Msgr. X and the Ukraine Crisis. Two Perplexing Things, and Irony on the Vatican.

Marco Tosatti

Dear readers of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X has shared with us his reflection on the dramatic events we are witnessing [in Ukraine]. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

I will be brief, limiting myself to exposing a couple of perplexities and an ironic consideration.

The two perplexities are as follows:

1) I find it hardly credible that in the 21st century a nation in Europe is invaded with tanks and is defended by a cyber-counter-offensive carried out by hackers. This is not credible.

2) I find it hardly credible that Mr. Putin, prior to his foul and foolish production, did not consider various scenarios, analyzing the strategy of each of the actors involved: from NATO to China, to his fellow oligarchs worried about sanctions – that is, his so-called internal enemies. Having prepared his foul and foolish production for at least a year, it is absolutely not credible.

The ironic consideration:

— Both Repubblica and Corriere are reporting the (same) interview of Cardinal Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Holy See. The Cardinal substantially says that the Holy See is offering to assist with negotiations. Ah! Behold! I said to myself, finally a glimmer of a solution, the glimmer of dialogue, listening, and getting to know each other’s reasoning. By Jove! This is a truly great diplomatic proposal being made by a prestigious moral authority of the present pontificate. Now we can all sleep soundly. Bergoglio is getting ready to dialogue. Perhaps with a little embarrassment however…because Bergoglio’s credibility for this dialogue is “low” to say the least. I explain why below.

– Europe and Italy declare that they are ready to supply the Ukrainian Resistance with weapons, military, bombs, and missiles. Wow, but then producing and selling weapons to defend oneself is good and opportune. But who would ever have said that? And what will Bergoglio say, who has been saying the opposite for nine years? Not only that, he invites us not to invest in those who produce weapons. How will he explain that to the Ukrainian people? Will he explain that in order to defend themselves they ought to ask Greta Thumberg for help? And what will Bergoglio say when they explain to him that only his friend Salvini was “bergoglianly” opposed to supplying weapons? Will he invite him to become part of the Pontifical Academy of the Sciences in the Vatican?

– But is it possible that the Roman Pontiff in a situation like this limits himself to deprecating it and exhorting (us) to be concerned with welcoming, rather than exhorting (them) to resistance?

– But can you imagine that a Saint John Paul II would have done this? He would have gone to Kiev, put himself in front of the tanks, and thundered: “Woe to you…Catholic communists!!!”

Amen

§§§

SE PENSATE CHE STILUM CURIAE SIA UTILE SE PENSATE CHE SENZA STILUM CURIAE L’INFORMAZIONE NON SAREBBE LA STESSA AIUTATE STILUM CURIAE! * Chi desidera sostenere il lavoro di libera informazione, e di libera discussione e confronto costituito da Stilum Curiae, può farlo con una donazione su questo conto, intestato al sottoscritto: IBAN: IT24J0200805205000400690898 * Oppure su PayPal, marco tosatti * La causale può essere: Donazione Stilum Curiae

Condividi i miei articoli:



Tag: ics, ukraine, X



Categoria: Generale