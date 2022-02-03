Cionci: Amt (munus) e Dienst (ministerium) invertiti nella Declaratio in tedesco. Italiano, English, Deutsch.

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, l’amico Andrea Cionci ci offre questa riflessione su un singolare errore – o comunque scambio di termini – apparso nella versione tedesca della Declaratio di Joseph Ratzinger in occasione della sua rinuncia. Buona lettura.

Amt (munus) e Dienst (ministerium) invertiti nella Declaratio in tedesco

Se uniamo la pignoleria teutonica e l’odio antiratzingeriano del clero tedesco scopriremo perché il vero papa ha dovuto fare uno “scherzetto” ai suoi compatrioti nemici che volevano farlo abdicare.

Come ormai ben sapete, il “Piano B” antiusurpazione attuato da Benedetto XVI, si fonda sulla dicotomia-chiave in cui nel 1983 fu scomposto l’ufficio papale: il munus (titolo divino di papa) e il ministerium (esercizio del potere).

Se il papa rinuncia simultaneamente al munus, abdica. Se rinuncia in modo differito al ministerium, vuol dire che è in SEDE IMPEDITA, (canone 412) dove è prigioniero, confinato, e non può comunicare liberamente. In questo caso egli, però, resta a tutti gli effetti IL PAPA: l’unico, sebbene prigioniero.

Come noto, Benedetto XVI nella sua Declaratio dell’11 febbraio 2013, ha rinunciato al ministerium, e non al munus, ergo si è auto-esiliato in sede impedita. Ecco perché Bergoglio è oggi antipapa.

MA ORA ATTENZIONE: come potrete verificare QUI https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/it/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html , sia munus che ministeriumvengono tradotti nelle altre lingue CON LA STESSA PAROLA: ministero in italiano, ministry in inglese, ministère in francese, ministerio in spagnolo, ministério in portoghese, posługa in polacco.

Nelle traduzioni, non c’è alcuna differenza fra i due enti, così, quando papa Ratzinger ripete che ha “validamente rinunciato al suo ministero”, i non-latinofoni e i non esperti di diritto canonico non immaginano che egli si riferisca al solo ministero-ministerium e non al ministero-munus. E così, Benedetto può dire bellamente che “il papa è uno solo”, senza mai spiegare quale dei due sia.

Ora, in tutte le lingue c’è questa parola unica, ministero, che confonde le idee … TRANNE CHE IN TEDESCO! Il munus viene infatti tradotto con la parola AMT (carica) e il ministerium con la parola DIENST (servizio).

Ma sapete qual è la stranezza? Che la traduzione tedesca della Declaratio ha, nel testo, le parole INVERTITE RISPETTO ALLA VERSIONE LATINA. Confrontate voi stessi sul sito vaticano, non c’è corrispondenza: quello che nel testo dovrebbe essere l’Amt (munus) è al posto del Dienst (ministerium) E VICEVERSA, in modo che la Declaratio in tedesco SEMBRI una vera rinuncia.

Cioè, in latino Benedetto dice: “Siccome il munus, mi è diventato faticoso, rinuncio al ministerium”. In tedesco dovrebbe essere tradotto: “Siccome l’Amt mi è diventato faticoso, rinuncio al Dienst. E invece nella traduzione tedesca della Declaratio c’è scritto il contrario: “Siccome il Dienst mi è diventato faticoso, rinuncio all’Amt. (Riportiamo in fondo il testo).

Così, in tedesco, la Declaratio è quasi credibile come una VERA RINUNCIA perché Benedetto dice di rinunciare al munus-Amt, al titolo di papa, a norma del canone 332.2. L’atto sarebbe comunque invalido, dato che manca la simultaneità della rinuncia, ma questo è un dettaglio.

Ciò che conta, infatti, è che L’UNICA VERSIONE A FARE GIURIDICAMENTE TESTO È QUELLA IN LATINO! Sia perché è la lingua ufficiale della Chiesa, sia perché Benedetto ha pronunciato la Declaratio in latino. Quindi papa Ratzinger resta di fatto in sede impedita anche se la traduzione tedesca può sembrare una rinuncia valida.

Perché è successo questo? Il clero tedesco, occhiuto e malevolo verso Ratzinger, non si sarebbe certo accontentato di una stessa parola per munus e ministerium. Occorreva una “polpetta” più raffinata per gabbarli.

Così, visto che in tedesco la Declaratio pareva una rinuncia corretta, i nemici del papa non sono andati a controllare sulla versione latina, l’unica che fa testo, per vedere se vi fosse UNA REALE CORRISPONDENZA. E se la sono bevuta.

Ecco dunque, per essere ancora più precisi, qual è stato lo scherzo del primo lunedi del Carnevale che Benedetto XVI ha giocato ai suoi più acerrimi nemici, i quali avete visto a che tipo di mezzi ricorrono per colpirlo. Infatti, la Declaratio è stata pubblicata (anche in tedesco) proprio nel giorno di Rosenmontag, il famosissimo Lunedi delle Rose che ricorreva proprio l’11 febbraio. Leggete QUI per conoscere il contesto.https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/articolo_blog/blog/andrea-cionci/28770635/-follie-di-papa-ratzinger-giochi-di-parole-per-dire-la-verita-sede-impedita-declaratio-sembra-rinuncia-ma-e-sede-impedita.html

In effetti, la Declaratio, di per sé, non si può dire che sia uno scherzo, nel senso che è un documento sincero e veritiero: l’annuncio di un auto esilio in sede impedita. Lo scherzo vero e proprio è stato, invece, AI NEMICI TEDESCHI, nel giorno DEL LORO CARNEVALE.

Questa, dunque, è l’ennesima ri-prova (di prove ne abbiamo già oltre il necessario) che il povero papa Benedetto si trovava in una situazione drammatica in cui i cardinali modernisti infedeli volevano forzarlo ad abdicare. Lui oggi dichiara che “non è stato pressato da nessuno a fare QUELLA scelta”: certo, nessuno lo ha forzato AD AUTOESILIARSI IN SEDE IMPEDITA. Ancora una volta è sincero.

Dobbiamo ammettere che, appena scoperta la questione, non abbiamo potuto frenare delle sonore risate. Come succede per gli scherzi meglio riusciti.

Per chi volesse leggere tutta l’inchiesta, Qui in fondo: https://www.byoblu.com/2022/01/07/papa-e-antipapa-linchiesta-fango-di-40-anni-fa-contro-papa-ratzinger-il-tragico-boomerang-dei-pro-bergoglio-parte-60/

Per i successivi aggiornamenti, su Twitter: @CionciAndrea

Pope Ratzinger’s joke on his German enemies: “Amt” and “Dienst” exchanged.

In Germany, as you know, they are precise and fussy. Paradoxically, however, the German Catholic clergy is very ponderous about doctrine, so much so that it has now passed almost en bloc to a new worldly and globalist neo-religion that retains only its Catholic name (and the money it receives from the faithful).

For this reason, almost all the Klerus ferociously hates the real Pope Benedict XVI, as demonstrated by the latest media-judicial aggression, promoted by the turbo-modernist Cardinal Reinhard Marx: a flop, as we have seen, both for the inconsistency of the accusations, and for the doggedness against a 94-year-old. But the wave of mud on Benedict broke on the rock of general indignation and the undertow went back, to Bergoglio’s detriment. (Many, even among his legitimists, were astonished that “Pope Francis” did not stand up for his “wise grandfather”, as he called him).

If we combine, then, the Teutonic fussiness and the antiratzingerian hatred of the German clergy, we will find out why the real pope had to play a “trick” on his fellow enemies who wanted him to abdicate.

As you know by now, Benedict XVI’s anti-abdication “Plan B” is based on the key dichotomy into which the papal office was broken down in 1983: the munus (divine title of pope) and the ministerium (exercise of power).

Thus, according to canon law (Art. 332.2), to abdicate the pope must (simultaneously) renounce the MUNUS.

If, on the other hand, the pope de facto and deferredly renounces the MINISTERIUM, this means that he is in IMPEDITED SEAT (canon 412) where he is a prisoner, confined, and cannot communicate freely. In this case, however, he remains to all intents and purposes THE PAPA: the only one, albeit a prisoner.

As we know, Benedict XVI in his Declaratio of 11 February 2013, renounced the ministerium, and not the munus, ergo he exiled himself in sede impedita. This is why Bergoglio is now anti-pope.

BUT NOW BEWARE: as you can verify HERE https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/it/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html , both munus and ministerium are translated into other languages with the same word: ministero in Italian, ministry in English, ministère in French, ministerio in Spanish, ministério in Portuguese, posługa in Polish.

In the translations, there is no difference between the two entities, so when Pope Ratzinger repeats that he has ‘validly renounced his ministry’, non-Latin speakers and non-experts in canon law do not imagine that he is referring only to the ministero-ministerium and not to the ministero-munus. And so, Benedict can blithely say that ‘the pope is only one’, without ever specifying which it is.

Now, in all languages there is this single word, ministry, which confuses the ideas … EXCEPT IN GERMAN! In fact, munus is translated by the word AMT (office) and ministerium by the word DIENST (service).

But do you know what the oddity is? That the German translation of the Declaratio has, in the text, the words REVERTED IN COMPARISON TO THE LATIN VERSION. Compare HERE: there is no correspondence: what in the text should be translated as Amt (munus) is translated as Dienst (ministerium) AND VICEVERSA, so that the German Declaratio LOOKS like a true renunciation.

That is, in Latin Benedict says: “Since the munus has become tiring for me, I renounce the ministerium. In German it should be translated: “Since the Amt has become tiring for me, I renounce the Dienst. But in the German translation of the Declaratio, the opposite is written: “Since the Dienst has become tiring for me, I renounce the Amt. (We reproduce the text at the end).

Thus, in German, the Declaratio is almost credible as a REAL RENUNCIATION because Benedict says that he renounces the munus-Amt, the title of pope, according to canon 332.2. The act would still be invalid, since the simultaneity of the renunciation is missing, but this is a detail.

What matters, in fact, is that THE ONLY VERSION THAT, LEGALLY, MAKES THE TEXT IS THAT IN LATIN! Both because it is the official language of the Church and because Benedict pronounced the Declaratio in Latin. So Pope Ratzinger is in the impeded seat even though the German translation may seem a valid renunciation.

Why did this happen? Probably, the German clergy, wary and malicious towards Ratzinger, would not have been satisfied with the same word for munus and ministerium. A more refined “meatball” was needed to gull them.

So, seeing that in German the Declaratio appeared to be a correct renunciation, the pope’s enemies did not go and check the Latin version to see if there was ANY REAL CORRESPONDENCE. And so they bought it.

So, to be even more precise, here is the joke that Benedict XVI played on his most bitter German enemies on the first Monday of Carnival, and you have seen what kind of means they use to hit him. In fact, the Declaratio was published (also in German) on the very day of Rosenmontag, the very famous Rose Monday in Germany, which fell on 11 February. Read HERE https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/articolo_blog/blog/andrea-cionci/28770635/-follie-di-papa-ratzinger-giochi-di-parole-per-dire-la-verita-sede-impedita-declaratio-sembra-rinuncia-ma-e-sede-impedita.html for the context.

This, then, is yet more proof (we already have more than enough proof) that poor Pope Benedict was in a dramatic situation where infidel modernist cardinals wanted to force him to abdicate. Today he declares that “he was not pressured by anyone to make THAT choice”: certainly, no one forced him TO SELF-EXILIATE IN SEDE IMPEDITA. Once again he is sincere.

We have to admit that, as soon as we found out, we couldn’t help laughing. As happens with the best jokes.

Papst Ratzingers Scherz über seine deutschen Feinde: “Amt” und “Dienst” vertauscht.

In Deutschland, wissen Sie, sind sie präzise und pingelig. Paradoxerweise ist der deutsche katholische Klerus jedoch sehr schwerfällig, was die Lehre betrifft, und zwar so sehr, dass er nun fast geschlossen zu einer neuen weltlichen und globalistischen Neo-Religion übergegangen ist, die nur ihren katholischen Namen (und das Geld, das sie von den Gläubigen erhält) beibehält.

Aus diesem Grund hasst fast der gesamte Klerus den echten Papst Benedikt XVI., wie die jüngste mediengerichtliche Aggression zeigt, die vom turbomodernen Kardinal Marx vorangetrieben wurde: ein Flop, wie wir gesehen haben, sowohl wegen der Ungereimtheit der Anschuldigungen als auch wegen der Verbissenheit gegen einen 94-Jährigen. Aber die Welle des Schlamms auf Benedikt brach am Fels der allgemeinen Empörung und der Sog ging zurück, zum Nachteil von Bergoglio. (Viele, selbst unter seinen Legitimisten, waren erstaunt, dass “Papst Franziskus” nicht für seinen “weisen Großvater”, wie er ihn nannte, eintrat).

Kombiniert man also die teutonische Umständlichkeit und den antiratzingerischen Hass des deutschen Klerus, so erfährt man, warum der wahre Papst seinen Gegnern, die ihn abdanken lassen wollten, einen “Streich” spielen musste.

Wie Sie inzwischen wissen, basiert der “Plan B” von Benedikt XVI. gegen die Abdankung auf der zentralen Dichotomie, in die das päpstliche Amt 1983 aufgeteilt wurde: das munus (göttlicher Titel des Papstes) und das ministerium (Ausübung der Macht).

Nach dem kanonischen Recht (Art. 332.2) muss der Papst, um abzudanken, (gleichzeitig) auf das munus verzichten.

Verzichtet der Papst hingegen de facto und zeitlich verzögert auf das Ministeramt, bedeutet dies, dass er sich in SEDE IMPEDITA befindet (can. 412), wo er ein Gefangener ist, eingesperrt und nicht frei kommunizieren kann. In diesem Fall bleibt er jedoch in jeder Hinsicht DER PAPA: der einzige, wenn auch ein Gefangener.

Wie wir wissen, hat Benedikt XVI. in seiner Declaratio vom 11. Februar 2013 auf das Ministerium verzichtet, nicht aber auf das Munus, d.h. er hat sich in sede impedita verbannt. Aus diesem Grund ist Bergoglio jetzt ein Anti-Papst.

ABER VORSICHT: Wie Sie HIER https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/it/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html nachlesen können, werden sowohl munus als auch ministerium in anderen Sprachen mit demselben Wort übersetzt: ministero auf Italienisch, ministry auf Englisch, ministère auf Französisch, ministerio auf Spanisch, ministério auf Portugiesisch, posługa auf Polnisch.

In den Übersetzungen gibt es keinen Unterschied zwischen den beiden Entitäten. Wenn Papst Ratzinger also wiederholt, dass er “gültig auf sein Amt verzichtet” hat, können sich Nicht-Lateiner und Nicht-Experten im Kirchenrecht nicht vorstellen, dass er sich nur auf das Ministero-Ministerium und nicht auf den Ministero-Munus bezieht. Und so kann Benedikt munter sagen, dass “der Papst nur einer ist”, ohne jemals zu erklären, welcher der beiden er ist.

Nun, in allen Sprachen gibt es dieses eine Wort, das Ministerium, das die Vorstellungen durcheinander bringt … AUSSER AUF DEUTSCH! Tatsächlich wird munus mit dem Wort AMT (Amt) und ministerium mit dem Wort DIENST (Dienst) übersetzt.

Aber wissen Sie, was das Merkwürdige daran ist? Die deutsche Übersetzung der Declaratio enthält im Text die Worte UMGEKEHRT IM VERGLEICH MIT DER LATEINISCHEN VERSION. Vergleiche HIER https://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/de/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html , es gibt keine Entsprechung: was im Text mit Amt (munus) übersetzt werden sollte, wird mit Dienst (ministerium) UND VICEVERSA übersetzt, so dass die deutsche Declaratio wie eine echte Entsagung aussieht.

Das heißt, auf Lateinisch sagt Benedikt: “Da das munus für mich anstrengend geworden ist, verzichte ich auf das Ministeramt. Auf Deutsch müsste es heißen: “Da das Amt für mich anstrengend geworden ist, verzichte ich auf den Dienst. In der deutschen Übersetzung der Declaratio steht jedoch das Gegenteil: “Da der Dienst für mich ermüdend geworden ist, verzichte ich auf das Amt. (Wir geben den Text am Ende wieder).

So ist die Declaratio auf Deutsch fast glaubwürdig als ECHTER VERZICHT, denn Benedikt sagt, dass er auf das munus-Amt, den Titel des Papstes, gemäß Kanon 332.2 verzichtet. Der Akt wäre trotzdem ungültig, da die Gleichzeitigkeit des Verzichts fehlt, aber das ist nur ein Detail.

Wichtig ist nämlich, dass die EINZIGE VERSION, die rechtlich von Bedeutung ist, die lateinische ist! Zum einen, weil es die offizielle Sprache der Kirche ist, und zum anderen, weil Benedikt die Declaratio in Latein verkündet hat. Papst Ratzimger bleibt also de facto auf dem verhinderten Stuhl, auch wenn die deutsche Übersetzung als gültiger Verzicht erscheinen mag.

Warum ist dies geschehen? Der deutsche Klerus, der Ratzinger gegenüber misstrauisch und böswillig war, hätte sich sicher nicht mit demselben Wort für munus und ministerium zufrieden gegeben. Um sie zu überzeugen, war ein raffinierteres “Fleischbällchen” erforderlich.

Da die deutsche Fassung der Declaratio eine korrekte Verzichtserklärung zu sein schien, haben die Feinde des Papstes die lateinische Fassung, die einzige, die zählt, nicht überprüft, um festzustellen, ob es EINE ECHTE ENTSPRECHUNG gab. Und sie haben es gekauft.

Um noch genauer zu sein, hier ist der Scherz, den Benedikt XVI. am ersten Montag des Karnevals seinen erbittertsten Feinden gespielt hat, und Sie haben gesehen, mit welchen Mitteln sie ihn treffen. Tatsächlich wurde die Declaratio (auch in deutscher Sprache) genau am Tag des Rosenmontags veröffentlicht, der auf den 11. Februar fiel. Lesen Sie HIER https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/articolo_blog/blog/andrea-cionci/28770635/-follie-di-papa-ratzinger-giochi-di-parole-per-dire-la-verita-sede-impedita-declaratio-sembra-rinuncia-ma-e-sede-impedita.html den Zusammenhang.

In der Tat ist die Declaratio an sich kein Scherz in dem Sinne, dass es sich um ein aufrichtiges und wahrheitsgemäßes Dokument handelt. Der eigentliche Witz jedoch galt unseren deutschen Feinden am Tag ihres Karnevals.

Dies ist also der x-te Beweis (wir haben bereits mehr als genug Beweise) dafür, dass der arme Papst Benedikt in einer dramatischen Situation war, in der die ungläubigen modernistischen Kardinäle ihn zur Abdankung zwingen wollten. Heute erklärt er, dass “er von niemandem gezwungen wurde, DIESE Entscheidung zu treffen”: gewiss hat ihn niemand gezwungen, sich selbst in den SEDE IMPEDITA zu exilieren. Auch hier ist er aufrichtig.

Wir müssen zugeben, dass wir nicht anders konnten, als zu lachen, als wir es erfuhren. Wie es sich für die besten Witze gehört.

