An Agnostic Writes to Abp. Viganò: Thank you, I have understood the importance of prayer

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, we have received this letter, which struck us because of its sincere tone, and which we offer to your attention. The writer is a lawyer, whose name we know, but for the sake of discretion we have only published the initials. Enjoy your reading and meditation.

Magnificat

He has shown the strength of his arm,

He has scattered the proud in their conceit.

He has cast down the mighty from their thrones,

and has lifted up the lowly.

He has filled the hungry with good things,

and the rich He has sent away empty.

As an agnostic, I listen and listen again to the words of Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò. A thunderous yet crystalline voice, strong words, words of Truth: “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).

For sixty years, never once have I interpreted the world as a clash between Evil and Good. Humanity is imperfect, life is not wonderful (and after all man thinks in opposites, he needs to know pain to appreciate joy), for everything there is its opposite, but only in these days have I really understood that our Destinies, individual and collective, depend on the outcome of the eternal confrontation between Evil and Good.

I received a Catholic education, for eight years I studied at a Jesuit college, but I never had faith, I never heard God’s call. Nevertheless, after Monsignor Viganò I have understood, with blinding clarity, how important prayer is in these days.

To unite oneself to Christ, to pray together, lay people and Christians (Catholics and Orthodox), to humbly ask for the Lord’s help in the full awareness that the coalition of the forces of Evil is too strong for us to defeat without the help of faith.

To have faith is first of all to conceive of the world in a diametrically opposite way from how the transhumanists conceive it: they are the followers of Cain, those who want to make man a god and God a man like them, as in Charles Baudelaire’s famous verse Race de Caïn, au ciel monte, et sur la terre jette Dieu !

They are the proponents of modems and of microchips within bodies, of artificial memory extension, mind uploading, eugenics and selection of species. They are the continuators of Nazi theories, the disciples of a Masonic sect that carries on the realization of a dream, of a utopia almost two centuries old: “the Übermensch,” the overman, the superman or – if we want to translate it differently – the transhuman.

“What is the monkey for man? Something that makes you laugh, or that arouses a painful sense of shame. The same thing will therefore be man for the Superman: a reason for laughter or painful shame … God is dead… The Superman, this is the true meaning of the earth. May your will then say: may the Superman become the meaning of the earth.” (Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathustra).

It is no coincidence that Professor Klaus Schwab (the almighty head of the globalism child of his World Economic Forum) is the son of an industrialist who collaborated with the Nazis: the faults of the fathers do not fall on the children, but education is something that shapes the human personality. Sick people, educated according to repugnant values, raised in the cult of Evil, dominate the world, and never as today has their threat been so terrifying, a real beginning of the Apocalypse. Assuming only modern philosophy, in particular that inspired by Hume, empiricism and neo-empiricism derived from his theories (this is a completely uncritical assumption, devoid of comparison with other theories), these (evil individuals) affirm that ens est percipi [being is perception] and that therefore “man” is only what he perceives, the material reality, body, structure, without considering his potential, his intrinsic purpose or the possibility of the existence of something immaterial.

Man is matter. Thus the first biological reductionism is produced which, combined with the consideration of the so-called “naturalistic fallacy,” establishes the impossibility of an ethics that can arise from human nature (finalized and rational) and the ends are either chosen autonomously by the rationality of the person or on the basis of extrinsic criteria of pragmatic utility. Man, therefore, (is) considered as a complex material mechanism that works, in fact, mechanistically: it is not surprising that we are talking about the possibility of certain beings in which nanotechnology and cybernetics completely replace human nature, leading man towards a sort of artificial or “posthuman” being. If we are only matter, and if one day we can fully understand how man “works,” what difficulty will we have in making an artificial man? Their ideal world is one governed by artificial intelligence, populated by no more than 3 billion human beings dispossessed of all their material goods by a privileged minority (transhumanists and Freemasons), who will continue to live happily for centuries in a world of intoxicated beings, lost in the metaverse.

For me, as for Alfred Adler: “Man is an indivisible mind/body unit.” You don’t have to be a psychologist to understand this. Being a psychologist, however, helps to understand exactly the importance of the education of the time dedicated by the mother and father for the development of a balanced and happy human being. Who will educate future generations to the Good, in the era of cancel culture?

The father of Professor Klaus Schwab collaborated with the Nazis of Adolf Hitler and his son, eighty years later, defends the neo-Nazis of Ukraine while the pope (it would be more correct to say the one who administers the papacy, since Benedict XVI has never renounced the apostolic munus) is photographed holding the flag of a country that is not only governed by the Deep State but has the highest number of neo-Nazis in the world and is among the most corrupt nations on Earth.

The propaganda insists: “the aggressor is always wrong and the attacked always right.” Were the Allies who invaded Germany wrong or right? Was the bombing of Dresden in which no military targets were hit but 135,000 civilians were burned by firebombs a war crime?

The cheap Disney perspective with which Americans see things has spread: a complex problem is reduced to a children’s fairy tale. Media mystification does the rest. Other massacres, other images expertly retouched, adjusted, told in an instrumental way that will provoke the Third World War.

Intoxicated, dormant, unable to react, Westerners will be killed in their sleep. The survivors turned into transhumans, against their own feeble will.

Monsignor Viganò has been saying all these things for a long time. He is not a prophet – he is simply a man who documents his work and understands the dynamics of the ongoing clash. While at the same time a man suspected of being a Freemason – a man with a crucifix where Jesus Christ is carved with folded arms with one foot facing forward and one turned back, a man who thinks that everyone (really everyone, and it is a blasphemy in that he denies the importance of the Good and the gravity of Evil!) will be saved – consecrates the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the whole of humanity to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, contrary to the will of the Mother of God as revealed to Lucia Dos Santos, one of the three little shepherds of Fatima, I, an agnostic, write that religion is a serious matter: a Pope who does not respect the will of the Mother of God is either an unbeliever or a madman.

For this reason, I accept the invitation launched by Monsignor Viganò: the reaction must start from the laity. I am ready. As a lay person, I put myself at the disposal of anyone who wants to counter the drift of the West. Aware of being a nothing, a speck of dust, without any will to stand up to the Übermensch, I humbly kneel and invoke the help of the Most High, hoping that others, lay people, both agnostics and Christians (Catholics and Orthodox) will unite in prayer for Peace and the victory of the Good.

