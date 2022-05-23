If Having a Child is Like Getting a Masters Degree. A Comment by Gotti Tedeschi.

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, Professor Ettore Gotti Tedeschi sent us this message, for which we offer him heartfelt thanks, and which we bring to your attention. Enjoy your reading.

Dear Tosatti, I point out this wonderful article by Roberto Pecchioli published today on InterMultiplices Una Vox. Since it deals with a subject of fundamental importance, I propose that you report it at SC.

The leaves on the trees are like autumn – Article by Roberto Pecchioli

Since I never tire of trying to raise awareness, with whomever I can and as much I can, on the birth issue, so stupidly addressed and misinterpreted, I would like to add a brief comment on another intriguing article. No doubt the purpose of this article is different from what my reinterpretation will try to explain, but it is so interesting (with the re-reading that I propose) that I allow myself to propose it to your readers.

On Repubblica -Wednesday 18 May, p. 32 – “Having Children is like Getting a Masters ” by Daniela Hamaui.

With a very original intuition Daniela Hamaui compares the situation of a woman manager who receives (happily) the news of being pregnant, with the situation of a young associate of a financial company who receives (happily) the news that his application to do a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Stanford (one of the most prestigious American universities) has been accepted. The summary of the article lies in representing the joy of the young associate in communion with the satisfaction of his boss (proud of him), compared to the concern of the future mother that her boss may get angry and punish her for her absence from work for maternity leave.

The feelings expressed in the article can be simplified in the perception that leaving work (to do the Masters Degree) for 18 months means creating value for the person, for the company and for society, while being absent for 18 months for maternity leave means, on the contrary, the risk of loss of value. Very correctly those who write the piece suggest to future working mothers a series of interesting explanations to give to their boss, so that he appreciates the enhancement of her maternity leave (similar to the famous Masters Degree) since in this period the mother-professional acquires knowledge and organizational and psychological experiences unique and enhancing to her work. Even higher than an MBA.

True, very true. But in addition it contributes to enhancing the role of the woman-mother, the value of life that is appreciated, even the economic value of births. The birth of a beloved creature is a value for society itself, even higher than postgraduate education. One could even imagine a plan of potential career enhancement for women who have this aspiration, with the due sense, but also for their “bosses” who encourage and support it, with the due sense.

