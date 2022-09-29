Msgr. X: Your Holiness, Change Your Advisors on the Environment

Marco Tosatti

Dear Readers of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X offers to your attention, and especially to that of the reigning Pontiff, this commentary on his recent statements in Assisi. Happy reading.

§§§

Dear Dr. Tosatti, some suppose that the contradictions into which the Holy Father often falls are deliberate, as a Jesuit model of confusionism. Others fear it is the result or consequence of the psychoanalytic sessions in which he was forced to participate some time ago. Of course, we pray uninterruptedly for his health and holiness on earth, but we also worry about the possible victims of the confusion he has generated. Why this latest concern?

In Corriere della Sera, today 26 September, page 35: “The Pope in Matera: Have more children and welcome migrants” …. It follows: “The disparities, the resources of the earth distributed in an unfair way (iniquitous or unfair? Who knows?), the abuses of the powerful against the weak cannot leave us indifferent …” etc. Citing the falling birth rate, the Pope invited us to “have more children” and “welcome migrants,” etc., etc. (I remember that at the beginning of the Pontificate he invited us to not be rabbits …-. Oh well!).

Also in Corriere della Sera yesterday, September 25 (attached below), the Holy Father, perhaps unconsciously or perhaps Jesuitically, in fact would seem to want to teach exactly the opposite to the youth gathered in Assisi, inviting them to take care of protecting the environment. And he explains it with colorful phrases, how inconsistent and dangerous especially in this historical moment of the risk of availability of energy products.

I invite you to read below, but I offer a respectful correction and a polite suggestion to the Holy Father: to change at least his prompting counselors. Here is the correction:

Environmentalism, today so exalted also by the Holy Father even with an Encyclical, is not “care for Creation,” it is neo-Malthusianism camouflaged. This environmental ideology explains that the environment must be protected from excessive consumption, necessary to feed too many mouths, the result of excessive birth rate.

Environmentalism was in fact the poisoned recipe of the Club of Rome to reset the rate of population growth (which, however, only happened in the West). In fact, neo-Malthusian environmentalism (like Prof. Gotti Tedeschi has been teaching for at least two decades) has not only created all the socio-economic instability that we are still enduring and that the weakest and poorest are resenting, but it is also the origin (deliberately ignored) of existing conflicts that aggravate above all the conditions of the weakest and poorest.

Not only that, it was neo-Malthusian environmentalism that was the real origin of the new environmental problem (air pollution, global warming, the ozone hole, melting glaciers, etc.), because the hyper-consumerism necessary in the West to compensate for GDP growth in the West, accompanied by the necessary transfer of the production of goods to areas with low cost and very low environmental control (to support consumerism) created and then aggravated this new imbalance in the last forty years.

Consequently, if we invite people to have children, we implicitly invite them to make economic growth and growth consumption. Therefore, it is an invitation to submit the environment to man so that he can preserve it, otherwise it becomes a jungle, as Genesis teaches. But man is, according to Malthusian-environmentalists, the predator of the environment, and if man is therefore invited to favor the protection of the environment, he is implicitly invited to limit births.

Thus, according to this sense (incorrect) just exposed, there is a contradiction between the invitation to have children and the protection of the environment. If you wanted to be clear, you would have to explain that it is thanks to the protection of life and births that the conditions are created to protect the environment. But above all it is thanks to a clear Catholic education and formation that this really happens, together with due solidarity and attention to the weakest and least fortunate brothers and sisters. Because it is moral wealth that creates the conditions for widespread material wealth. And moral wealth was once the treasure of the Catholic Apostolic Church, which priests taught by evangelizing, even sacrificing their own lives.

But who is the Holy Father’s advisor on these matters? I would fire him, by Jove!

§§§

