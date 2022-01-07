Message of H.E. Mons. Carlo Maria Viganò for a World Crusade of the Rosary

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, we receive from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, and with great pleasure publish this invitation to join in the spiritual battle that is taking place. Happy reading.

§§§

Message of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

for a World Rosary Crusade

Memorare, piissima Virgo Maria,

a sæculo non esse auditum

quemquam ad tua currentem præsidia,

tua implorantem auxilia,

tua petentem suffragia

esse derelictum.

San Bernardo

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary,

that never was it known

that anyone who fled to thy protection,

implored thy help,

or sought thy intercession,

as left unaided.

St. Bernard

After two years of lies and deception, humanity, subjugated by the globalist oligarchy, is witnessing the last blows delivered by the tail of the Leviathan; and while the truth comes to light from multiple sides, revealing the fraud and betrayal of many, yet the Leviathan seems to want to vent its fury by imposing increasingly absurd laws with which to force us into slavery, in the name of a “health emergency” that is calculated to legitimize the limitation of fundamental freedoms, the segregation of those who do not give in to blackmail, and the criminalization of dissenters.

We have understood the spiritual dimension of this battle, in which a virus produced in a laboratory was to have allowed the realization of that Great Reset that the New World Order had long planned down to the smallest details, in order to erase all traces of our identity as Christians, and with it, what remains of the civilization and culture that religion has inspired in society.

We have also understood that, in the betrayal by the authorities of their role, not only those who govern the fate of nations are implicated, but also the Catholic hierarchy, in an attempt to transform the Church of Christ into the servant of globalist ideology. We have seen with dismay “deep state” and “deep church” allying themselves against God and against man, to establish the kingdom of the Antichrist on earth.

Just as the Virgin wished to show the pains of hell and the damned souls to the little shepherds of Fatima, so too we are shown the model of a hellish society that the globalist elite would like to create on earth. It is a society without God, without Truth, without the Good; in which death, hatred, impiety, vice and sin reign; in which the creature rebels against the Creator.

In the face of such a spiritual battle, spiritual weapons are needed. This has been well understood by the thousands of Catholics, especially men, who in various parts of the world have begun to publicly recite the Rosary for the liberation of their homelands. These praiseworthy and courageous initiatives are the beginning of a Christian revival and a rebirth of Faith, as well as a solemn act of veneration towards the Mother of God.

Human forces alone are unable to face the looming threat. Because of this, we must understand how important and irreplaceable is the recourse to prayer and appeals to divine help, with the invincible weapon that the Blessed Virgin Mary gave us to fight the Enemy of the human race.

I invite everyone to join a World Rosary Crusade, to obtain through the powerful intercession of the Most Blessed Virgin, the intervention and victory of God over the unleashing of the forces of Evil. My plea is joined with the pleas of all of you, in the recitation of the Prayer of the three Crowns of the Rosary.

In all nations, in all the cities of the world, may the cry of our prayer be raised confidently and loudly. As children gripped by tribulation, we cast ourselves at the feet of our Mother, invoking Her with the certainty that she will hear us. Let us make our own the words of Saint Bernard: “Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help or sought thy intercession was left unaided.”

Let us kneel to pray in our homes, and in our churches, in city streets and in the town squares of our cities. In recognizing that we are all in need of the help of the Virgin of the Holy Rosary, we honor the divine order against the infernal chaos, placing all our hope in her who at the foot of the Cross was given to us as Mother, and who as Mother loves and helps us, as she has always done throughout history.

May even the little ones accompany us in this Crusade, whose innocence moves Heaven. May the elderly and the sick also be spiritually united with us, offering their sufferings in union with the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ. The devil is terrified of the prayers of children and the penance of those who suffer, because in purity and in sacrifice he sees the image of Christ, who has defeated him.

May our heartfelt prayer resound everywhere. We ask the Mediatrix of all Graces to put an end to this destruction of our world, of our freedom, of our identity, of our affections. We ask you, Blessed Virgin Mary, to open our eyes, so as not to be pushed into the abyss of despair, hatred, social conflict, pandering to those who sow division in order to strike at us in body and soul.

We beg you to enlighten the hesitant minds of parents, unaware of the consequences of the gene serum on their children; to move doctors to treat their patients, and not to carry out cynical, ineffective protocols; to sway national governments, local authorities and all custodians of order to work for the common good, and not to obey dictators without morals.

We implore you to convert those who, blinded by the thirst for power and money, have become accomplices in a most grave crime against God and against those whom his Son redeemed on the Cross.

We ask you to convert the Shepherds, to whom the Lord has entrusted his flock and of whom he will ask for an account regarding every soul.

And so that this may come to pass, we implore the forgiveness of our sins and the public sins of the Nations, since only with repentance and the resolution to no longer offend your divine Son can we hope to be heard.

Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me.[1]

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

January 6, 2021

In Epiphania Domini

[1] The words are the beginning of the Memorare prayer of St. Bernard of Clairvaux: “Memorare, piissima Virgo Maria, a saeculo non esse auditum quemquam ad tua currentem praesidia, tua implorantem auxilia, tua petentem suffragia esse derelictum. Ego, tale animatus confidentia, to you, Virgo virginum, Mater, curro; ad te venio, coram te, gemens peccator, adsisto. Noli, Mater Verbi, verba mea despicere, sed audi propitia, et exaudi. Amen.”

In English: “Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession, was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother. To thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

§§§

