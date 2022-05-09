Mons. Ics: A Book – Global Government – Reveals the Whys of the War in Ukraine.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, it seems of interest to me to bring to your attention what Msgr. X writes here, quoting a book written by Enrica Perucchietti and Gianluca Marletta about Ukraine, and on the role played by George Soros in that crisis…enjoy your reading and reflection.

§§§

Just today a book written in 2017 was brought to my attention, which is quite significant for reflecting on the Ukraine case, because it clarifies how important Ukraine is for the global equilibrium. The book is entitled Global Government, written by two scholars, Enrica Perucchietti and Gianluca Marletta, published by Arianna ed. 2017.

In the chapter “The Ukrainian Crisis,” several statements by Zbignew Brzezinski, security adviser to the President from 1977 to 1981, are recalled.

He (in 1994) considered Ukraine the key to Soviet power: “Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire,” he said, and therefore only by removing Ukraine from Russian influence could Moscow be weakened. Russia [of course] being the only power that opposes US imperialism.

The authors of this book report a 2015 correspondence (obtained as a result of a CyberBerkut hack) between the Ukrainian President (from 2014 to 2019) Poroshenko and George Soros. Above all, a document dated March 2015 in which Soros, (who signs himself “self-proclaimed defender of the new Ukraine”) outlines the global strategy in the short and medium term.

In the letter, Soros talks about the pressure exerted on the EU (Juncker) and the IMF (Lagarde) to grant aid to Ukraine. The tycoon writes (as the book reports): “If Ukraine collapsed, Putin would become a danger for the whole of Europe.”

So it is urgent to help the “new Ukraine” through a military strategy entrusted to the US and an economic one entrusted to Europe. According to Soros (explains the book) Washington must also provide lethal weapons that allow Kiev to withstand the overwhelming force of Russia, supply Ukraine with sophisticated defensive weapons to counter those of the adversary, etc. and train Ukrainian personnel in foreign countries (Romania) in order to disguise NATO activity in Ukraine.

The book (from 2017) continues with this correspondence: Brussels must tighten sanctions against Russia to drag it into bankruptcy; it talks about the investments of Soros funds in Ukraine and concludes by stating that, according to Soros, the US should commit itself in Ukraine as much as against ISIS, etc.

The book also recounts the efforts made by Hillary Clinton (as Secretary of State) to slow down and prevent economic cooperation between Ukraine and Russia.

Without any comment.

I limited myself to quoting points from the book cited to contribute to understanding with references (everyone has the sources).

Thanks.

Msgr. X

§§§

