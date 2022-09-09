Msgr. X and the “Synodal” Priests who are afraid of Priests who dress like Priests

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, Monsignor X offer us a piece of news that in itself can only create sadness; because it is a living demonstration of the inability to understand the need for the sacred – including in its exterior manifestations – present in society. All we can say is that we despair of people who think like Brendan Hoban. Enjoy your reading.

Dear Tosatti.

I would know that he would do it differently than priests like Hoban. We need a Robert Bellarmine!

I read at “Messa in Latino” about the “fears” of Fr. Brendan Hoban, one of the most influential voices of the synod in Ireland (recently relaunched at Catholic Arena).

Note that this priest is a founder of the Association of Catholic Priests and hosts a radio program that is widely followed on MidWest Radio (Faith Alive).

“With regard to young priests, one of the difficulties that we have is the low number of vocations, another difficulty is the vocations that we have…they are like the priests at my parish in the 1940s and 1950s: they are “traditional,” they want to wear black, they want to wear the cassock, they want to talk to the people about sin, they want the Mass in Latin, they wear old vestments and all this sort of thing, as was done 40, 60, 70 years ago. Therefore, I have no hope in young priests. I would prefer that we not have them at all if this is the direction they want to go, since people don’t know what to do with them.

I would know what to do with them, instead of priests like Hoban. We need a Robert Bellarmine!

