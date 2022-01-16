The Jesuits and Assisted Suicide: Dissolve the Society? Or the Church? Msgr. X

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and does of Stilum Curiae, Msgr. X read the article by Father Carlo Casalone, S.J., which you will find at the bottom, and he sent us a desolate comment. Enjoy your reading.

§§§

Msgr. X to Tosatti.

Dear Tosatti, the day before yesterday, Wednesday, January 12th, in Stilum Curiae I commented on the Repubblica article that explained the openness of the American Jesuit Father Pat Conroy to the freedom to abort children. Which is their right.

Today (do you know that I can no longer distract myself for a moment?) I am obliged to take my pen again to report and comment on the article (attached), reported by ANSA, on CIVILTA’ CATTOLICA, by another Jesuit, much more representative of Father Conroy and much closer to Pope Bergoglio.

So much so that one cannot at all think of a personal initiative.

The said Jesuit is the very famous Father Carlo Casalone, doctor, bioethics expert, member of the Academy for Life, professor of moral theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, provincial father of the Company for Italy, etc.

In this article, Father Casalone praises mediation in assisted suicide (i.e. euthanasia, in fact) with the same Jesuit style with which Father Conroy speaks of the freedom of abortion.

Or the way Pannella spoke of free drugs.

Or how the catholic-progressives spoke of divorce and then of abortion.

That is, by proposing to support the proposed “lesser of two evils” laws to avoid worse laws or clandestine behavior.

Our Jesuit actually proposes to support the end of life law (even if it does not conform to the Magisterium) to avoid the worst. Please!

I wonder, dear Tosatti, if it would not be possible to promote the assisted suppression of the beloved Company of Bergoglio instead of assisted suicide in the “Jesuit style.”

Between 1759 and 1773, Pope Clement XIV suppressed the Company under pressure from the European monarchies (including Catholic ones) worried about the political interference that the Jesuits made on governments.

In 1814 Pius VII, released from Napoleon’s imprisonment in France, hastened to reconstitute the Society. About forty years later the great pontiff of positivism, the philosopher Auguste Comte, invited (with the famous “letter to the Ignatians”) the Jesuits to take power and lead the Roman Catholic Church, in order to “positivize” it a little more.

But it was too early. We had to wait for the 21st century with a Jesuit pope. Now, since it is no longer possible to think of being able to dissolve said company, we can only hope instead that the company might think of dissolving the Church itself.

At this point many candid souls will open their eyes and ears.

Or not even then?

What do you think Tosatti?

Msgr. X

§§§

