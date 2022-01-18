Boccacci, Russo. An Extraordinary Event in the Sky. In 2022.

Marco Tosatti

Dear StilumCuriali, Rosanna Boccacci and Sergio Russo offer us this article, which will certainly cause much discussion. I will not add anything else, and leave you to read and reflect.

IN 2022 AN EVENT WILL OCCUR

-ACCORDING TO ASTRONOMERS- WHICH ONLY HAPPENS EVERY TEN THOUSAND YEARS!

“…its tail dragged down a third of the stars in the sky

and hurled them down to the earth. (Rev. 12:4)

In recent days, news has been circulating on various sites on Internet that, defining it sensational to say the least would even seem reductive, as the same astronomers declared that “such events only occur in average every ten thousand years.”

Therefore we take this scoop, strangely gone almost unnoticed, from one of the many news reports dealing with such topics:

“IN 2022 AN EXPLOSION BETWEEN TWO STARS THAT WILL MAKE DAY.

Scientists are certain: in 2022 there will be an explosion between two stars that will make day.

A gigantic explosion, so powerful that it will look like full daytime even at night.”

This is what scientists have predicted for 2022, when there will be a collision between two stars that will generate an immense deflagration. The revelation was made by researchers from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Calvin College, Michigan, USA, who managed to predict this spectacular phenomenon years in advance.

“This is the first time that such a phenomenon has been predicted so far in advance”, explained astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, who is in charge of the Virtual Telescope Project. The explosion, in the constellation of the Swan, will give rise to a most vigorous increase in brightness of these stars, up to 10,000 times their current brightness, and promises to become, when at its power peak, one of the brightest stellar bodies in the sky, comparable to Sirius star. And we, in our hemisphere, will be in the front row to enjoy the show.”

The two stars are part of a binary system called KIC 9832227 which, according to the latest calculations by astronomers, will soon collide. The research already began back in 2013, when scholars observed how the stars’ orbit was getting increasingly tighter, bringing the celestial bodies closer together.

The explosion will cause such an emission of light that, for a few minutes, these stars will be the brightest object in the sky.

The collision, which is expected to take place in 2022, will cause a binary merger, thus originating a “red nova”. In the meantime, enthusiasts and scholars around the world are preparing to admire the explosion.

It will be seen with the naked eye when it will occur, while for the time being only the evolution of the celestial bodies can be assessed, only thanks to an appropriate equipment.

“They will be able to observe it”, Gianluca Masi revealed, “using a telescope with an aperture of at least 150 millimeters in diameter”.

Some time earlier, Masi himself had announced the discovery of a space explosion 200 times more powerful than the supernova: “ASASSN-15lh is the brightest supernova ever discovered in human history -the scientist had revealed – but the mechanisms of the explosion remain shrouded in mystery, and consider the immense amount of energy it poured into space!”

And us, who are indeed scrutinizers of Heaven, but not of that heaven (with a low-case “h”) which allows us to know if it will be more or less a nice weather tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, rather, according to the teachings of our Divine Master, that Heaven which offers to us the possibility of knowing the so-called “signs of the times”, in order to conform ourselves to act spiritually in the more or less immediate future times.

We will draw the “precious indications” -which go by the name of The Warning– in this case, from what we have been able to know through the extraordinary Marian Apparitions of Garabandal (1961-65), the “Spanish Fatima”, apparitions held in great esteem by various men and women of God, among whom Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina undoubtedly stands out.

In an apparition on January, 1st 1965, when Conchita was alone at the Pines, Our Lady spoke to her about the coming WARNING. She mentioned it while writing on June 19th, 1965 to Father Laffineur, who was present in Conchita’s house in Garabandal because of the second message he had received the previous day.

This is what he wrote:

“The Warning that the Virgin will send us will be like a chastisement, to bring the good people closer to God and to warn others to convert, or else they will get what they deserve. What the Warning will be, I cannot say. The Virgin did not tell me to say. May it be God’s will that, thanks to the Warning, we may correct ourselves and sin less against Him!

Still under the effects of the content of the Warning, Conchita told her aunt and godmother Maximina, who recounts:

“She told me that someday we will suffer a horrible disaster everywhere in the world. Nothing can now escape us from it. The good, to bring them closer to God. The bad, so that they may correct themselves. He says it would be preferable to die rather than suffering only five minutes of what is coming. She says it is horrible, something that is clearly from Heaven. They will experience it everywhere in the world. Our Lady also said that when we will suffer this chastisement, we must not bear it for our own pains and sorrows, but that we must bear it all for love of her Son, for so much as we have offended Him, because we do not imagine how much we have offended the Lord. How horrible will it be! If only I could tell it the way Conchita said it to me, that if I did not know about the Punishment, what greater punishment than this!”

Conchita at that time was looking at the firmament , because the Warning, which will come before the Miracle to purify us, will first be seen in the firmament as a celestial sign that God will give us, and then it will pass into our interior.

Question: Will the Warning be a visible thing or something that we will feel inwardly, or both?

Answer: The Warning is something that comes directly from God and that can be seen all over the world, wherever everyone is.

Will the Warning reveal the sins of everyone in the world, whatever their faith, and even to atheists? Yes, the Warning will be like a revelation of our sins, and it will be seen and experienced by believers and unbelievers alike, and by people of all religions.

Is it true that the Warning will cause many people to remember the dead? The Warning will be like a purification to prepare us for the Miracle. It will also be a kind of catastrophe. It will make people think of the dead, that is, we will prefer to die rather than experience the Warning.

Will the world recognize and accept the Warning as a sign sent directly from God? There is no doubt about it; that is why I believe it is impossible for the world to be so hardened that it will not change.(September 14th, 1965).

Some people say that it is possible that the Warning is a natural phenomenon, although God will use it to address humankind. Is this true? The Warning will be a supernatural thing that science cannot explain. It will be seen and felt.

Conchita, can you explain the statement that during the Warning we will know ourselves (what we are) and the sins we have done? The Warning will be the correction of the conscience of the world.

And what can you say about the many who do not know Christ; how will they understand the Warning? Those who do not know Christ (who are not Christians) will believe that it is a Warning from God. (October 1968).

What will happen on the day of the Warning? The most important thing on that day will be that all the people of the world will see a sign, a grace or a punishment within themselves, that is, a Warning. Everyone will be completely alone in the world at that moment, regardless of where they are, alone with their conscience and before God. They will then see all their sins and what their sins have caused.

Will we all feel it at the same time? Yes, at the same time.

How long will it last: half an hour, an hour? Honestly, I don’t know. I think just five minutes would be enough.

How will we feel it? Everyone will feel it differently, because it will depend on the conscience of each one. The Warning will be something very personal, so we will all react differently. The most important thing will be to recognize our own sins and their dire consequences. You will have a different view of the Warning than I do, because your sins are different from mine.

Will something happen to me because of my sins? I mean, will I suffer physical harm because of my sins? No, unless it is a consequence of the impression produced, for example, a heart attack.

That is, it will not produce physical damage, but it will be an appearance before God, alone with my sins. And my good works, will I also see them? No. It will only be a warning to see the consequences of our sins. It will also be like a purification before the Miracle, in order to see if we are converted by the Warning and the Miracle.

So this Warning can happen at any time? Yes, but I do not know when it will happen. (1973).

When did you first hear about the Warning, and who told you? The only thing I remember clearly is that it was Our Lady who told me about it.

Would you like to repeat what you know about the Warning? What I remember now is that Our Lady told me that, before the Miracle, God will send us a Warning to purify us or to prepare us to see the Miracle, so that in this way we can receive sufficient grace to change our lives, directing them towards God. She told me what the Warning will be, but not the date. I am not allowed to say what it will be, but yes, I can say how it will happen more or less. It is a phenomenon that will be seen and felt everywhere in the world; I always give the example of two stars colliding. This phenomenon will not create physical damage, but it will frighten us, because at that very moment we will see our souls and the damage we have done. It will be as if we were in agony, but we will not die because of it, although it will be possible to die out of fear or dismay at seeing ourselves. May Our Lady forgive me if I have not been able to explain it as it is, but I am trying to say, as far as I know, what the Warning will be like on that day.

Have you seen or heard anything about the Warning? Our Lady told me that it will happen.

If the Warning lasts only a few minutes, will the world remember it as something coming from God or will it simply seem like a dream or an illusion? I never said that the Warning will last only a few minutes. What I have said is that, even if it were a moment, it will be very impressive and terrible. No one will have the slightest doubt that it comes from God and that it is not something human. I, who know what it is about, fear that day very much.

Many years ago you told us that the event that will accompany the Warning begins with the letter “A”. Since Our Lady has never forbidden you to mention it, could you say it now? She hasn’t forbidden it, but I don’t know why I haven’t said it and it seems to me that I shouldn’t say it now.

You once said to Father Marcelino Andreu: “When the Warning is seen, it will be known that we have come to the end of time”. Can you explain to us what you meant by this? Our Lady told us that the Warning and the Miracle will be the last public calls or events that God will give us. That is why I believe that afterwards we will be close to the end of time.

Can you give some advice to people to prepare for this event? We must always be ready, so that we have peace in our souls, and we do not become so attached to the things of this world. Instead, we have to think very often that here we are preparing to go to Heaven and become saints. (February 1977).

Will the Warning hurt us or wound us? No, for me it is as if two stars… collided, making an enormous noise and giving off a great light, but without falling. We won’t be physically harmed, but we’ll see it. At that moment, we will see our consciences. We will see all the evil of our actions. Will we see all the evil of our actions? Yes, we will also see the good that we have neglected to do. (August 1980).

You said that you know the year in which the Warning will take place. Can you tell us if it will happen in the next few years or if it is reserved for the more distant future?

A, No, I cannot say anything.

Has the Blessed Virgin forbidden you to speak about the Warning? No, but since the Warning and the Miracle will happen in the same year and “the same year” means a period of twelve months, I believe in my own mind that it is better not to say anything.

How do you know that the Warning and the Miracle will happen in the same year? During an apparition, I do not remember exactly when, the Blessed Virgin told me.

You said on another occasion that when the Warning comes, everything will stop, even the planes that will be in the air. Is that true? Yes, but only for a few minutes.

You mean that everything will stop at a certain point and that at that moment the Warning will occur? Yes.

When was this detail revealed to you? The Blessed Virgin told me during an apparition.

Did you get all this information in a single apparition or did Our Lady tell you in the course of several apparitions? She told me in a single apparition. I do not remember now if she spoke to me about the warning in other apparitions.

Do you know how long the warning will last? A few minutes.

Are you afraid of the Warning? Yes. Like everyone else, I have faults and shortcomings, and the Warning will show them to me. That makes me afraid.

What else can you tell us about the Warning? All I can say is that the day is very near and that it is very important that we prepare ourselves, because it will be something terrible. It will make us aware of all the evil we have done. (Mari Loli, July 27, 1975).

Have you ever spoken with Conchita about the dates of the Warning, since you know the year, and of the Miracle, which she knows? I have never spoken with Conchita about those dates.

Do you have any advice for the people to prepare for the event? That they do much penance, that they offer sacrifices, that they visit the Blessed Sacrament every day if they can, that they pray the Holy Rosary every day. (February 1977).

Since you are the person who knows most about the Warning, can you tell us if this event will happen before the Miracle that has been promised? Everyone will experience it, wherever they are and whatever their condition or their knowledge of God… It will be a personal and inner experience. It will seem as if the world has come to a standstill…, but no one will be conscious of this, because everyone will be entirely absorbed in themselves and living their own experience.

Speaking now of the nature of the Warning, how will we feel it? It will be like an internal feeling of sorrow and grief for having offended God. God will help us to see clearly the damage we have done to Him and all our bad deeds. He will help us to feel that inner pain, because many times when we do evil, we are content to ask His forgiveness only with our mouths, but now, thanks to the Warning, He will help us to feel physically that deep pain. (29 September 1978).

Do you remember what the Blessed Virgin told you about the Communist tribulation that will come before the Warning? It will seem that the Communists will have taken over the whole world and it will be very difficult to practice religion, that priests will be able to celebrate Mass or that the people will be able to open the doors of the churches.

Is this what you meant when you said that it will seem as if the Church has disappeared? Yes.

Will it be because of religious persecution and not because people are leaving to practice religion? Yes, but I think a lot of people will leave the practice of religion. Those who do practice will have to do it clandestinely.

Will this happen only in Europe or also in other continents? I don’t know, because when I was told, Europe was for me the whole world. I simply thought that this must be so. Our Lady did not specify the place. It seemed to me that it would be everywhere.

At present, communism dominates about 67% of the planet. Do you think this is enough for Our Lady’s prophecy to come true? Honestly, I don’t know. My impression was that it would be more serious.

In other words, do you think the situation will become worse than it is now? That’s what I thought, according to Our Lady’s words, but I don’t know exactly how it will be in reality. Rather, it seemed to me that it must be all the countries of the world, the places I mentally saw. In many European countries you can still practice religion.

So the world situation is not yet bad enough for the Warning to happen? It’s not going to happen yet, so things are likely to get worse.

You said that it will be very difficult for priests to say Mass. Did the Blessed Virgin tell you this or did you think it yourself, as a consequence of the announced communist tribulation? According to my recollection, Our Lady told me.

Did Our Lady say that it will seem as if the Church had disappeared? Yes.

Did the Blessed Virgin say that the Holy Father will be forced to leave Rome when the Warning arrives? No, but that is how it seemed to me; perhaps at that moment I was confusing in my mind what I was seeing and what the Holy Mother was saying, because so many years have passed: it was that not even the Pope would be able to stay in Rome openly, do you understand? He too will be persecuted and will have to hide like everyone else.

You said that when the Warning comes, the airplanes will stop and all the engines will stop. Did the Holy Mother tell you this? She said that all things, everywhere, will stop for a moment and that we will all think and reflect within ourselves.

Will there be noises accompanying the Warning, such as the sound of the wind? In the way I saw it then, it was rather like a deep silence, like a sense of emptiness. Everything was immersed in silence. That’s how I saw it.

Seven years ago you said that the Warning would come soon. Many people thought it would happen at that time. What would you say today? It is soon. Everything seems early to me, because time passes very quickly.

You are the only person who knows the year of the Warning. Have you ever said it to anyone, for example, to a priest? No.

Will the world be at war when the Warning comes? [There is no answer]. (October 19, 1982).

Has Our Lady ever spoken to you about the Warning? Yes, she spoke to me about it, but she never told me in which year it would be. (Jacinta, August 17, 1975).

Can you tell us what the Warning will be like? It will first be seen in the air, in the whole world, and then it will be transmitted within our souls. It will last a very short time, but it will seem very long to us, because of what it will produce within us. It will be for the good of our souls, so that we can see within ourselves, in our conscience, the good and the evil that we have done. We will feel a great love towards our Father and our Mother in Heaven and we will ask for forgiveness for all our offences.

Will every person experience the Warning, regardless of their religious belief? The Warning will be for the whole world, because God desires our salvation. Its purpose is to bring us closer to Him and to have more faith. Therefore, we have to be ready for that day, but it is not a matter of waiting for it with fear, because God does not send things to cause terror, but He does it with justice and love, for the good of all His children, so that they reach eternal joy and are not damned. (February 1977).

Do you remember anything about a great tribulation, communism? Yes, it was an invasion, in short, something that seemed to me like an invasion; something very bad, in which communism played a very important role, but I don’t remember which nations or regions were involved. The Blessed Virgin insistently told us to pray. These serious events will take place before the Warning, which will happen when the situation is at its worst. (August 1979).

In 1979, in an interview, when you spoke of the communist tribulation you said “it seemed to me like an invasion”. Did you see scenes of that invasion? Sometimes I confuse invasion and persecution.

You also said that when everything is at its worst, the Warning will happen. How do you know this? Did Our Lady tell you or did you see it in a vision? Our Lady said that the Warning will come when the situation reaches its worst moment. Nor will it only be a matter of persecution, because many will have already left the practice of religion.

When the Warning comes, it will be felt and seen by all people throughout the world. Even little children who do not yet have the use of reason? Yes, that is why we feel so sorry for them, because it will be a terrifying experience.

Can you tell us something about the world situation when the Warning comes? It will be bad. (16 April 1983).

Rosanna Maria Boccacci and Sergio Russo

