Msgr. X: Is the Pope Preparing to Change Doctrine on Homosexuality?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and foes of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X read – without surprise, but with consternation – the statements made by Cardinal Hoellerich, SJ, about the Church and homosexuality. Here is his comment, enriched, however, by a few indiscretions about the attitude of the reigning Pontiff, and about possible future events. Enjoy your reading.

From Msgr. X to Tosatti.

Sensationally, but predictably and unsurprisingly, the present “church” [chiesetta] wants to cancel the second of the four sins that cry out for vengeance before the face of God (impure sin against nature), wants to cancel the third capital sin (Lust), wants to cancel the sixth of the eight Beatitudes (Blessed are the pure of heart), and wants to cancel the eleventh and twelfth fruit of the Holy Spirit (Continence and Chastity).

But above all it wants to cancel (or rewrite) the Sixth Commandment (Thou shalt not commit impure acts).

Why am I saying this? Here’s why:

The President of the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, as well as the Relator of the Synod of Bishops, in an interview (attached) declares that “the Church must change its assessment of homosexuality.”

And he hopes that the Pope changes the doctrine. https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-29/cronache/quot-chiesa-deve-cambiare-propria-valutazione-298538.htm).

Right away! No problem!

A week ago, the Pope exhorted parents not to show attitudes of condemnation towards their children with homosexual tendencies.

How curious. Who knows where he has seen this attitude, and thus who knows what he really meant.

An indiscreet insider has allowed me to understand that he [the reigning Pontiff] may have asked his advisers, experts in the field, to thoroughly analyze the defense made by the “homo world” about “scientific correctness” in relation to the position of the Church on homosexuality. In order to understand how much it is real or only “confessional.”

The same indiscreet person lets me understand that he may have started a Commission to evaluate the correctness of article 2358 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, in which homosexuality is considered “an objectively disordered inclination.”

One imagines in order to change it and finally accept the request of Cardinal Hollerich, SJ.

The indiscreet person also tells me that it would seem that a counselor reminded him of the concept of “chastity.”

He did not tell me, and I believe that he does not know, what the answer was.

I can imagine it…

Msgr. X

