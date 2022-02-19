What If One Winter Evening The Pope Rang My Video Doorbell

Marco Tosatti

Dearest readers of Stilum Curiae, in the middle of a lot of serious news – that is often sad – I want to share this comment sent to Stilum Curiae that made me laugh, and I hope you will laugh too…It is about me personally, and it is a delicate and humorous story. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Bravoooo! Clap! Clap!

Let’s add an imaginative little vignette in order to fully “paint a picture” of the way that the Pope of Today lives and acts.

It’s 11:45 P.M. Bergoglio leaves the Vatican Walls, goes to Tosatti’s house, and rings the video-intercom door bell.

Ding…dong!

— What devil is ringing my doorbell at this time of night!! Hello??!!

— Hola, Marco! It’s me, Jorge Bergoglio. Your Pope.

— But who am I that my Pope should come to me?

— I’m not kidding. It’s really me, the Pope. Can’t you see me in the video display?

— Yes, I see… I see… someone dressed in white… But with all this trans-vestism and transvestites around, I don’t believe too much… And tonight it’s a gloomy night here in Rome… Bring your face closer to the video camera… Yes… yes… now I recognize you… you really are Bergoglio… But, Your Holiness… don’t you think the hour is a little late? It’s almost midnight…

— You’re right, but remember the parable about the friend who came to his neighbor’s house late at night…

— For heaven’s sake, Your Holiness, spare me the Scripture quotes. At the blog I am always dealing with people quoting Scripture! Besides, you have been ignoring my criticisms for eight years, and now you come to my house! I’m dead tired…I struggle every day to moderate hundreds of comments and I need to sleep…

— Forgive me, but I am too well-known to come during the day… The journalists are always hunting for a scoop… During the day I have a ton of audiences to hold and documents to read and Motu Proprios to sign… It’s only at this time of night that I can go and visit friends…

— Well! Your Holiness, I wouldn’t exactly say that we are friends… On the contrary…

— I know, I know. They tell me that… I also explained on TV that I have very few friends. But, as you say in Italy, “Many enemies, much honor”… and “Better to trust a Tosatti outside the door than a “brother” inside the house…”

— Your Holiness, I think you just invented this proverb at this moment… But tell me – without making a new encyclical – what you want from me.

— I would like you to tell me the location of the “lair” of your friend and my bitter censor, Viganò…

— Your Holiness, whoever spies is not a child of Mary nor a child of Jesus, and goes down to Hell… Apart from the fact that I don’t know, and even if I did I would not tell you, you should ask for this “confidential information” from your Security Service.

— Those guys? They don’t even know how to make a circle with a compass!

— Well then, have some “Wanted” signs posted at the entrances of the parish churches and offer a hefty monetary reward; there are many “thirty-pieces-of-silver folks” in your ecumenical Church!

— You are malicious and rigid. I’m leaving… with you there is no dialogue… Good night…

— Good night, Your Holiness… and send me some holy vibes.

§§§

