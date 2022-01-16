The Pope Receives Two (2!) Times Mr. Pfizer. I wonder what they talked about…

Marco Tosatti

Dear friend and foes of Stilum Curiae, Edward Pentin has reported at the National Catholic Register that the head of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, has been received privately and in secret by the reigning Pontiff on two occasions. Here is a link to the article.The “Martian Observer” offers us this comment full of irony. As you well know, the Vatican is one of the most pro-vaccine states in the world; we are curious to know how it will position itself not that it becoming apparent more and more each day that the Sacred Vaccine, as some stupid Nobel Prize winners have always maintained, does not work against mutating viruses, and in fact, it actually makes the situation worse….But it is certainly curious that the pro-vaccine-against-all-hope pope has twice – not once, but twice – received the innkeeper who makes the wine…Enjoy your reading.

Martian-Vatican News Reports – true or fake?

Dear Tosatti, Edward Pentin at NCR, tells us that Pope Francis has met privately (following a meeting with Melinda Gates) with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

This is admirable, because in this way the Pope, who does not receive Cardinals of the Catholic Church in order not to waste time, receives “cardinals” of the lay church.

Obviously in order to convert them. Personally I have no doubts of this. We will see. Maybe its fake news that he wants to convert them?

In 2021, Bourla participated in the Vatican Health Conference on the Covid vaccine, with Fauci and the CEO of Moderna.

The Pfizer vaccine was then offered to the Vatican. But perhaps this too is a piece of Fake News. According to Pentin, it’s a piece of True News.

Albert Bourla is a prominent figure in the American pharmaceutical world, but also in most influential business circles in the USA; he is connected to Bill Gates. A Sephardi Jew, Bourla is a member of the Business Roundtable, a very powerful association of lobbyists. The Washington Post called this association “the most powerful ally of Barack Obama in the business community.” Along with Bourla, other members include Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, and Safra Catz of Oracle.

Bourla is also a member of the Business Council, led by the legendary head of the KKR (Henry Kravis ), the fund that is trying to buy Telecom in Italy.

Why did I speculate that the news about him might be Fake News? Because Bourla, for some time now, has been the object of attacks (certainly made out of envy and jealousy) that have all turned out to be Fake News. For example, the announcement of his arrest by the FBI for Covid vaccine fraud (Fake News, naturally). Or the news that he was not vaccinated against Covid (when the truth was actually that it was not yet his turn. He said that, “I am 59; in good health; it is not advisable to vaccinate now.”) Will this latest story turn out to be true? Or is it Fake News? Can Pentin enlighten us?

But in the end, what does it matter to us? Someone who is received in private by Pope Francis acquires a passport of global credibility.

Or is this a Fake Hypothesis? Let’s ask Ed Pentin who wrote the article linked below.

https://www.ncregister.com/blog/pfizer-and-the-vatican

