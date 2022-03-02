Stilum Curiae has reached and surpassed 28 Million Views

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, here is the usual internal memo to tell you that from October 2016 up to today, Stilum has had 28 million views. Here below you will find two tables, the first one relative to annual growth, and the second concerning daily views.

The first chart refers to the last three months of 2016, when our little boat began to sail…

These first two months (of 2022) have been comforting, also because Stilum is undergoing attack from social media sites. As you can see here below, LinkedIn blocked my account. The cause appears to be two posts, one in which there was a reference to the initiative of 16,000 doctors and scientists all over the world against giving the serum inoculation to children, a public initiative that was publicized everywhere, and the second was an article from Arrendersi all’Evidenza that highlighted – with the numbers to back it up – the ineffectiveness of the serum. Thus, it was an obvious act of censorship against a website judged to be inconvenient. Certain difficulties also exist on Facebook, but the heaviest attack comes from Google, which exercises an advertising “censorship” on posts it does not like, thus preventing even the small economic return that derives from them. As you can well imagine, posts concerning the Mass or liturgical devotions are not targeted… For this reason, we are grateful to those who help us – in particular for the translations into Spanish and English, which have a cost – and permit us to continue in our daily battle for freer information.

A big thank you to all of you who follow us; to our collaborators, both those who do so openly and those who use a pseudonym; to our translators, thanks to whom Stilum Curiae has a wider audience, as you can see below:

They may seem like small numbers to you, but in the case of a site like ours they testify to the fact that we are gaining attention and have a capacity for important penetration. As we can also see – this is not able to documented – from the reactions on Twitter for example, and from the requests to have more articles translated into other languages.

Once again thank you to everyone, and may God bless us, so we can continue with our heads held high.

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L'INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE!

