The Tragedy of the Invasion of Ukraine, the Drama of Our Own Oppression [in Italy]

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, the invasion of Ukraine is a tremendous tragedy.

And on this point I believe that there can be no doubts of any sort.

Draghi said yesterday that “what is happeing in Ukraine concerns our living as free people.”

But these words come from a person who is responsible for an event that – personally – I consider to be even more tremendous: the fact that my existence and that of millions of other people has been subjected for an indefinite time to something that is called the “Green Pass,” an instrument of social control that with the end of the emergency on March 31 will no longer have any reason to exist.

Forgive me, for I am running the risk of being mean, petty, and selfish, but the realization that I no longer live in a free country – as a free man up until the moment I commit a crime for which the Justice system decides to deprive me of liberty – seems to be to be something just as tremendous as the war now underway [in Ukraine].

And the thought that today hundreds of thousands of people, or millions even, in order to live, work, travel, have a salary and be able to provide for their family must – MUST – ask the State for a permit, or yield to blackmail and participate in a medical experiment (which at this point is both useless and dangerous), and who knows what more will be imposed tomorrow – in what used to be a free country, is a horrendous thought.

Just it is also horrendous to think that the [Italian] Parliament, for reasons that I do not want to judge, but that I consider abject (if I make a comparison between the programmatic declarations made by many parliamentarians years ago, by the 5 Stelle [political party] in particular, and their present behavior), has approved a declaration of way against a large section of the population.

Something that no other country in the world has allowed itself to do.

This Governmeny, this Parliament has declared war against me; they attack me, and they want to do it indefinitely, as the decree in approval states, which foresees the end of the emergency but not the end of the Green Pass.

There are two possible ways to try to explain this obvious contradiction in terms: how is it that the state of emergency is ending, but not one of its tools?

The first possibility: the “Serum Banda” – the collection of interests that have pervaded and continue to pervade medicine, politics, newspapers, and television is still not yet satisfied; the billions that have been collected by the largely useless treatment are not enough, and they need to tighten the grip of blackmail not only on those who refuse to be inoculated with something that is now – it’s obvious – perhaps could have had some use two years ago, but now….; but above all on those who have taken one or two doses and rightly are refusing the risk and the probable side effects of a third dose. They are strong powers, with long tentacles, from which the lying Commissioner and his propaganda emanates.

The second possibility is that those who argued that the Green Pass pandemic was only the tip of the spear of an increasingly pervasive state social control, with unlimited boundaries and indefinite in time and form, were right.

In both cases, the scenario is horrendous; and if the tragedy of the Ukraine causes us to feel solidarity, sadness, and compassion, we cannot help feeing the oppression that advances as a shadow over our own lives, here and now.

And listening to Draghi who talks about freedom, or Salvini who rejoices over the end of the emergency on March 31…well, I don’t know if indignation or bitter hilarity is stronger. Very bitter.

§§§

