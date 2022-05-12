Viganò. The U.S. Supreme Court, Abortion, and the Pronunciation Leak.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, we receive and gladly publish this statement by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Happy reading.

§§§

DECLARATION

on the leaked draft

of the Supreme Court of the United States

regarding the Roe v. Wade decision

I

n recent days the media has leaked the news that, according to a draft obtained from the Supreme Court of the United States, the Justices of the Court are about to declare that the Roe v. Wade decision of January 22, 1973, is unconstitutional and must be overruled.

First of all, a widespread misunderstanding needs to be clarified: this potential decision of the Supreme Court does not address the moral legitimacy of abortion, but rather whether the 1973 decision conforms to the Constitution of the United States with respect to the sovereignty of the individual States. It is not therefore addressing an ethical or moral question with regard to the legitimacy of abortion, but rather a question of jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under the Constitution.

The vulnus [wound] that the Roe v. Wade decision inflicted on the sovereignty of the States of the Union is a constitutional matter, and the Justices will have to make a ruling on it as such.

It is significant that this aspect of the decision has been deliberately not spoken about by the media, emphasizing instead the specific content of the decision and making it an ideological banner. It is also clear that this propaganda operation, maliciously conducted by the deep state, has the purpose of radicalizing the debate that the news will stir up in public opinion, with the intention of influencing the motivations of the decision, which has yet to be finalized by the Justices. It does not escape anyone’s notice that the premature leak of the draft of the decision has provoked violent protest demonstrations organized by pro-abortion groups and Antifa, while at the same time scandalous provocations and sacrilegious attacks on Catholic churches during services are multiplying. The courageous witness of the Catholic laity ought to be encouraged and supported by the Shepherds of the Church, precisely in the name of that freedom of worship and preaching that is an inalienable right of the Church of Christ, as well as an inalienable constitutional right of all Americans under the First Amendment.

Thus, while Americans have yet to fully comprehend the scandals that are emerging about the criminal management of the pseudo-pandemic and the imposition of an experimental treatment that irreversibly modifies the human genome with still unknown long-term damage and serious side effects that have been culpably concealed by pharmaceutical multinationals and control agencies; while Special Counsel John Durham is preparing to conclude the investigation into Russiagate which will soon see Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Biden – whose accomplices include members of the highest levels of the Italian government at the time – investigated for their role in the suppression of Trump’s presidential campaign (and hopefully condemned for high treason and attacking the institutions of government); while Joe Biden desperately seeks to cover up the cases of corruption involving his son Hunter in Ukraine, which disturbingly include his involvement in the biolaboratories located there in which research on the “gain of function” was carried out on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, altering its pathogenesis and its transmissibility; while the White House desperately seeks to blame the problems in the US economy of inflation and the rising price of raw materials on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis; while NATO acts as an arms salesman in the service of the American lobby and tries to impede the peace negotiations between Putin and Zelensky at all costs – behold, the operation is ready with which to distract public opinion and radicalize the clash between pro-life and “pro-choice,” after having successfully experimented with the same method of mass manipulation during the pandemic farce and even earlier with the George Floyd case and the exasperation provoked by the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

If the Supreme Court is to be reproached for anything, it is for having wanted to impose legalized abortion on the States of the Union in 1973, even where it was rightly prohibited: this abuse of power was tolerated because it was cloaked in the ideological prejudice of the Democratic Party that gave rise to a massacre of the innocents that cries out to Heaven for justice. The Roe v. Wade decision was an operation of deliberate partiality that violated not only the natural law and the law of God but also the very principles enshrined in the United States Constitution. If the Justices are to heal this vulnus, they will limit themselves to applying the law that they have sworn to defend, something which their predecessors fifty years ago either did not know how to do or did not wish to.

And if it is true that on May 11 the United States Senate demonstrated that it is not aligned with the proponents of abortion (by its vote to block the “Women’s Health Protection Act”), one cannot fail to notice the scandal given by self-styled “Catholic” politicians, first of all Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, who trample down without scruples the morality that instead they ought to commit themselves to defending in the social and legislative sphere.

The Holy See and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops ought to reaffirm, along with a firm condemnation of abortion, that American Catholics cannot and must not vote for elected representatives whose positions are not consistent with the Magisterium of the Church, and who as such are excommunicated. The embarrassing silence of the Hierarchy reveals itself as a confirmation of the sense of inferiority of those who ought to be wisely leading the people entrusted to their care, who instead are following them off the edge of a cliff along with the politicians whom the bishops supported in the last electoral campaign. Hearing Joe Biden advocate for abortion as a “fundamental right”- disguised under the hypocritical euphemism of “women’s health protection” – proves the loss of any sense of the meaning of Catholic social commitment, for which not only the Hierarchy is responsible but also the entire system of Catholic education that looks to it for guidance. What sort of teaching is being given in Catholic high schools and universities if their graduates can declare that they support abortion without understanding its moral gravity? How can it be said that the killing of an innocent creature can be decided by the very mother who instead ought to protect the life of her child more than her own? Is this the “civilization” that Americans want to support and propagate? Are these the values that they want to pass on to future generations?

I am certain that Americans will not allow themselves either to be sidetracked by these operations of mass distraction or to be provoked by the pro-abortion protests that have been deliberately incited in order to foment clashes and violent reactions. Let us not forget that those who propagandize the killing of children are equally supportive of euthanasia, LGBTQ ideology, gender theory, the Great Reset, the pandemic farce and the use of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis to weaken the nations of Europe and cover up the crimes of the deep state.

Let us pray therefore that She whom we venerate as Sede Sapientiæ, the Seat of Wisdom, may illumine the minds of the Justices of the Supreme Court and inspire them with a sense of justice so that they may recognize the sacredness and inviolability of the life of the unborn child. And may the Woman foretold in Genesis crush the head of the Serpent who is the first inspirer of the horrendous crime of abortion.

May 12, 2022

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: abortion, scotus, vigano



Categoria: Generale