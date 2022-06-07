Msgr. X, Rainbow Families, and the Ambiguity of the Reigning Pontiff.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friend and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X draws your attention to a comment about the recent speeches that took place during a press conference at the Vatican, for the presentation of the World Meeting of Families. Stilum Curiae addressed this at this link. Enjoy your reading.

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, with two days of delay, I am offering a comment on this excellent article by Cascioli at The Daily Compass (The Vatican opens up to “LGBT Families”).

The subject dealt with was curiously ignored by almost all of the great priests of conservative Catholic thought.

Who knows why. Perhaps because, as the article points out, Bergoglio seems to still defend in words (only in words) the (obsolete?) concept of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. And the mass of Catholics who look for something Catholic in the pope’s words always find it, want to find it, and are always ready to find it, even if they have to “interpret” his words or semi-reinvent them. This is because Bergoglio is the Pope, and without the Pope (they say) there is no Church, and without the Church there is no eternal life. I prefer not to comment…

My intention in sharing this article from The Daily Compass with you is so that people will read it, but I would like to propose three considerations to people before they read it.

First consideration: The DUBIA Cardinals were correct to have been worried about the consequences of Amoris Laetitia.

Second consideration: The signers of the “Filial Correction” were correct to be concerned about the fact that Bergoglio had scornfully ignored the DUBIA, writing a filial correction which express this concern. Explaining that his not wanting to clarify the demands laid out in the DUBIA could lead people into error, even to the point of risking heresy.

Third consideration: Everything presented in the article: the style and content [of what the Vatican is now doing], etc, all reminded me of the concept of the “double speed of the Revolution,” a phrase coined by Prof. Plinio Correa de Oliveira. One could say that while Bergoglio is still proceeding slowly (with his usual ambiguity), the World Meeting of Families, which Bergoglio desires and sponsors, will move at a very quick pace, even to the point of promoting the “AMORIS LAETITIA FAMILY.”

What this “Amoris Laetitia Family” will be is so easy to imagine that I will not even waste any time writing about it.

We have already had the proposal about the value and dignity of man as a “cancer” within nature in “Environmentalism Laudato Si.”

We have already had the proposal about how capitalism ought to become inclusive and sustainable in “Capitalism Fratelli Tutti.”

And we have noted that the revolutionary thought of the Davos Worls Economic Forum was inspired precisely by these two encyclicals.

And now someone will still try to maintain that Bergoglio should “acclimate” himself and adapt to transhumanist thought.

But you must be joking! He is the very one who inspires it!

