing, but at your word I will lower the nets.” And he catches an enormous quantity of fish. Peter then says to Jesus: “Lord, depart from me, for I am a sinner,” but Jesus answers: “Do not be afraid, from now on you will be a fisher of men.” (And there is no other reference to eating and feeding.).

This passage of the Gospel speaks of the mystery of the Divinity of Christ, but the Gambetti-Ravasi duo translate it into it being about the fisherman’s trade in order to feed people

John 6: The crowd followed Christ to listen to his word, and when evening comes the apostles tell him that “this is a deserted place, and it is late, dismiss the crowd so that they may go into the villages to buy something to eat.” Jesus then says: “It’s not necessary, give them something to eat yourselves.” The apostles respond: “We only have 5 loaves and 2 fish.” And Jesus multiplies them, feeding 5000 men, without counting the women and children. This passage of the Gospel about the multiplication of the loaves and fishes reveals the Mystery of the Eucharist, but the Gambetti-Ravasi duo translate it into the satisfaction of bodily appetites…

I am certain that if Cardinal Gambetti reads my (anonymous) comment, as he anticipates in his excusatio non petita, accusatio manifesta comment, he would know exactly how to contradict me.

But he will not do it because it comes from an anonymous commenter.

But why doesn’t he respond to my comment anyways? For the good of all the fratelli tutti?

§§§

