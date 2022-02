Martian Observer: Pope Bergoglio Must Have Heard Putin and Biden’s Confessions

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, after a brief vacation, Martian Observer is back in full gear. And he sent us this article, full of sensational news…enjoy your reading (with a smile).

§§§

Martian Observer to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti,

This morning I have received some amazing news, thanks to my connections with our Martian agents who are embedded in human beings and have infiltrated into Vatican City. This news is truly amazing. Here it is.

— Pope Bergoglio has met secretly with Putin heard his confession, convincing him to withdraw his troops from Ukraine. The only problem still to solved is that the great and very powerful Italian minister Di Maio appears to have opposed to this retreat because of Bergoglio. They say that he wants it to be thanks to him….

— Pope Bergoglio, thanks to his gift of omni-presence, also heard Biden’s confession, and for penance, it seems, he is taking the confidential documents on the two Clintons and the two Obamas out of the safe and is ready to give them to the Washington Post. The problem seems to be that the name of Bergoglio appears frequently in these documents.

— Pope Bergoglio (again thanks to his omni-presence) also heard Mario Draghi’s confession. I am told that after the confession your Premier burned the diploma that he received from the Istituto Massimo of Rome where he was Jesuitically formed according to what Father Spadaro explains.

– Pope Bergoglio also hears the confession of Achille Lauro in San Marino (in the confessional in Loggia M dedicated to Giosuè Carducci). It seems that for his penance he required him to sing together with him on Eurovision…

– Pope Bergoglio let Queen Elizabeth II know that he wanted to hear Prince Andrew’s confession for his involvement with Epstein. The response given to him was that the Crown has already paid for absolution and that they do not want to be suspected of money laundering in relation with the Not-Too-Holy See

– Silvio Berlusconi asked Pope Bergoglio to go to confession (publicly and with his girlfriend), but it seems that he was denied because he loves only women too much, discriminating against the gender-LGBTD right to be loved by Berlusconi.

– Pope Bergoglio then went to confession himself, to Father Spadaro, who did not absolve him, because, it is said, Pope Bergoglio hasn’t done his job during these almost nine years of his pontificate.

Finally Pope Bergoglio was sent a message from His Holiness Pope Beneditc XVI, who is always ready to hear his confession at any moment and in any circumstance.

§§§

