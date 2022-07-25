The Motu Proprio on Opus Dei. A Revenge on Fidelity to JPII and Benedict XVI?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, I talked with a friend of mine – someone who up until now does not know the Church -and we exchanged some thoughts about the latest move by the reigning Pontiff, the Grand Commissar. These are the reflections that came out of our conversation, which we bring to your attention. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

An Observer who is not a Jesuit, but of the Jesuits – to Tosatti.

Pope Bergoglio, pontiff of the Roman apostolic Catholic Church, has practically turned Opus Dei into a commissariat. In order to punish it for its closeness to Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

We fear however that this is only the beginning. But what lesson can we draw from this decision of the Most Holy Father? This is it:

Compromise or attempted compromise does not pay with Bergoglio.

Indeed, by showing a willingness to compromise, one reveals weakness, and thus one enters into a series of contradictions between, on the one hand what was proclaimed up until yesterday as being the charism of the founder, and on the other all the “corrections of interpretation” that one is prepared to make out of Bergoglian-Jesuitical fear. And the Most Holy Pontiff is ready to utilize all of these contradictions in order to justify the reasons for this preliminary step of turning [Opus Dei] into a commissariat, of which one can only imagine what will be the next steps. Read the Motu Proprio below.

Is all of this what Opus Dei deserves? No.

No for many reasons. First, Opus Dei is a “serious thing.” It is a true treasure of the universal Church.

Second, Bergoglio has no pity on anyone who has a doctrine different from his own (I will not comment further). Even he does not fear powerful organizations, as Opus Dei was considered until yesterday.

It is true that Bergoglio has already turned the Franciscans of the Immaculate, the Institute of the Incarnate Word, and the “Memores Domini” lay association of Communion and Liberation into commissariats, and it has “Jesuitized” the Legionaries of Christ.

But perhaps few people know, or intuit, that this decision could be a “vendetta” of our friend Bergoglio against those who have always been close and faithful to Saint John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

In fact in 1981 John Paul II had ordered the Society of Jesus led by Father Arrupe to be turned into a commissariat [of the Holy See], and in 2007 the same arrangement was ordered by Benedict XVI. And it was precisely the then-Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Bergoglio, who opposed it and succeeded in stopping it.

It now seems obvious that even then the decision had been made to prepare the way for the coming of a Jesuit pope. But read the Motu Proprio below.

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/motu_proprio/documents/20220714-motu-proprio-ad-charisma-tuendum.html

§§§

